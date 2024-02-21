Last Epoch Soulfire Bastion Dungeon guide: Core mechanics, best builds, and rewards

Three dungeons in Last Epoch are currently accessible: Soulfire Bastion Dungeon, Lightless Arbor Dungeon, and Temporal Sanctum Dungeon. The first dungeon, compared to the other two, rewards casual gamers and seasoned adventurers with a self-contained mechanic at the finish. Upon reaching the end, players can test their luck with the Soul Gambler. In exchange, he will only accept Soul Embers, which can be obtained throughout the dungeon.

We'll go into much detail about the Soulfire Bastion Dungeon in this article, including core gameplay, optimal builds, and awards.

Located in the Felled Wood, Soulfire Bastion is a Dungeon from the Imperial Era, situated north of Lake Liath. There was once a bloody battle, and now the place is covered with broken and ruined war structures erected by Solarum.

There is also a lot of strong elemental fire still known to be present. Repurposing the constructs and performing risky experiments with elemental fire, Cremorus, a Fire Lich working for the Immortal Empire, has made Soul Embers its home.

Dungeon Core Mechanics

Players will come upon a special mechanic in this dungeon: Souls. By eliminating foes, players can gather Souls, which they can then utilize for other objectives. They have two options: either gamble those Souls for a chance to win greater rewards or utilize them to protect themselves from damage.

The Soulfire Bastion dungeon features a high reward/risk structure. If a player dies in the dungeon, they cannot continue from that point. In addition, they will be expelled from the dungeon and forfeit all of their progress and loot if they do pass away inside. Gamers will require a fresh key to access the dungeon. On the other hand, players can cooperate to make it simpler.

Gamers will have access to a unique mechanic in this dungeon: the Soulfire Shield. Depending on its color, this ability will provide them with a barrier that will lessen either fire or necrotic damage. Players must use caution when using this power to defend themselves from the boss's blows.

With its fire and necrotic abilities, the boss can cause a lot of damage, and if players are not careful, they could be killed in one blow. But wielding the Soulfire Shield will cost you Souls, which are also required to wager on prizes at the end of the dungeon. Players will, therefore, need to strike a balance between hoarding souls for the Soul Gambler and spending them for defense.

Rewards in Soulfire Bastion Dungeon

In addition to the standard loot, which includes gold, experience, and equipment, this dungeon only offers a few unique rare items.

Boss Distinctive drops

Depending on the Tier, Cremorus may drop up to four distinct Unique items:

Tier 1+: Ashes of Mortality (Unique Ring)

Tier 2+: Lich's Envy (Set Item Gloves)

Tier 3 +: Immolator's Oblation (Unique Belt)

Tier 4+: Pyre of Affliction (Unique two-Handed Axe/Scythe)

Soul Gambler

After every Soulfire Bastion run, the Soul Gambler will arrive. Depending on the dungeon's tier and modifiers, he will offer players a variety of things to wager for some Souls.

Moreover, only the Soul Gambler may provide things with extremely potent Tier V attachments. However, they can also provide users with some really rare and special things. Here are a few of the unique things gamers can obtain:

Burning Avarice - Unique Gloves

- Unique Gloves Ashes of Orchirian - Unique Relic

- Unique Relic Soul Gambler's Fallacy - Unique Amulet

Best builds for Soulfire Bastion Dungeon in Last Epoch

As the damaging effect on the floor alternates between Necrotic and Fire, eventually engulfing the entire floor and requiring players to use their immunity to avoid harm, Cremorus is a single-phase fight that gets harder and harder.

Additionally, this makes it feasible for certain builds to be caught in situations where Cremorus utilizes an ability of the opposite damage type to the floor, forcing those builds to tank the damage. This shouldn't be an issue for tier 3 and lower builds, as most of them can find sufficient defenses to lessen the damage.

The best builds for Soulfire Bastion Dungeon are as follows :

Warriors: Warriors are great crowd-controlling machines that have a high survival rate. They can deflect incoming damage and successfully hold aggro on their allies.

Rogue: Rogues are fast-moving DPS heroes with the ability to deal burst damage. They can swiftly take out priority targets in the dungeon and are excellent at inflicting damage single on targets.

Mage: Mages are adaptable DPS heroes with a large repertoire of potent spells and crowd management skills. With their spells, they can control the battlefield and deal a lot of damage in short bursts.

Cleric: Strong healers and clerics can sustain the lives of their allies during fierce combat. They also offer helpful support in the form of buffs and debuffs.

The optimal class for the Soulfire Bastion Dungeon will ultimately rely on the composition and playstyle of your squad. It's critical to interact with others and select classes that enhance each other's strengths and weaknesses.

