Best ways to get Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch

There are several ways of getting Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch. They are valuable resources in the game that have a significant role in helping your character level up faster. Because of this, it’s not all surprising to see that many in the community are looking for some of the best ways to get them. However, the game isn’t exactly too clear on how you can farm these items.

Hence, today’s Last Epoch guide will go over some of the best ways to farm Dungeons Keys while exploring the world.

How to farm Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best ways of farming Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch:

1) Finish Monolith Echo missions in the End of Time era

Once you complete Chapter 2 in the game, you will need to head to the End of Time era, Here, you will find a lot of Monoliths across the map, each containing Echoes or challenging missions offering great rewards.

The rewards will often contain a Golden loot box with a relatively high chance of containing a Dungeon Key.

2) Open as many Golden Loot Boxes as possible

Golden Loot Boxes can be found all over the map or after completing a mission or dungeon. The items you will find inside them are random. However, they do have a chance of dropping Dungeon Keys, so open as many as you can come across in Last Epoch.

3) Acquire it as a drop from high-level enemies and bosses

High-level enemies and bosses will often drop Dungeon Keys when defeated. In the later stages of the game, once you cross level 54, you get more drop chances. Bosses in Monolith of Fate are also a good source of keys.

Expand Tweet

4) Competing in The Arena of Champions

The Arena of Champions is another great way of getting Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch. However, the challenges are significantly harder here, so do them only if you have been able to properly min-max your build.

5) Get the Listless Arbor Key from Vaults of Uncertain Fate

Special dungeon keys like the Listless Arbor can be obtained by completing the Vaults of Uncertain Fate.

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Mastery tier list || Which version of Last Epoch should you buy? || Major differences between Last Epoch Early Access and 1.0 || Last Epoch build tier list for levelling