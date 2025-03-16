Last Epoch Tombs of The Erased release date, new faction, Monolith weaving, and other features

Last Epoch's next update, The Tombs of the Erased, is set to arrive on April 2, 2025. The update is the second in line after last year's Harbinger of Ruin, which saw the first pinnacle boss to enter the fray, alongside a new faction, unique enemies, and more.

Similar to the previous major updates, Tombs of the Erased is also set to introduce a new faction and challenges, but most importantly, it will enhance Last Epoch's Monolith of Fate endgame system with additional features and mechanics within individual maps.

Here's everything we know about Last Epoch's Tombs of the Erased update so far.

Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased release date and possible time

We've already covered when the Tombs of the Erased update will be released, and just to reiterate, it arrives on April 2, 2025. However, there is no officially confirmed time slot for when the update will go live across all platforms.

The official website, however, reveals a countdown for the arrival of the Tombs of the Erased update and based on the clock, it can be inferred that the developers aim to release the update around 9.30 am to 10 am PST.

All known features of Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased

Since the official announcement and trailer drop four days ago, Eleventh Hour Games has begun its advertisement process by engaging with the playerbase via interviews with content creators such as GhazzyTV and blog posts. Here's what we know about all the features accompanying the Tombs of the Erased update:

Tombs of the Erased

New explorable side zones are being added (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

The titular feature of the update will see fresh additions to the endgame system through procedurally generated side zones that will have swathes of enemies, new boss fights, and more importantly, new loot. It's still unclear whether or not these are tied to another new addition to the game, the Weaver faction. Regardless, the side areas will add a much-needed variety to the existing endgame systems.

New Faction: The Woven

Having previously given us their powerful, unique items, the Woven are finally joining the fray of factions in Last Epoch. The Woven follow a mysterious arachnid entity aptly named the Weaver. While none of the faction passives have been officially revealed, the Woven are slated to affect both the gameplay and loot options in the endgame, possibly even having new crafting opportunities.

Monolith of Fates Expansion: Woven Echoes

New endgame mechanics are coming to Last Epoch (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the most longstanding demands from the Last Epoch playerbase has been additional methods to spice up or juice their endgame progression in the Monoliths of Fates. Their prayers have finally been answered as they will be able to obtain Woven Echoes. These are slottable items that can be inserted into your Monolith trees to add different connections, encounters, and most importantly, loot.

Quality of life features are being baked into this feature from the jump. Any Woven Echoes collected by players will not consume a stash slot but will go to its exclusive collection tab of sorts, from which they can freely access and use these. Furthermore, these slottable echoes will drop anywhere and are the only way to access the new Uber Aberroth fight.

Mastery changes: Respecialization, Sentinel Rework, and more

Mastery Respecialization, another long-requested feature, is also being added with the Tombs of the Erased update. Players will now finally be allowed to change their chosen Mastery with the help of Chronomancer Lerinne, at the End of Time hub area. It remains to be seen whether other Skill Respecialization vendors in other hub areas will provide similar services.

Another major feature of the update is the Sentinel Mastery being reworked. While full details will be revealed at a later date, we already know that certain passives are being added to benefit Divine Bolts. Thanks to the interview with GhazzyTV, we know that a portion of the Sentinel's kit will focus on electric-based damage and ailments such as Electrify.

New skills will enter the fray, and let's be honest, become the meta (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

Rogue is also getting some attention as a new skill is joining the fray. Called Heartseeker, this skill is unlocked at 30 point-investment on the Marksman Mastery tree. Heartseeker can be modded to work as an add clear or a DPS skill, and it has a new mechanic called Recurve which will allow it to retarget enemies.

Bossing, Aberroth, Quality of Life, and more

Aside from normal changes to the Monolith of Fate endgame, the Tombs of the Erased update will bring new bosses via the Tomb and Cemetery side areas. Furthermore, the previously introduced pinnacle fight against Aberroth is being rebalanced to be slightly easier. On the flipside, Eleventh Hour Games is also releasing a new Uber variant of Aberroth, accessible through the Woven Echoes.

Also Read: Last Epoch beats Path of Exile 2 in one massively important aspect

Uber Aberroth or as the devs call it, Uberroth, will be scaled for 500 Corruption encounters. However, the developers reiterated that the actual fight will be much harder for builds that can comfortably take on 500 Corruption Monolith encounters.

A new variant of enemies is being added to Last Epoch, called Champions. Aside from being tough to kill, Champions will also drop items with special Champion affixes. Similar to Experimental items, these affixes will be locked to items and mostly feature class-specific affixes.

Yeah, we're dying our way through this one (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

Crafting in general is being improved with the Weaver providing their services to reroll Unique and Legendary items. New crafting runes are being added to provide more functionality at the low and high end of crafting. The Weaver will also allow players to craft additional modifiers onto their idols, increasing the effective floor of player power.

This is not the full breadth of content coming with the Tombs of the Erased update. As the launch window closes in, Eleventh Hour Games will gradually release blogs to reveal additional details about the large-scale and small-scale features. The patch notes will arrive a few days ahead of launch.

