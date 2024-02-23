Can you skip the campaign in Last Epoch?

Many gamers in the action RPG community have asked if one can skip the campaign in Last Epoch. The title's endgame is considered to be the beginning by many. While most players take their time understanding the game's mechanics and playing the campaign, others may not have the patience to do so. Although the story mode or the campaign is essential to the game, most players play ARPG to grind for loot and build new characters.

While the game's early release has been around for over three years, the recent full release of the game has made beginners and veterans curious about skipping the campaign. This article explains everything you need to know about doing so in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch: Campaign skip and how to do it

Players can skip the campaign of Last Epoch using dungeon keys (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Players who want to skip the campaign in Last Epoch and enjoy the game's endgame content can do so. However, it can be more challenging than one might expect. While there is a way to skip the campaign, players who have just started the game cannot.

You must finish the game at least once before skipping the campaign and reaching the endgame. You will need to complete the camping and gather dungeon keys.

There are currently three dungeons in the game: Lightless Arbor, Soulfire Bastion, and Temporal Sanctum, and they require a minimum level of 22, 45, and 55 to enter them. These dungeon keys allow you to enter the dungeons. You can acquire dungeon keys in the endgame by completing Monoliths.

How to skip the campaign in Last Epoch

To skip the campaign, you need to have all the keys in your inventory and start the game with a new character. Thereafter, play the campaign until you come across the Council Chambers in the Ruined Era. Head to the entrance of the Lightless Arbor dungeon and complete it by beating the boss.

Once the dungeon is complete, you will reach The Corrupted Lake, where you will find a temporal rift taking you to The Risen Lake in the Imperial Era.

After reaching The Risen Lake, head to The Felled Wood zone, where you will come across the entrance of the Soulfire Bastion dungeon. Once the dungeon is completed, enter The Soulfire Furnance, which will take you to Kolheim Pass in the Divine Era.

Now, the only dungeon left is the Temporal Sanctum. You will need to reach level 55 to enter this dungeon. Once this dungeon is completed, you can access the Radiant Dunes. Completing this dungeon will take you to the end of the campaign in Last Epoch. After completing all the steps, you can skip the campaign.