Does Last Epoch have character customization?

Last Epoch is one of the many great ARPGs currently on the market, but does it let you have any measure of character customization? The game has been out for a year or so now, and while the game does have a major update coming on April 17 for Season 2, it doesn’t really offer much in the way of adjusting the cosmetics of your character in this hit ARPG.
While changing gear does change what you look like in game, that’s frankly as far as it goes. There’s still no real transmog system in the game yet, and if you were looking for character customization in Last Epoch, no, that’s not available.
Last Epoch still lacks character customization
Unfortunately, Last Epoch still lacks any real measure of character customization. When you roll a character, whether it’s in the current League, or the Legacy characters, you don’t get to adjust how they look. You can see the classes, what their baseline aesthetic is, and you can also check out some information about their various Masteries.
If you don’t like how your character looks, you can hide it with bulky armor, robes, or hats/helmets. Nonetheless, character customization is something that players are looking for. It’s not in every ARPG, though. Diablo 4 offers a decent amount of options, while the incredibly popular Path of Exile 2 does not have character customization at all.
One thing all three games have in common though, is you can purchase cosmetics to change how your equipment looks. While this game doesn’t have character customization or a real transmog system, you can spend real money to pick up cosmetics that will change your look, no matter what you’re equipped with. You can buy cosmetics for the following gear slots:
- Helmet
- Chest
- Shield
- Weapon
- Gloves
- Boots
- Back
- Portal
This isn’t real character customization, though. This only gives you a skin, a cosmetic change to your armor, which already changes as you play and swap gear around. Not everyone cares about character customization though in games like Last Epoch, because you so seldom see your character close up — in this case, only really on character select. Nonetheless, it’s a feature that would be a nice addition to the game, and perhaps, a future update will add just that.
Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features
- Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased: Sentinel rework, explained
- Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased release date, new faction, Monolith weaving, and other features
- Last Epoch 2025 roadmap: What to expect from the game this year