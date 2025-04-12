Does Last Epoch have character customization?

Last Epoch is one of the many great ARPGs currently on the market, but does it let you have any measure of character customization? The game has been out for a year or so now, and while the game does have a major update coming on April 17 for Season 2, it doesn’t really offer much in the way of adjusting the cosmetics of your character in this hit ARPG.

Ad

While changing gear does change what you look like in game, that’s frankly as far as it goes. There’s still no real transmog system in the game yet, and if you were looking for character customization in Last Epoch, no, that’s not available.

Last Epoch still lacks character customization

Unfortunately, Last Epoch still lacks any real measure of character customization. When you roll a character, whether it’s in the current League, or the Legacy characters, you don’t get to adjust how they look. You can see the classes, what their baseline aesthetic is, and you can also check out some information about their various Masteries.

Ad

Trending

Sorry, this is as good as it gets (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you don’t like how your character looks, you can hide it with bulky armor, robes, or hats/helmets. Nonetheless, character customization is something that players are looking for. It’s not in every ARPG, though. Diablo 4 offers a decent amount of options, while the incredibly popular Path of Exile 2 does not have character customization at all.

Ad

One thing all three games have in common though, is you can purchase cosmetics to change how your equipment looks. While this game doesn’t have character customization or a real transmog system, you can spend real money to pick up cosmetics that will change your look, no matter what you’re equipped with. You can buy cosmetics for the following gear slots:

Helmet

Chest

Shield

Weapon

Gloves

Boots

Back

Portal

At least you have some cosmetic choices, though they aren't free (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This isn’t real character customization, though. This only gives you a skin, a cosmetic change to your armor, which already changes as you play and swap gear around. Not everyone cares about character customization though in games like Last Epoch, because you so seldom see your character close up — in this case, only really on character select. Nonetheless, it’s a feature that would be a nice addition to the game, and perhaps, a future update will add just that.

Ad

Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More