Last Epoch Lagon boss guide: Unique drops, mechanics, best builds, and more

In your journey through the Last Epoch campaign or the endgame, you will come across multiple bosses that can be challenging. Lagon, one of the toughest walls to hit during the latter stages of the campaign, is also known for being the most annoying fight due to its multiple move sets, AOE attacks, and different phases.

This article will guide you through the various mechanics of the Lagon boss fight, making it somewhat easier to stay alive and clear the run. Note that Lagon can be easily beaten with every available build in Last Epoch, provided that you are already accustomed to his move sets. However, some builds do tend to work better than others.

Lagon boss mechanics and move sets in Last Epoch

Lagon has four move sets in his Last Epoch boss arena, with one phase-lock mechanic that usually triggers twice in the fight. Phase-lock mechanics refers to when an enemy (especially a boss) changes the encounter after their health bar reaches a specific percentage threshold.

However, the 0.9 update in the Early Access did add the option to fully drain Lagon's health in the first encounter. More details of the phase-lock encounter will be explained below.

Before going into the move sets, note that Lagon does deal a significant amount of Cold and Lightning damage through his attacks and is capable of one-shotting your character in any difficulty.

Here are all the move sets of Lagon and how to read them for an easy fight:

1) Moon Blast

Lagon is one of those boss fights that require you to be attentive to the boss' movements. Once you have them all figured out, the fight becomes significantly easier. Moon Blast is one of the AOE attacks in his arsenal.

White circle prompt for Moon Blast in last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The white circle prompt on the field is usually the queue when the Moon Blast is being cast. Additionally, the boss' eye color will turn red before casting. Your objective here is to watch for the white circle on the ground and dodge it.

If you do not have a movement skill for dodging, it will be best to have Cold and Lightning Resistance capped at 75%, alongside increased Endurance.

2) Melee attack

Lagon's melee attacks are his fastest attacks and can become a bit tricky to dodge. The only easy way to keep track of his melee attacks is to read his hand movements and dodge in the opposite direction at the last second. For example, if you are on the left side of the arena and Lagon starts to attack with his hands, he will always land the attack on the left.

Lagon hitting with his melee attack on your right in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Hence, you can use your movement skills to move to the right. If you plan to tank these melee attacks, consider capping your Physical Resistance and equipping a lot of Stun Avoidance.

3) Single Moon Beam

Lagon's single-shot Moon Beam is the easiest to read and avoid. Always look for the time when Lagon dips himself in the water momentarily. It is your queue to clear away from your current position and avoid getting hit by his attack. The following image should provide a clearer idea.

Lagon dipping in before casting Single Moon Beam in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Look for the same throughout the fight, and you can avoid all of his Moon Beam attacks in no time.

4) Channeled Moon Beam

Channeled Moon Beam is usually the attack that kills a lot of players in their runs. However, there is a crack to bypass this. Every time Lagon starts channeling his Moon Beam, he will open his red-colored eye seconds before casting it, and bring his head down. The image below should provide a clearer idea of the attack.

Lagon animation before channeled Moon Beam in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The goal is to dodge in the opposite direction once you see Lagon open his eyes. Here, he will always start from the opposite side and channel his ability towards your position. Hence, your job will be to move to the opposite side from where you were during his channeling's start.

Lagon's channeled attack towards the player in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

For example, if you are on the right while Lagon starts channeling, the attack will come towards you. However, if you start moving on the left side against the attack, you can avoid getting hit by most of the Moon Beam since you moved to your left. The Moon Beam will continue moving to the right.

5) Phase lock

The phase-lock encounter of Lagon in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

At a certain health threshold, Lagon will teleport you to the starting point, where you only need to defeat several Tentacles and avoid water waves. This phase can be avoided if you can drain Lagon's health quickly in the initial stage of the fight.

All available uniques from the Lagon boss in Last Epoch

Unique drop from Lagon in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here is a list of all uniques from Lagon and their chances of dropping:

Alluvion Two-Handed Sword: Common drop

Common drop Coral Aegis Shield: Common drop

Common drop Eye of Storms Amulet: Rare drop

Rare drop Stormcarved Testament Relic: Rare drop

Best builds for the Lagon fight in Last Epoch

As mentioned, every build can stand against Lagon as long as you get accustomed to his move sets. However, tanky Last Epoch builds with Void Knights, Paladins, or Beastmasters can tank many attacks that squishy classes like Bladedancers, Necromancers, or Runemasters cannot.

All 15 Masteries in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Hence, instead of going into specific builds, let's go over the essentials for all classes while fighting Lagon.

Cold, Lightning, and Physical resistances should be capped at 75%. Armor is optional, although recommended if you do not have enough Health and Endurance to back up.