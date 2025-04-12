Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased Patch Notes: Classes rebalanced, Uniques reworked, Monolith changes, Itemization and more

Eleventh Hour Games has unveiled all the nitty-gritties of the upcoming Tombs of the Erased patch for Last Epoch, and the list is quite lengthy, to say the least. The studio has released over 100 pages of incoming changes, new additions, balance changes, class rebalances, new skills, and so much more.

The update is already slated to be a significant shakeup from the previous patch, which only brought in a couple of high-end bosses and a new faction. However, it wasn't enough to sustain the steam that Last Epoch picked up after its extremely successful launch. Tombs of the Erased is Eleventh Hour Games' response to the criticism and feedback, and it looks pretty robust.

Key Features of Last Epoch's Tombs of the Erased update

First things first, the Tombs of the Erased update is bringing in newer endgame mechanics and factions that will change everything from side areas in the Monoliths to crafting systems. As stated earlier, there are over 100 pages of stuff to go over.

The primary feature is the new and improved side areas and the new faction centered around the Weaver. Following that are the highly anticipated and sweeping changes to the Sentinel class, including distinct role definitions between separate subclasses. There are Monolith changes, crafting changes such as introducing new runes and methods of crafting Exalted items, and so on.

It’s a long read ahead, so grab some water and buckle up.

Complete Patch Notes of Last Epoch Tombs of the Erased

Tombs of the Erased

Monolith of Fate Echoes have a chance to spawn a Tomb of the Erased, new procedurally generated side zones filled with new Woven enemies, new rewards, and their own unique boss.

Developer Note: This is our first deployment of our brand new procedural content generation system. We’re excited about this development milestone, as procedural generation will enable us to produce more varied content more quickly for future updates. We’ll continue expanding on this technology over time.

Tombs can spawn in any Echo except for Quest Echoes and Arena Echoes.

When a Tomb has spawned in an Echo, you will see Silken Cocoons placed throughout the zone.

These cocoons are the captured souls for the Weaver, and when broken, the souls will flee and possess nearby enemies.

Possessed enemies gain new abilities, increased health, and damage - and when slain, they drop Memory Amber, a new currency used in the Woven Faction.

Silken Cocoons also have a chance to release a new rare enemy, similar to the Chosen Erased, which starts with a possessed mod as if it had been possessed by a Soul of the Erased. This new enemy, called the Incubated Silk, will drop loot equivalent to the loot that would have dropped from a possessed enemy.

Silken Cocoons can also be found in Tombs and Cemeteries.

At the end of a Tomb is one of the Goldthread Fateweavers bosses. After defeating the Fateweaver, you will advance to the end and find a chest containing a duplicate of the current Echo bonus reward.

At the end of both Tombs and Cemeteries, you will also find the Woven Enchanter device, which can be used to enchant your class-specific Idols. This will be explained further below.

Cemeteries of the Erased

You will also find Cemeteries of the Erased, a new Echo type, in your Echo Web. The objective of a Cemetery Echo is to slay the Woven Firstborn boss.

When you start a Cemetery Echo, you will find the entrance to the underground Cemetery somewhere in the area. Descend into the Cemetery and defeat the boss to complete the Echo.

Completing a Cemetery provides you access to the Altar of the Weaver, where you can place your Woven Echoes.

Woven Echoes are a new, itemized, type of Echo that bring unique challenges and rewards. More information on Woven Echoes below

After completing your first Cemetery, you will be taken to the Haven of Silk, the hub for the Woven Faction.

The Woven Faction

When you are first brought to the Haven of Silk, you will be introduced to Masque, who will invite you to join the Woven, a faction made up of worshipers of the Weaver.

You will gain reputation points with The Woven by earning and spending Memory Amber, a new currency mostly found in Tombs and Cemeteries, and by slaying Woven enemies.

With each Rank, Masque will sell you new Woven Echoes. You can purchase these Woven Echoes with Memory Amber.

By completing Woven Echoes and advancing your ranks with the Woven, you will gain points for the Weaver Tree, which allows you to influence the Monolith of Fate.

The Weaver Tree

Developer Note: One of our goals with Season 2 was to provide players with more agency when it comes to their experience in the Endgame. The Weaver Tree allows players to influence the rewards and encounters present in the Monolith of Fate, as well as providing us with a longer-term mechanism for influencing seasonal mechanics in the future.

The Weaver Tree functions similarly to passive and skill trees but instead modifies your Monolith of Fate.

Travelers will be able to gain a maximum of 50 Weaver Tree points, and as mentioned above, you will gain points by increasing your rank with the Woven and completing Woven Echoes for the first time.

There are roughly 70 nodes in the Weaver Tree, which offer different ways to adjust your Monolith of Fate. Some examples:

Place an item to imprint it in a slot to have a chance for similar items to be granted as an extra reward when completing Echoes.

Gain a chance for Beacons to be replaced by more difficult Super Beacons that reveal more Echoes on completion.

Gain a chance for Zerrick to join you in your Echoes with a big boost to gold drops.

Convert Arena Echoes to Super Arena Echoes.

Remove Arena Echoes from spawning.

When Weaver’s Will items drop, they roll their Weaver’s Will value twice and keep the higher amount.

Increase the amount of Memory Amber drops.

Gain a chance for your Tombs and Cemeteries to have a Possessed Nemesis in them.

Nemeses always drop their specific weapon item sub-types when they escape after empowering them.

Shade of Orobyss may ambush you in your Echoes.

Remove Corruption gain when slaying the Shade of Orobyss.

Replace common Echo rewards such as Glyphs, Runes, and Gold with a different random reward.

Add new Echo reward types, such as Memory Amber, Woven Echoes, and Dungeon Keys and Charms.

Woven Echoes

Woven Echoes are a new, specialized item type of Echo that glimpses into the Weaver’s new world and introduces a lot of exciting new content and rewards to Last Epoch’s end game. These can be woven into a Timeline’s Echo Web via the Altar of the Weaver found at the end of a Cemetery of the Erased side zone and run like other Echoes.

There are 36 different Woven Echoes coming with the release of Season 2.

Woven Echoes are items that can be found in Tombs and Cemeteries, can be purchased from the NPC Masque, or generated in the Echo Web through certain nodes on the Weaver’s Tree.

You will unlock new Woven Echoes that you can purchase from Masque as you advance in the Ranks in the Woven, however not all Woven Echoes are purchasable.

Woven Echoes items specify their type on their tooltip as a Crafting Woven Echo, Boss Woven Echo, or Woven Echo. Woven Echoes containing Endgame bosses and Crafting rewards are signified with icons inside the Woven Echoes tab.

Woven Echoes with a plus icon in the Woven Echo tab indicate that completing that Woven Echo will grant you a Weaver Tree point.

Woven Echoes can be added to your Echo Web via the Altar of the Weaver after you kill a Cemetery boss. Once they are added, you can play them like you would a normal Echo.

In a party, players may each add Woven Echoes into their own individual Timelines.

Woven Echo drops are signified by a teal-on-gold item label and are shown on the minimap.

Some Woven Echoes feature completely new Endgame bosses, such as the Draal Queen or Ignixiros the Antipode Dragon. Others feature Endgame-enhanced versions of existing mini-boss and boss encounters, such as Haruspex Orian, Majasa, and an Uber version of Aberroth.

Other Woven Echoes provide unique challenges and rewards not found in normal Echoes. Some rewards even affect other nearby unconquered Echoes.

Example rewards found in Woven Echoes:

New Endgame Crafting options:

Set Item Crafting: Shatter Set Items into Set Shards and apply them like normal affixes to make an item count towards that Set bonus.

There is a new specific Affix Shard for every Set item.

Reroll Legendary Potential: Rerolls the Legendary Potential of Uniques that have at least one Legendary Potential.

Attribute Swap: Swap an item’s attribute (Strength, Intelligence, Attunement, Dexterity) for another selected attribute.

Reroll Unique or Set item mod values: Reroll mod and implicit values of Unique and Set items by sacrificing another of the same type with at least equal power level.

Experimental Item Crafting: Replace a prefix mod with an Experimental prefix (more on this below).

Woven Echo exchange: sacrifice 3 Woven Echoes to gain a random one

Corruption catchup for alt characters.

Adding a new enemy to your possible Nemesis encounters (Void Nemesis).

Guaranteed Unique drops.

Class-specific gear.

Conquering a Woven Echo for the first time usually grants at least 1 Weaver Tree point. The points are shared with all characters sharing the same stash. 13 Points can be earned from Weaver Faction ranks and the remaining 37 points from conquering Woven Echoes.

Threshold of Eternity (Uber Aberroth) is an exception and grants no Weaver Tree points.

Woven Echos auto-store to their new Inventory tab upon pickup. This can be toggled off from the game settings.

Endgame Itemization and Crafting

Idol Enchanting

At the end of Tombs and Cemeteries will be a Woven Enchanter device, which can be used to enchant your class-specific Idols (Adorned, Grand, Huge, Large, Ornate).

Enchanting an Idol will grant one Enchanted Affix and turn the Idol into a Heretical Idol of the same subtype of that Idol type.

Enchanting an Idol adds an Enchanted Affix up to tier 4 and some amount of Weaver’s Touch, where the combined amount of tiers on the Enchanted Affix and Weaver’s Touch is between 5 and 14. For example, it could add a tier 1 Enchanted Affix and 4 Weaver’s Touch, or up to tier 4 Enchanted Affix and 10 Weaver’s Touch.

Similar to Weaver’s Will items, when you have a Heretical Idol equipped and slay an enemy, you will have a chance to either increase the tier of an Enchanted Affix or add a new one and expend Weaver’s Touch.

Enchanted Idols can have up to 2 Enchanted Affixes in addition to the 2 standard affixes they normally have.

Idols can be Re-enchanted for a Memory Amber cost, which removes any existing Enchanted Affixes or Weaver’s Touch before enchanting it again, adding an Enchanted Affix and Weaver’s Touch.

The new Rune of Weaving, added this patch, can be used to consume Weaver’s Touch like it can for Weaver’s Will.

The Woven Enchanter has a limited number of uses based on its location.

One use in a Tomb of the Erased.

Two uses in Cemeteries of the Erased and the Cemetery of Reweaving Woven Echo.

Three uses in the Sepulcher of the Lost Woven Echo.

Four uses in the Cenotaph of Worlds Woven Echo.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Woven Enchanter device independently.

Set Reforging

Set items can now be shattered at the Forge of Shattering in the Great Bridge Woven Echo. This yields Shards specific to that Set item, which can be crafted onto other items, making them into “Reforged Set Items”. This makes them count as that Set item towards the Set bonus of that Set.

Set Shards and Shattering

There are Set Shards and new affixes for every Set item that has been added (1 per Set item).

All set affixes are named for their set item and end with the word “reforged”.

Shattering set items drops 1-4 matching shards per item shattered.

Set Shards cannot drop naturally; they can only be created by shattering matching Set items.

Each use of the Forge of Shattering will shatter all items placed inside and expend one use.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Forge of Shattering independently.

Reforged Set Items

Crafting a Set affix onto an item “reforges” it and turns it into a Reforged Set item, but it can still be crafted.

Reforged Set items will be considered a matching item for the corresponding Set and count toward the Set bonus.

Reforged Set items will be named after their Set item with “Reforged” appended to it. E.g., “Zerrick’s Ambition Reforged.”

Because Reforged Set items are considered Set Items, they will follow the same Loot Filter and Tab Priority rules as Set Items.

Crafting

Reforged Set Shards can be used to craft items in the Forge.

Reforged Set Shards can only be crafted on the same item type as their Set item but can use any base of that type.

For example, Invoker’s Static Touch Reforged can only be crafted on rings, but it could be crafted on an Opal ring or a Sapphire ring.

An item can only have 1 type of Set affix at a time.

Each Set affix provides 2 stats based on the original Set item.

Set items still cannot be shattered by the Rune of Shattering or removed with the Rune of Removal to gain shards. Only by the new Forge of Shattering in the Great Bridge Woven Echo. However, Reforged Set Items can be Shattered.

Set affixes can be sealed with the Glyph of Despair.

Set affixes cannot be granted through the use of Glyph of Chaos, Glyph of Envy, Rune of Redemption, Rune of Discovery, or Weaver Tree Imprinting.

Set affixes can be crafted normally up to T5, as usual. Using the new Rune of Havoc, which shuffles all affix tiers within an item (except sealed affixes), you can potentially get T6 and T7 as well.

Legendary Potential Rerolling

You can use the Transmuting Gem in the Farsight Turtle Woven Echo to reroll the Legendary Potential of all items placed into it.

Rerolled items will either improve or lose their existing Legendary Potential.

If you use the Transmuting Gem and Legendary Potential is lost, you will receive a number of random rare affix shards equal to the Legendary Potential lost.

Only Legendary Potential is rerolled, not implicits or Unique modifiers.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Transmuting Gem independently.

Note: If you lose all Legendary Potential on the item, it can then be used to replace the Egg of the Forgotten in a Nemesis encounter, giving you another chance to give a Unique item high Legendary Potential or turn it into a useful Legendary item.

Unique, Legendary, and Set Affix Rerolling

In the Gauntlet of Strife Woven Echo you’ll be challenged by a sequence of boss encounters and by completing it, you’ll be rewarded with access to the Sacrificial Altar which can be used to sacrifice a Unique, Legendary, Weaver’s Will, or Set item to reroll the all affix values of a matching item.

The item being sacrificed needs to have equal or greater Potential Tier.

Potential Tier is equivalent to:

Weaver’s Will Item: Weaver’s Will + the sum of Legendary affix tiers.

Other Legendary Item: Number of Legendary affixes.

Unique Item: Legendary Potential.

Set Item: 0.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Sacrificial Altar independently.

Swap Attribute Affixes

Use the Relic of The Observer in Oerden’s Watch to replace a non-sealed attribute affix with a different attribute of your choosing.

+All Attributes and +Vitality cannot be replaced or chosen. Sealed affixes cannot be replaced.

The tier and roll range of the replaced affix will be preserved for the new affix.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Relic of the Observer independently.

Experimental Item Crafting

Experimental Item Crafting is now done exclusively by using the Thaumaturgy Device in the Rune Prison Complex to replace a prefix with an Experimental affix on Boots, Gloves, or a Belt. This change makes this itemization more approachable.

Must have 2 prefixes and not have an Experimental affix.

The chance of higher tier outcomes increases with the combined prefix tiers. Exalted prefixes tiers contribute much more increase to the chance for higher tier outcomes.

Max tier outcome is 5, but a Rune of Havoc can be used to swap an Exalted tier onto the Experimental affix you added.

If you are in a party, each player can use the Thaumaturgy Device independently.

With the addition of the Thaumaturgy Device, we have removed the Glyph of Insight and Rune of Research from the game.

Developer note and clarification regarding previously given incorrect information: Rune of Research was previously guaranteed and the only way to seal an Experimental affix. Experimental affixes cannot be obtained as shards, which means that Experimental affixes are no longer able to be sealed. We felt this a safe trade-off for the ability to more easily target Experimental affixes on good item bases and the ability to increase them to higher tiers using Rune of Havoc.

New Crafting Materials

Three new Runes have been added for Season 2.

Rune of Havoc

Shuffles the tiers of affixes on an Exalted item. The rolls of the affixes within their tiers are preserved regardless of whether their tiers change.

For example, an item with tier 2 strength, tier 7 dexterity, tier 3 health, and tier 2 endurance might be changed to have tier 7 strength, tier 3 dexterity, tier 2 health, and tier 2 endurance.

This cannot result in all the affixes having the same tiers as before (guaranteeing at least one change in tier), and it cannot be used on items where all non-sealed affixes have the same tier (to prevent wasting the Rune).

Sealed affixes are unaffected and are not shuffled.

Rune of Redemption

Randomly changes the Exalted affixes (T6 and T7) on an item into different affixes. It does not change the tiers of the affixes or the rolls within the tiers.

Affixes can only be changed to ones that can spawn on this item type when dropped from a regular enemy. Sealed affixes are unaffected.

Rune of Weaving

Converts a random amount of the remaining Weaver’s Will or Weaver’s Touch on an item into additional affixes or affix tiers as if you had slain many enemies with that item equipped.

Eternity Cache Adjustments

At Temporal Sanctum Tier 2 and above, you can now select 1 affix from your Exalted item to guarantee it is included on your resulting Legendary item when sealing the Eternity Cache.

Or you can opt to let the winds of fate decide if that’s more your style.

Added a small chance for a “Critical Success” that can cause the Unique item to take more affixes than its Legendary Potential. This chance scales with the chance for that Unique to drop with higher Legendary Potential.

For example, if you’re using a Calamity with 1 Legendary Potential, the chance for a Critical Success depends on the chance of a Calamity dropping with 2 or more Legendary Potential at level 100.

Added a new class of enemy, “Champion”, to the game. Champions are a subset of Rare enemies, with unique names and more powerful abilities. 20 Champion enemies have been added for Season 2 across the game.

Champions will be larger than other enemies and have an orange highlight to distinguish themselves as a Champion enemy.

Champions are based on existing enemies but have added and altered abilities.

Each Champion has three random mods, a prefix and suffix like other rare enemies, and a new Champion mod that grants it an extra ability.

Champions can spawn in the Campaign, in Dungeons, and the Monolith, but they only spawn in areas of level 6 and above.

Champions also always drop an item with a sealed Champion affix that depends on the Champion’s mod. For example, a Volcano Champion will always drop a belt with the “Volcano Champion’s” affix.

Champion affixes are a subtype of personal affixes and, as such, cannot exist as shards.

Items with Champion affixes are always Rare or Exalted.

Examples:

+1 Maximum Companions and Increased Minion Damage.

Chance to cast Electrify on Hit and Chance to Cast Smite on Hit with Throwing Attacks (up to 10 times per 2 seconds).

X Minions Teleported around you after you use a Traversal Skill and Increased Minion Damage.

Increased Spell Damage and chance for Lightning Blast to chain 4 additional times.

Ward Per Second and % of Current Health Converted to Ward when you directly cast a Necrotic Spell.

Added Melee Damage and +1 Charge for Void Cleave.

Champions also have a small chance to drop exceptional loot, such as a pile of Uniques.

Champion encounters, and their rewards, can be influenced by nodes in the Weaver Tree.

Monoliths

Objectives

Added new objectives in Monoliths.

Slay X Champions.

Slay X Exiled Mages.

Activate Shrines until Ambushed.

Open Lost Caches until Ambushed.

Stabilize the Echo.

Unstable Rifts will open throughout the zone. Find the Rifts, and slay all enemies that spawn to close them and stabilize the Echo.

Completing this objective also awards bonus stability to the Timeline for all players in the zone (150% of the completion reward).

Find the Cocooned Item.

Slay enemies until one drops the Cocooned item.

Completing this objective will drop Cocooned Uniques, an unidentified Unique of a specific base type (e.g. a Cocooned 1H sword).

Identifying a Cocooned Unique will roll any Unique of that base type that is more likely to have higher levels of Legendary Potential levels or Weaver’s Will. Cocooned Uniques cannot reveal items that are exclusive drops from things such as Bosses.

Shared Monolith Timeline Unlocks

Non-Empowered Timeline unlocks are now shared between characters that have access to the same stash.

This means that if you have unlocked Empowered Timelines on one character, then another character with access to the same stash only needs to complete one Timeline to unlock Empowered Timelines (that Timeline must still be a level 90 Timeline).

This doesn’t apply retroactively to existing characters, so you will need to complete them once more for Legacy characters.

Shade of Orobyss

The Shade of Orobyss now scales with area level.

To compensate for the effect of this change, the Shade now has 42% less health and deals 20% less damage at baseline. This results in it having 50% more health and dealing 5% more damage than before at level 100.

This does not change how the Shade scales with Corruption or distance from the center of the Echo Web.

Arena Echo Changes

Arena Echoes have fewer waves overall and provide better rewards.

Most enemies in the Arena are now move faster when they are further away from the player, allowing them to engage with the player faster.

A random Champion now spawns at the end of the Arena’s last wave.

Enemies spawn faster.

Fixed the minimap not generating in some Arena Echoes.

Fixed the wave count not showing.

Spire Changes

In Spire objective Echoes, all Spires will now spawn with a Spire Guardian.

Spire Guardians are special mini-bosses that guard the Spires in their Echoes.

Spires will now wait to attack you until you are in combat with the Spire Guardian.

While you are in combat with the Spire Guardian, the Spire can still attack you anywhere in the zone.

Spires will have a protective shield around them and cannot be damaged until the Spire Guardian has been defeated.

Death & Loot Persistence

When you die in an Echo, all items in a small area around your corpse are brought with you to the Echo of a World.

Other

Improved End of Time and Monolith Hub visuals.

Current corruption value for each Timeline is now shown on the world map screen so you don’t have to enter each Timeline to check its Corruption level.

Timeline completion quests (the last Quest Echo in a Timeline) now reward significantly more experience, but have a limit based on the percent experience required for a character of that level to reach the next level.

Echo objectives are no longer rerolled each time you repeat an Echo. Instead, they will always keep the same objective, even if exited and re-entered.

Rustlands Arena traps are now deactivated during the rest period between every 5 waves.

Improved game performance in Monoliths when there is a “Locate…” objective.

Encounters in the The Fall of Ledria Quest Echo have been simplified.

Echo repeated entrance abuse prevention:

Re-entering Echoes that have been previously entered have a reduced amount of events, such as Nemeses or Exiled Mages, and drop less loot. This prevents us from having to drastically reduce the amount of content and rewards Echoes contains, as leaving and re-entering them on purpose was emergent gameplay and would be a very strong and unintuitive gameplay loop that we want to avoid.

Added a message to Echo tooltips that have previously been entered, noting that random mechanics will be less likely to occur.

Dungeon

Key Charms

Key Charms are a new item in Season 2 that can be used at the entrance of any dungeon to modify your dungeon experience. There are currently two types of key charms: Portal Charms and Scale Charms.

Portal Charms

Portal charms can be used at the entrance of any dungeon to create a portal that will take your whole party directly to the Boss.

Using the Portal Charm will apply random floor modifiers to the boss as though you had fought through the dungeon normally.

Scale Charms

Scale Charms can be used at the entrance of any dungeon to greatly increase the spawn rate of Loot Lizards found during that run.

Scale Charms cannot be bought; they are only dropped by enemies.

Black Market Key Trader

The Black Market Key Trader can be found in the Maj’elka Upper District and will trade three keys of any kind for a Portal Charm.

Respawning

You can now respawn in dungeons by expending a key. You will respawn near the area where you died or just outside the boss area if you died while fighting a dungeon boss.

During a dungeon bossfight, if you’re in a party and all players have died, only one party member needs to spend a key for the party to respawn and continue.

A ‘Spectate’ button has also been added to the Death screen, allowing you to watch your party continue the fight while you are dead. You cannot move the camera while spectating.

Quests and Unlocks

Completing Temporal Sanctum, Lightless Arbor, and Soulfire Bastion for the first time now rewards 2 passive points and 1 Idol unlock each by way of 3 new short quests for defeating their respective bosses.

These quests also direct players to the alternate dungeon exit, which allows bypassing a portion of the Campaign. Completing all 3 dungeons in this way will earn players a total of 6 passive points and 3 Idol slots and skip a large portion of Campaign zones.

General Skill Changes

Skill Changes section contains Skill Bug Fixes as well, as some Changes are relevant to Bug Fixes to the same skill.

Ailments

Time Rot’s base damage is now 60 (from 55).

Time Rot, Doom, and Abyssal Decay now use different rules for being replaced when the afflicted character is at the maximum stacks of that ailment. They will only be replaced if the newly applied ailment would deal more damage than the remaining damage of an existing application of that ailment.

For example, if you apply an Abyssal Decay that will deal 1000 total damage, since its stack limit is 1, any further attempts at applying Abyssal Decay will not apply the ailment unless the new ailment’s total damage exceeds the remaining damage of that existing stack. So after 50% of that Abyssal Decay’s remaining duration it will have 500 damage left, so a new application would need to deal over 500 damage total to replace it.

Evade

Instant-cast abilities can be used immediately during Evade.

The player can use abilities after stun effect ends if the player was stunned during the Evade.

Movement has been made smoother for the game at more than 60 FPS.

Evade is now smoother in Online mode.

Evade no longer stutters at the edges of the map.

The Evade animation no longer gets stuck if the skill is cast at the edge of an obstacle.

Fixed an issue where Mages could get stuck after the Evade animation.

Fixed an issue where the second cast of Evade would break if clicked quickly.

Fixed getting stuck in Evade when used after skills such as Teleport, Transplant, and Void Cleave.

Bug Fixes - General Skills

Movement Skills - bug fixes

Doubled the max accessible path length for movement skills. This allows you to traverse over gaps that would take up to 60 units to walk around (from 30).

Fixed a bug where skills that make you immune during movement did not prevent damage dealt to Ward.

Fixed a bug causing some movement abilities to not adjust the character to the terrain.

Fixed a bug where using a movement ability at the edge of a walkable area would sometimes cause the player to be moved in the opposite direction of where they aimed.

Fixed cases where movement abilities could leave the player unable to move until another skill is used.

Minions - bug fixes

Minions will now avoid targeting enemies that are currently invulnerable.

Fixed a bug which caused many minions to not receive the inherent 50% less damage taken from powerful abilities. In particular, all Acolyte and Sentinel minions suffered from this bug.

Fixed a bug where minions sometimes won’t show up next to the player despite the HUD displaying them being alive.

Fixed a case where minions were able to fight enemies while players are in a grace period.

Fixed a bug that caused some minions to spawn in invalid locations.

Fixed an issue where players’ grace period did not consistently apply to minions as well.

Minions that are distant from the player or on the other side of the impassable barriers created at the start of the Haruspex Orian or Lagon boss fights are now teleported around the player shortly after the barriers are created. This excludes totems and other permanently immobile minions such as bone prisons.

Manifest Armor and Wraithlord are now more responsive at high movement speeds, reducing instances of the minion “skating” and struggling to move to its intended destination in a timely fashion.

Fixed a bug where a Downed companion’s revivable visuals would persist if the player respawned while the companion was Downed.

Fixed a bug where abilities which replace Evade would not trigger “after Evade use” effects, such as Nihilis’s frenzy after Evade use.

Instant abilities should no longer stop channeling abilities, such as in the case of casting Holy Aura while channeling Warpath.

Fixed a bug where leech provided by skill trees could ignore effects such as Boulderfist’s “cannot leech” affix if the player had no other sources of leech.

Fixed a bug where instant skills could not benefit from several effects that require a direct cast. For example Static, when directly cast, was not able to consume Abyssal Rite stacks from Sacrificial Embrace.

Set the displayed mana cost of many subskills to 0. As these subskills can’t be directly cast, players are never required to pay their mana cost, so these non-zero values were just display errors. Examples include Void Eruption, Lava Burst, Axe Throw, Divine Bolt, Void Beam, Fissure, Summon Forged Weapon, Detonate Ground, Holy Trail, Spark Charge, Zap, Spark Nova, Shrapnel, Flame Burst, Lightning Wave, Summon Mirror Image, Frost Nova.

Added subskill tooltips in many places within skill trees where they were absent.

Reduced situations where Shield Rush, Bear Form Rampage and Flame Rush could move the player outside the map.

The player now displays the correct combo skill animation when casting the ability in Online mode, even if multiple identical combo skills are selected in the bar.

Fixed the combo skill iteration logic when adding multiple identical skills to the bar simultaneously.

Improved appearance of some orbiting abilities (such as Hammer Vortex).

Fixed a bug where removing a modifier that increased the maximum number of a companion, while having the maximum amount of that companion, would result in the extra companion being Downed instead of despawned.

Fixed a bug in Online mode where casting abilities with near-zero mana would trigger the ability animation without actually using the ability.

Improved directional movement of Shuriken projectiles and Sentinel’s Hammers with chain ricochet nodes in Online mode.

Fixed an issue where abilities would reset their cooldown when transitioning between scenes in Online mode.

Reduced instances of abilities visually disappearing early, or rapidly accelerating at the end of their movement when playing at higher latencies.

Fixed an issue where instant abilities would sometimes fail to cast until you manually cast it.

Fixed some cases where abilities would fail to trigger due to elevation differences.

Fixed an issue so various player and enemy abilities, projectiles, and effects will now render and move more consistently in Offline mode.

Skills that have orbiting effects will no longer jitter or move irregularly when orbiting a moving character in Offline mode including Devouring Orb (Dark Moon), Hammer Throw (Hammer Vortex), Cinder Strike (Burning Dagger), Shurikens (Blade Shield), Static Orb (Orbital Fulmination).

Devouring Orb (Dark Moon) will no longer appear briefly at cast location before returning to orbiting the player in Offline mode.

Fixed an issue with some abilities’ targeting, particularly Maelstrom.

Sentinel

The Sentinel class has been updated significantly with an aim of making the class more fun through many skill changes, and more powerful and varied through new and updated passives, skill trees, a rework of Time Rot, and more.

Passives

Sentinel Passive Tree

Fearless grants 5% Increased Health Regeneration per point (from 10%).

Forgeguard Passive Tree

Added a new Forgeguard node, “Forgemaster’s Might”, that allows you to equip a shield alongside a 2h sword, axe, mace, or spear. While you have a two handed weapon and a shield equipped, you and your minions deal 20% less Damage and have 10% less Attack and Cast Speed, and Haste instead grants +10% Block Chance. Requires 45 points in the Forge Guard Passive.

Paladin Passive Tree

The first mastery bonus grants 1.5% More Damage per 10% remaining Health (from granting Increased Fire, Lightning and Physical Damage equal to your remaining Health).

Defiance now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +1 Endurance Threshold per 2% uncapped elemental resistance.

Honour is renamed to Honor and grants +50 Block Effectiveness and +50 Stun Avoidance (from +40 Block Effect and +15 Stun Avoidance), and its non-scaling Block Chance is now a 3 point threshold bonus, but it grants +3% Block Chance (from +2%).

Phoenix Strike grants +12% Ignite Chance (from 12% Melee Ignite Chance), and it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +20% Fire Penetration with Ignite.

Divine Bolt is now a 4 point node (from 1), and it grants a 25% Chance to Cast a Divine Bolt on Melee Hit per point, up to twice per second (from 20% Chance on Melee Hit, no limit). Additionally, it now has a 3 point threshold bonus that grants an additional Divine Bolt projectile.

Valor grants +12 Health (from 15) and now also grants +2% Endurance per point.

Holy Symbol, in addition to healing you, now also grants 5 Ward per second per point for 3 seconds, scaling with your Increased Healing Effectiveness.

Blinding Light now grants +7% Blind Chance per point (from 5%) and +7% Electrify Chance per point, but no longer grants +2% Endurance. Additionally, it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 25% Increased Blind and Electrify Duration.

Heavenfire is now called Heaven’s Bulwark and it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 30% reduced bonus damage taken from crits.

Rahyeh’s Strength now grants +1% fire resistance shred chance per 2 points of strength (from 4% increased fire damage if you have hit an enemy with a melee attack recently).

Shared Divinity is now a 6 point node that grants 10% more Divine Bolt damage per point (from +1 Divine Bolt projectiles and 10% reduced trigger chance per point). Additionally, it now has a 4 point threshold bonus that grants +1 Divine Bolt projectile.

Holy Icon now also has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +7 health regeneration.

Prayer has been removed and it has been replaced with Force of Devotion. It grants +3 throwing damage per point, +10% throwing frailty chance per point and +20% throwing armor shred chance per point.

Piety has been reworked to a 6 point node that grants +3% lightning penetration per point and +6% lightning resistance per point, and it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 5% more damage to electrified enemies.

Alignment has swapped places with Dedication and it now grants 15% increased healing effect per point (from 30% increased healing effect to your next spell every 3 seconds). Additionally, this effect is doubled with spells that cost at least 10 mana.

Dedication has swapped places with Alignment and it now grants 1% increased maximum mana per point (from 2% increased mana regen). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 1% increased mana regen per 1% block chance above 50%.

Sanctuary Guardian grants 3% increased cast speed with a shield equipped per point (from +2 spell damage with a shield), and it also has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +15% to all resistances with a shield equipped.

Sword of Rahyeh grants +20% melee ignite chance per point (from +15% ignite chance if you have cast a spell recently). Additionally, it has a 5 point bonus that causes all your current ignite stacks on enemies to deal 50% more damage when you activate Holy Aura.

Faith Armor grants 8% increased armor per point (from 5%) and +2 health regen per point (from +5% crit avoidance). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 2% increased health regen per attunement.

Shield Wall is now a 4 point node (from 1 point) that grants +2% block chance per point (from +4%) and 4 health on block per point (from 10), as well as 5% less stun duration on you per point. But as a less punishing downside than before, it gives you 30% less dodge chance (from ‘you cannot dodge’).

Holy Precision grants 10% increased crit chance per point (from 20% increased spell and throwing crit chance) and +5% crit multiplier per point (from +10% lightning crit multi). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +3% added crit chance.

Penance now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +1% bleed duration per 20 endurance threshold.

Righteous Firebrand is now a 5 point node (from 7) that grants 2% increased melee attack speed per point and +1% fire penetration per 100% increased healing effectiveness per point.

Prayer Aegis is now an 8 point node (from 12) that grants +15 health per point (from +12) and +5 endurance threshold per point (from +6). Additionally, it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +7 endurance threshold per 2 Attunement.

Added a new 8 point node called Judgement of the Storm that grants +5% shock chance per point, +5% lightning resistance shred chance per point and +5% electrify chance per point. Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 1% more lightning damage over time per 2% added crit multiplier above the base 200%.

The Divine Essence node has been reworked to grant +1 Attunement per point and a 10% chance per point to gain a Divine Essence each second while at high health. Each stack lasts 10 seconds, grants 15% increased armor and healing effect and reduces damage over time taken by 5%, and it has 3 max stacks.

Added a new 5 point node called Covenant of Light that grants 4% increased effect per point to Holy Aura of Symbols of Hope.

Redemption’s last statline now grants 7% increased damage over time from per point the Penance buff (from 7% increased generic damage from the buff).

Added a new 7 point apex node behind Covenant of Light called Covenant of Dominion that grants 8% increased physical, fire and lightning damage per point, as well as 1% increased movement speed per point. Additionally, it causes your Holy Aura to grant 25% increased mana regeneration.

Added a new 7 point apex node behind Covenant of Light called Covenant of Protection that grants 8% increased armor per point and 2% of your armor applies to damage over time taken per point. Additionally, it grants +5 health regeneration per Symbol of Hope.

Void Knight Passive Tree

Temporal Corruption no longer converts Smite to void. This effect is now available in Smite’s skill tree.

Devouring Blade now grants 5% increased damage per point (from 10% increased damage for 4 seconds if you have killed an enemy recently) and +0.1% leech per point. These effects are doubled if you have killed any enemy recently.

World Eater now requires 1 point in Devouring Blade, grants +0.5% of melee and void leech per point (from +1%). Additionally, it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 20% increased health leech rate.

Abyssal Endurance now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 5% less void and physical damage taken.

Temporal Corruption no longer has Smite conversion, as it has been moved to Smite’s skilltree.

Sorrow and Steel now grants 8% increased melee damage per point (from 7% increased physical and void damage). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +25% area to melee area skills.

Void Blades grants +3 melee void damage per point (from +2).

Void Corruption is now an 8 point node that grants 10% increased crit chance per point and the +1% crit multiplier per point in the Void Knight tree is now a 5 point threshold bonus.

Dark Maw now also grants 2% increased health per point.

Void Bolts is now called Void Waves (so it isn’t confused with the new Void Bolt sub-ability). It grants +3 throwing void damage per point (from +2) and 10% increased spell void damage per point (from +2 spell void damage).

Unending Hunger now grants +0.2% melee leech per point (from +1% more health absorbed from Dark Maw) and 10% increased leech rate.

Future Strike has been removed.

Void Flux has been removed.

Added a new 10 point node in Future Strike’s place that grants 7% increased spell damage and 3% increased area for area spells. Additionally, it has an 8 point threshold bonus that grants Abyssal Echoes +15% chance to Echo.

Doom Knight grants +6 health per point (from +5). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 5% more armor.

Finality grants 8% increased melee void damage per point (from 5%).

Patient Doom is now a 6 point node (from 5) that grants 8% increased void damage over time per point (from 30% increased damage to next attack every 3 seconds) and 5% reduced bonus damage taken from critical strikes per point.

Rot Ripples now also grants +10% Time Rot chance per point. Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 25% increased Time Rot duration.

Null Velocity has been reworked to Temporal Velocity and is an 8 node. It grants +1 Vitality per point and 3% increased cooldown recovery speed per point. Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that causes your Devouring Orb to immediately cast a Void Rift on direct use.

Woe is now an 8 point node (from 12) that grants +3% physical and void penetration per point, but no longer grants 7% increased melee damage and 5% increased void damage and armor for 4 seconds on kill. Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants +50% Frailty and Slow chance.

Rot Grip has switched places with Woe. It grants +6% Time Rot chance per point (from +10%). Additionally, each point grants 0.2% more Time Rot damage per point per 1% global Slow chance, 0.4% more Time Rot damage per point per 1% global Time Rot chance with void skills, and 0.2% more Time Rot damage per point per 1% increased melee attack, throwing or cast speed, whichever is the lowest. Maximum of 5 points.

Renouncement is now an 8 point node (from 5) that grants 3% increased cast speed per point and a 5% chance per point to cast a Void Beam on direct Smite Casts, up to 2 times per 2 seconds. Additionally, the previous “Smite scales with Vitality instead of Attunement Smite and deals +1 void spell damage per Vitality”, have been moved to a 5 point threshold bonus.

Essence of the End grants 12% chance per point to gain a Void Essence on kill (from 4%) and 4% chance to gain a Void Essence when hitting a boss or rare enemy. You can gain one Void Essence every 4 seconds this way. Additionally, Void Essences now grant 3% more void and melee damage and 15% reduced stun duration on you (from 15% increased void and melee damage and 10% reduced stun duration on you).

Singular Purpose is now a 5 point node (from 4) that grants 2% more void damage per point (from 25% increased void damage) doubled if you have less than 30% block chance. Additionally, it has a 4 point threshold bonus that grants 5% less damage taken from Slowed and Time Rotting enemies (these stack).

Future Mind is now an 8 point node (from 10). It grants 4% increased mana regen per point (from 2%). Additionally, it has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 14 mana whenever an ability Echoes. This effect has an 8 second cooldown.

Echoing Strikes now also grants +4% Time Rot chance per point. Additionally, it has a 4 point threshold bonus that grants +50% Time Rot chance for your Echoed abilities.

Void Aegis has been reworked. If you take a hit that deals at least 25% of your maximum health as damage, you sacrifice a Void Essence to gain Void Aegis for 4 seconds, which grants you 3% of your maximum health gained as endurance threshold per point.

Dread has been renamed to Dread Form, and it now has a 5 point threshold bonus that grants 50% reduced slow and chill effect on you.

Time Legion now also grants 3% increased throwing attack speed per point, but no longer grants Time Rot chance.

Added a new 5 point node called Abyssal Fluctuation that grants 10% of elemental damage taken as void per point, but you take 4% less void damage per point.

Added a new 5 point node called Mortal Cleave that grants +1% added crit chance per point. Additionally, it has a 4 point threshold bonus that grants you the Mortal Cleave buff when you hit an enemy at low health. The buff grants you 10% more hit damage for 8 seconds, which cannot stack.

Avatar of Regret now also grants 10% increased armor.

Void Well’s description has been corrected to state it consumes 3 void essences (previously said 1 in description, 3 in stat line).

Skills

Volatile Reversal

Volatile Reversal’s base functionality has been reworked. It is now a combo ability where the first cast jumps you forward in time to your target location and attacks in an area around you. You can recast within 3 seconds to jump backwards in time to your original location and attack on arrival. The skill has a mana cost of 12, and a 6 second cooldown which continues recovering while the recast is available. Added damage applies to the attack at 200% effectiveness. The skill’s tags are void, melee, area, movement, traversal, strength, vitality. It gains 4% increased melee damage per strength, and +2 spell void damage per vitality.

Volatile Reversal’s tree has been reworked:

Immutable Past: Volatile Reversal’s second part of the combo is removed, but deals 10% more melee damage and has 20% increased melee area.

Termination: 8% more damage per point.

Future Focus: The second combo ability now jumps forward in time to your target location, instead of backwards. +6 seconds to cooldown. You will no longer benefit from effects which require being able to jump forwards.

Dissipation: Volatile Reversal’s melee attack has a 50% chance per point to inflict slow. Volatile Reversal deals 3% more hit damage per slow on the target per point.

Reclaimed Action: When you move at least 4 meters by jumping through time, your next direct melee attack or spell is guaranteed to Echo, if able.

Dark Expanse: Volatile Reversal has 20% increased area.

Hellfire Rifts: Volatile Reversal’s attack and Void Bolts are converted to fire. Time Rot chance in this tree is converted to ignite chance.

Volatile Power: When you jump forwards in time, your arrival location is slightly randomized by 1 meter per point, but Volatile Reversal deals 10% more melee damage per point and has 15% increased melee area per point.

Eldritch Infusion: Volatile Reversal’s melee attack has a 34% chance per point to grant a Void Essence if you hit at least one enemy.

Voidbound Momentum: When you jump backwards in time, Volatile Reversal deals 2% more damage per meter travelled per point, up to 40% per point. This counts the distance you travelled when going forwards and backwards. Volatile Reversal can move up to 20 meters in a single jump at baseline.

Incipient Void Bolt: When you cast Volatile Reversal you cast Void Bolt at 3 enemies nearby your starting position. +3 mana cost. Void Bolts are piercing spell projectiles. Multiple Void Bolts from the same cast can’t hit the same enemy more than once.

Terminal Void Bolt: When you cast Volatile Reversal you cast Void Bolt at 3 enemies nearby your arrival location. +3 mana cost.

Hollow Cascade: Terminal Void Bolts are replaced by a single cast of Abyssal Echoes, consuming 80% of its mana cost.

Food for Wyrms: Volatile Reversal’s Void Bolts have a 50% chance per point to inflict Time Rot.

Time Rifts: Enemies hit by Volatile Reversal’s Void Bolts take 15% increased damage over time for 3 seconds per point. Does not stack.

Returning Corruption: Your Void Bolts return to you. All returning Void Bolts can hit the same targets again (this means a single cast of the Void Bolt spell can hit a single enemy up to 4 times). 40% increased mana cost.

Swift Echoes: 5% increased cooldown recovery speed per point.

Rending Maw: Volatile Reversal has +3% critical strike chance per point.

Voidstep Siphon: Critically hitting at least one enemy with Volatile Reversal’s attack or Void Bolt restores 2 mana per point. This can occur once per use for the attack, and separately once per use for the Void Bolts.

Catching Up: When you jump backwards in time, you gain haste for 1 second per point.

Warped Time: You have Frenzy while able to jump backwards in time (You are able to jump backwards in time when the jump back combo ability is ready to be used).

Phased Reality: While you are able to jump backwards in time, 5% per point of your armor mitigation applies to damage over time.

Anchored Timeline: Volatile Reversal’s forwards jump has a significantly shorter maximum distance, but its cooldown is reduced. 70% reduced max distance, 50% reduced cooldown. No longer traversal. This reduces VR’s max movement distance to 6 meters.

Temporal Dilation: The second combo ability remains able to be used for +1 second per point, and deals 12% more damage per point.

Accelerationist: When you jump forwards in time, your Devouring Orbs become 2 seconds older per point (this causes them to expire sooner).

Chrono-Devourer: When you jump backwards in time, Devouring Orb recovers 2 seconds of cooldown per point for every orb that expired after jumping forwards.

Nether Convergence: When you jump forwards in time, your Devouring Orbs are pulled towards you and trigger a Void Rift. +10 mana cost.

Eternal Banquet: When you jump backwards in time, your Devouring Orbs become 2 seconds younger per point (this causes them to expire later). Each orb can only benefit from this once.

Fixed instances where players could fly off the map with Volatile Reversal.

Abyssal Echoes

Fixed a bug where Nether Breach could trigger from indirect casts of Abyssal Echoes.

Fixed a bug where Nether Breach could not trigger from direct casts of Abyssal Echoes while Screaming Rifts is allocated.

Fixed a bug where Abyssal Echoes’s Myopia would not blind enemies unless you had certain other nodes allocated, such as Rippling Corrosion or Fiery Chasm.

Anomaly

Fixed a bug where Exacerbate could not be allocated despite having 3 points allocated in Quicksand.

Reduced cases where Anomaly could cause enemies to slide instead of animating properly when released by the ability.

Devouring Orb

Devouring Orbs now have a damaging aura that deals void damage over time to nearby enemies. Added damage applies to the aura at 100% effectiveness per second. Auras from multiple orbs can damage the same enemy.

Devour the Weak has been replaced with a new node, All Consuming. When you directly cast Devouring Orb within the area of an existing Devouring Orb, the new orb consumes all existing orbs to gain 100% more damage, 50% more area, and 4% less ailment damage per orb consumed. Maximum of 1 point.

Voidfire Rift has been replaced with Eldritch Bloom. Devouring Orb’s damaging aura gains 3% more radius per second per point, up to a maximum of 30% per point. Maximum of 3 points.

Burning Prey has been replaced with Eternal Decay. Devouring Orb deals 10% less hit damage per point, but 15% more damage over time per point. Maximum of 4 points.

Added a new node connected to Abyssal Emission, The Rending Maw. Abyssal Orbs have a 25% chance per point to slow and shred the void resistance of enemies hit. Maximum of 4 points.

World Rot grants 25% chance to inflict Time Rot on hit per point (from 10% chance per point, only for the Void Rifts). It now also grants the damaging aura 25% chance per second per point to inflict Time Rot.

The base radius of the orb for the purpose of hitting enemies with Cosmic Impact has been increased by 133% (new base radius is 0.7).

Abyssal Rush’s functionality has been replaced. While you are moving, you will automatically instant cast Devouring Orb if it is not on cooldown and you have enough mana. This effect puts Devouring Orb on cooldown.

Sightless Star has been moved to require Abyssal Rush, and its functionality has been replaced. Whenever Abyssal Rush triggers, it has an 8% chance per point to consume only 50% of Devouring Orb’s cooldown and mana cost.

Patient Hunger now requires 2 points in Void Adept (from requiring 3 points in Fleeting Orb). It now also grants +3 mana cost per point, and has a maximum of 2 points (from 4).

Fixed a bug where using Devouring Orb with Dark Moon would have it spawn in an incorrect position briefly, then teleport to the correct one.

Fixed a bug where the orb’s collision radius with Cosmic Impact was not affected by area increases.

Erasing Strike

Damage effectiveness is now 600% (from 550%).

Obliteration grants 10% more damage per point, doubled while wielding a two handed weapon (from +6 melee void damage and +6 spell void damage per point, doubled while wielding a two handed weapon).

Prophet’s Onslaught now also makes Erasing Strike undodgeable.

Rifts of Decay grants 100% chance to inflict Time Rot on hit per point (from 25%) and now also grants 10% increased Time Rot duration per point.

Rifts of Destruction has been replaced with Dematerialize, which grants 15% more damage over time per point, up to 5 points. Requires Mark of the End or Rifts of Decay.

Iriesha’s Fall has been reworked. It now causes Erasing Strike to always create a Void Rift at its impact location.

Fixed a bug where Erasing Strike’s Void Rifts could not hit enemies that were hit by the Erasing Strike that created the Void Rifts.

Forge Strike

Now has 600% damage effectiveness (from 500%).

Shrapnel grants Forged Weapons 50% more damage (from 25%).

Heavy Strike grants 15% more damage per point (from 8%) and 15% increased stun chance per point (from 16%).

Fixed a bug where Forge Strike would be visually rotated when used near cliffs or walls.

Hammer Throw

Now has 110% damage effectiveness (from 105%), with an equivalent base damage.

The Collision node now also grants 50% more damage.

Ricochet now behaves like Shield Throw’s ricochets, able to ricochet back to a target that was already hit.

Ricochet no longer grants 30% less hit damage or 60% reduced stun duration. It now prevents throwing extra projectiles, but grants 10% more hit damage and 10% more attack speed per extra projectile. This is unaffected by modifiers that halve or double extra projectiles.

Chaining Hammers no longer grants 10% less hit damage or 10% less attack speed per point.

Force of Impact grants 10% more damage (from 5% more hit damage) per point.

Fixed a bug where Enra’s Technique was not converting chains into critical strike multiplier.

Fixed a bug where Hammer Throw, with the Ricochet node allocated, would not visually chain between enemies.

Healing Hands

Fixed a bug where Cloud Voyager’s cooldown recovery could occur from indirect casts of Healing Hands.

Fixed a bug where Synthesis of Light was granting less Ward than intended.

Fixed a bug where using both Unbroken Prayer and Homeward on Healing Hands makes it so the ability is never actually cast while still going through the animation and consuming mana.

Holy Aura

Rahyeh’s Devotion now grants you and your allies 5% ignite chance and 5% electrify chance per point (from 4% ignite chance, no electrify chance).

Rahyeh’s Fury now also grants you and your allies 5% lightning penetration per point.

Burning Blows has been renamed to Firestorm and now also grants you and your allies 10% increased global lightning damage per point.

Fixed instances of frame rate drops while using Holy Aura.

Javelin

Now has 250% damage effectiveness (from 200%), with an equivalent base damage.

Divine Fury is no longer incompatible with Siege Barrage. With both nodes allocated, each Javelin that rains down will create lightning spears.

The added cooldowns from Holy Trail, Battle Standard, and Surprise Initiative are now additive with each other (previously chose the higher cooldown between Holy Trail and Battle Standard with or without Surprise Initiative). This change was made to support builds that want to raise Javelin’s cooldown further to take advantage of Pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage grants 20% more fire and lightning damage (from 15%), and while Javelin is on cooldown it grants 40% melee ignite chance and 40% melee electrify chance (from 30%).

Added a new node which requires Mighty Delivery, Warrior’s Mark. It grants 1% frailty chance per strength per point and 1% physical resistance shred chance per dex per point, up to 3 points.

Mighty Delivery grants 5% more damage and 5% increased attack speed (from 4% and 4%).

Siege Barrage grants 10 added mana cost (from 12).

Spiked Bombardment grants 20% increased mana cost (from 25%).

Battle Standard grants 300% more damage (from 250%).

Divine Intervention casts Smite every 1.5 seconds (from 1.6).

Banner of Restoration grants 25 healing every second (from 20).

Spear to the Thigh grants 25% more damage over time (from 20%), and can have a maximum of 4 points allocated (from 5).

Go for the Legs grants 20% bleed chance and 20% slow chance (from 15%), and can have a maximum of 4 points allocated (from 5).

Burning Strength now requires Warrior’s Mark (from requiring Mighty Delivery).

Holy Trail now requires Burning Strength (from requiring Spear to the Thigh).

Forceful Hurl now requires Go for the Legs (from requiring Keen Outlook).

Excellent Balance and Serrated Javelin have swapped places.

Perfect Setup and Sacred Forge have swapped places. Perfect Setup grants -10 mana cost on next melee skill (from -5) per point, up to a maximum of 2 points (from 5).

Beast Ender now requires Holy Spears or Excellent Balance (from requiring Horde Spiker). It now also grants 4% critical strike multiplier per point.

Holy Spears now also grants 4% more lightning damage per point.

Purifying Lightning grants 25% electrify chance (from 20%) and 15% lightning penetration with electrify (from 10%).

Monster Piercer grants 12% more hit damage per point, doubled against high health enemies (previously only granted 30% more damage against high health enemies per point).

Improved Javelin’s online movement. The Javelin and Lightning Spear movement and hit are synchronized. The Javelin doesn’t stutter before releasing.

Fixed a bug where the extra spears created from the Divine Fury node or the Sierpin’s Fractal Tree item while the Siege Barrage node was allocated would not be fired from the correct position when cast onto large enemies.

Fixed a bug where Divine Throws did not display a lightning-themed indicator at its damage area in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where Battle Standard had parts of its VFX end early in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where Javelin with Siege Barrage always caused an extra hit directly at the target location. To compensate for this fix, Siege Barrage now throws 4 javelins (from 3).

Fixed a bug where Keen Outlook was giving less damage than intended at longer distances.

Judgement

Pious Offering now consumes 5% of current mana per point (from 20% per point). It now gives 2% more damage per 1 mana consumed (from 1% more damage per 2 mana consumed). These changes are intended to account for the removal of Volatile Reversal’s mana recovery for this build.

Anointed no longer grants +2 seconds to cooldown duration. It now also grants 100% increased duration of Consecrating Aura, and 100% more damage over time. Its alt text has been updated to clarify you can only have a single Consecrating Aura active at once.

Fixed a bug where Holy Eruption could fail to display its indicator VFX correctly in Online mode.

Lunge

Juggernaut Dash grants 50% block chance per point (from 25%). Its maximum points has been reduced to 2 (from 4).

Visceral Path grants 15% more damage to enemies along the path per point (from 12%). Its maximum points has been reduced to 4 (from 5).

Rough Cuts grants 100% chance to bleed per point (from 40%). Its maximum points has been reduced to 4 (from 5).

Healing Rush heals allies for 50 health per point (from 20). It now also cleanses allies you Lunge to.

Slipstream grants allies caught in the path haste for 2 seconds per point (from 1). Its maximum points has been reduced to 2 (from 3).

To Your Aid requires 2 points in Slipstream (from 3).

Disarming Blow grants 100% frailty chance on hit per point (from up to 60% per point, based on distance). Its maximum points has been reduced to 3 (from 5).

Holy Incursion grants 50% chance per point to cast Smite at up to 3 nearby targets based on distance traveled (from 25% per point). Its maximum points has been reduced to 2.

Fixed an issue causing Lunge to hang awkwardly for a second after use.

Multistrike

Increased the base area by 33%.

Forgemastery grants a 10% chance per point (from 6%) to consume a stack of Armament while at maximum stacks to summoned a Forged Weapon.

Vengeful grants 34% chance per point (from 15%) to retaliate with Multistrike swords on block. This effect has a 1 second cooldown (from 3).

Determination grants 15% more damage at max stacks per point (from 12%). Its maximum points has been reduced to 4 (from 5).

Sweeping Blows now also causes Multistrike to deal damage in a larger area as well.

Jousting now also grants +30% critical strike multiplier with a spear.

Bladestorm has been reworked. When you create more additional swords than there are nearby enemies, each remaining sword can consume 3 mana to strike the nearest enemy, even if it was hit by the initial attack.

Fixed a bug where Multistrike’s Hack and Slash axe visuals were not synced with their damaging hit.

Ring of Shields

Scaling tags now also include 4% increased minion damage per point of Attunement.

The fire aura from Immolation is now named Forge Flames and has a subskill tooltip. It now has 200% damage effectiveness per second (from 125%) with an equivalent base damage per second, and its base radius is now 2.5 meters (from 2).

Fixed a bug where the Rush Wall node of Ring of Shields would not increase the area hit by Shield Rush.

Fixed Ring of Shields lagging awkwardly behind players.

Ad

Temporal Warrior no longer grants 10% more void damage. It now converts Rive to void.

Flame Drinker’s Blade grants void penetration instead of physical penetration if it the skill is converted to void.

Rive’s added damage effectiveness values are now 125% for the first two attacks and 250% for the third attack (from 100% and 200%).

Massacre has been moved and reworked. It now grants 25% bleed chance per point, and 10% increased bleed duration for the third strike per point.

Lacerate’s added damage effectiveness has been increased to 300% (from 200%).

Champion now grants 8% more damage (from 5%), and its maximum points has been reduced to 4 (from 5).

Flurry now grants 10% increased attack speed (from 8%), and its maximum points has been reduced to 4 (from 5).

Challenge no longer adds +5 mana cost to the second strike. It now also grants +100% chance to slow for the second strike.

Fixed a bug where the first two strikes of Rive when using a two-handed weapon also displayed one-handed VFX.

Fixed a bug where the first strike of Rive while using a two-handed sword did not align with the attack animation.

Shield Bash

Now has 150% damage effectiveness (from 100%).

Shield Rush

Fixed an issue where using Shield Rush online could lead to a stuck movement animation effect.

Fixed an issue where a character could have the wrong position after using of Shield Rush with the Desynchronous Charge node unlocked.

Fixed movement and rotation of beams created by a cast of Shield Rush when the Descent of the Void node is activated.

Will Breaker has been clarified to state that it gives more hit damage (previously incorrectly stated more damage) to enemies at full health.

Effects which apply to the final impact of Shield Rush now state “final impact” rather than “final hit”, to avoid confusion with effects that exclusively apply to hits.

Splintering Impact grants 25% more damage for the final impact per point (from 20%). It now has a maximum of 5 points (from 8).

Stretched Time now grants 45% more hit damage for the final impact’s Echo (from 45% more damage for the final impact’s Echo) per point.

Warrior’s Entrance now grants 10% more damage (from 4%) per point.

Dark Rush now adds a void tag.

Shield Throw

The skill’s base functionality has been adjusted. It no longer has a cooldown (from having a 2 second cooldown), but still cannot be used again until the shield has returned. Its mana cost has been reduced to 6 (from 20).

Focused Campaign has been removed, as its benefit is now baseline.

Polished Steel has been renamed to Aeroplates and now reduces the mana cost by 2 per point (from 4), and can have a maximum of 3 points invested (from 5).

Shield Barrage is now connected to the start of the tree. It gives 5% less damage (from 25% less), 30% reduced projectile size, and does not reduce the mana cost (from -5). It gives 50% less ricochets, which was previously on its requirement node Focused Campaign.

Added a new node connected to the start, Wall Breaker. It adds a 6 second cooldown, but gives 100% more damage.

Added a new node connected to Wall Breaker, Defender Rage. It gives Frenzy for 2 seconds per point on hit, up to 2 points.

Throwing Arm has been moved to require Wall Breaker, and its functionality has been replaced. It now gives +4 ricochets, and allows Shield Throw to ricochet to you when there are no other valid targets.

Colossus has been moved to require Throwing Arm, and its functionality has been replaced. It now grants 1 stack of Colossus per point when Shield Throw hits an enemy, up to 4 points. Colossus is a buff that stacks up to 20 times, granting 5% increased armor and 2% physical penetration per stack for 4 seconds.

Vampiric Shield has been renamed to Vampiric Steel and moved to require Aeroplates, and its functionality has been replaced. It now grants 0.5% leech per point and 10 armor stolen on hit per point, up to 4 points.

Hemrin’s Technique now also grants 1 health gain per 2 Dexterity on ricochet.

Fleet of Foot has been moved to require Vampiric Steel.

Armoring Aegis has been removed.

Iron Monger’s functionality has been replaced. It now grants 25% armor shred chance per point, up to 4 points.

Avenger’s Wrath now grants 1% critical strike multiplier per 40 block effect (from 1% per 100).

Rygar’s Fury no longer prevents blocking while your shield is out. It now grants -20% all resistances while your shield is out.

A new node, Disarming Blow, has been added in Fleet of Foot’s old position. It grants 25% frailty chance per point, up to 4 points.

A new node, Shredding Edge, has been added in Throwing Arm’s old position. It grants 25% bleed chance and 25% physical resistance shred chance per point, up to 4 points.

Ricochet has been split up into two nodes. The node connected to the start is named Sleek Buckler, and grants 20% projectile speed and 5% increased attack speed per point, up to 3 points. It leads to Ricochet, which grants +1 ricochet and +3 mana cost per point, up to 2 points.

Aegis has been renamed to Steel Defender, and grants Steel Defense for 2 seconds per point. Steel Defense grants 300 armor (previously gave a buff named Aegis which gave 100 armor per point).

Eruption has been renamed to Eruption of Coals. It now grants +2 mana cost, but the Lava Burst on ricochet now has 40 base damage and 200% added damage effectiveness (from 35 and 100%).

Forgeborn now grants +5 throwing fire damage per point (from 4), and 5% fire penetration per point (from 15% increased projectile speed).

Molten Shield no longer converts increased stun chance on the tree to ignite. It now converts all sources of bleed chance to ignite for Shield Throw. It also converts physical resistance shred on the tree to fire resistance shred.

Burning Crusade now also grants 5% increased ignite duration per point.

Forceful Breaking now also grants Lava Burst 30% increased stun chance per point.

Corrected Magma Rage’s description to state it grants Lava Burst 30% more damage (was incorrectly described as 30% more hit damage).

Heavy Shield now also grants 3% more damage per point.

Improved Shield Throw movement online. The shield doesn’t hitch when cast. The projectile visually hits a target before returning.

Fixed a bug where Shield Throw could not apply ailments on subsequent hits of the same enemy.

Fixed a bug where Burning Crusade’s ignite chance was being applied to Lava Burst twice.

Fixed a bug where Crippling Throw’s increased stun chance was being applied twice.

Smelter’s Wrath

Now has 600% damage effectiveness (from 450%).

The baseline effect now grants more damage based on charge, up to 100% more damage at maximum charge (from 50% more hit damage per second spent charging). This means that reducing your charge time will no longer reduce the benefit received from this effect. Effects in the tree which are “for each second chanelled” remain unchanged.

Mana cost reduced to 30 (from 35).

Liquefy grants Furnace 100% chance to shred armor per second per point (from 40%).

Tempered Blow grants 15% more damage per second spent channelling per point (from 12%).

Stinging Steel’s grants +5% critical strike chance per second per point (from +1% listed, +6% actual) and now also grants +5% critical strike multiplier per second per point. The description and statlines have been clarified to state they grant additional critical strike chance and critical strike multiplier.

Vulcanic Mastery now grants doubled critical strike chance when fully charged (from guaranteed crit at full charge) and now also grants 50% more hit damage when fully charged.

Detonation adds +15 mana cost (from +20).

Ferrous Smash grants 25% increased stun chance per second channelled per point (from 20%).

Rebuff has been reworked. It now grants 10% slower charge speed per point (multiplicative with other modifiers to charge speed) and +5% physical and fire penetration per second channelled per point. Maximum of 3 points.

Soldering Strike grants 200% ignite chance per second channelled (from 30% stated, 10% actual). It now also grants 20% increased ignite duration per point.

Fixed a bug where effects that provided a stat based on time spent channelling, such as Soldering Strike, gave a benefit as if it had been channelled for an additional second.

Fixed a bug where Furnace would frequently fail to damage enemies, and did not display its visuals.

Furnace now deals 24 base damage (from 6) every 0.5 seconds. Its description has been updated to specify it has an added damage effectiveness of 240% per second.

Increased the base area of Furnace to match the area of Smelter’s Wrath. Updated the node’s description to clarify that Furnace is not affected by increases to area of effect, and can not be turned into a cone by Detonation.

Final Strike instantly kills enemies below 10% max health (from 6%). It is still doubled at maximum charge. Maximum points reduced to 1 (from 2).

Ability VFX no longer incorrectly follows the player after channeling is interrupted.

Fixed a bug where Smelter’s Wrath with effects that modify its duration would play their VFX and SFX at incorrect timings in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where the the end of channel explosion of Smelter’s Wrath would be incorrectly visually rotated when used near cliffs or walls.

Smite

Added a new node connected to Sacrifice, Fallen from Grace. Converts Smite to void.

Heavy Impact grants 25% more Fissure damage per point (from 20%). Maximum points reduced to 4 (from 5).

Epicenter grants 30% increased Fissure area per point (from 20%). Maximum points reduced to 2 (from 3).

Fissure’s description has been clarified to state it lasts 3 seconds (incorrectly stated 5), has 200% added damage effectiveness per second (incorrectly stated 36%), and that it consumes mana when triggered (rather than having a mana cost).

Fissure now requires a direct Smite cast to trigger, and has a base limit of 1 trigger per second (from 0.5 second cooldown).

Fissure can now also be converted to lightning by Order of Lagon.

Aftershock’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants +1 max Fissure triggers per second (from increased Fissure duration and added Smite mana cost). Its maximum points has been reduced to 2 (from 5).

Fixed a bug where Fissure, when converted to void, did significantly less damage than intended and did not display void VFX.

Fixed a bug where Fissure dealt base physical damage rather than fire.

Piety grants 25% chance to electrify on hit per point (from 20%). Maximum points reduced to 4 (from 5).

Conviction no longer grants 5% less cast speed per point. Maximum points reduced to 4 (from 5).

Immolate now also grants 10% more fire damage over time per point.

Descend now only requires 1 point in Aftershock (from 4) or 1 point in Righteous Flurry (from 2).

Descend’s description has been updated to clarify that it only applies to directly cast Smite.

Soothing Balm grants 25% increased health regeneration per point (from 50%).

You can now pass both ways through the Aftershock, Descend, Righteous Flurry and Righteous Fury nodes.

Fixed a bug so Smite when converted to lightning now also converts Fissures to lightning.

Symbols of Hope

Sigils of Hope has been reworked, and renamed to Symbols of Hope. Every 2 seconds, summons a symbol that orbits you, causing you and your allies’ attacks and spells to deal 3 additional fire damage and increasing health regeneration by 20%. Activate to consume the symbols, granting 100 Ward and 5% less damage taken per symbol for 3 seconds. You can have up to 3 sigils at a time. Mana cost is now 30 (from 35), and it has an 18 second cooldown (from no cooldown).

Last Wish has been replaced with Heavenly Justice: Symbols grant you and your allies 4% increased critical strike chance per point. Maximum 5 points.

Word of Alacrity has been replaced with Celestial Concentration: Symbols grant you and your allies 2% increased mana regeneration per point per symbol. Maximum 4 points.

Word of Power has been replaced with Zeal of Storms: Symbols grant you and your allies 6% electrify chance on hit per point.

Exigency has been removed.

Consecrating Flare has been removed.

Enduring Hope grants 25% increased cooldown recovery speed per point (from +2 seconds of Sigil duration per point). Maximum points reduced to 2 (from 5).

Added a new node connected to Enduring Hope, Symbol of Righteousness: 5% increased effect of your symbols on other allies per point. Maximum 3 points.

Inspire Hope has been moved to require Symbol of Righteousness, and its effect has changed. It now causes Symbols of Hope’s active effect to be castable on allies.

Soliloquy has been replaced with Holy Revelation: 15% increased symbol gain rate per point. Maximum 3 points.

Divine Flare now consumes all available symbols when cast, and restores 50 health to allies hit per symbol consumed. It now also makes activating Symbols of Hope no longer instant cast.

Energized Flare’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants Divine Flare a 10% chance per point to gain a symbol on kill or hitting a rare or boss enemy. Maximum 3 points.

Well of Light’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants Divine Flare 25% more damage per point per symbol consumed, and 15% increased area per point per symbol consumed. Maximum 4 points.

Cleansing Light’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants Divine Flare 25% chance per point per symbol consumed to cleanse ailments on allies, and 25% chance per point per symbol consumed to blind enemies. Maximum 4 points.

Faith’s functionality has been reworked. When you activate Symbols of Hope, gain Ward equal to 2% of your maximum health per point per symbol consumed. Maximum 3 points.

Fervor’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants haste for 3 seconds on activation.

Unwavering Faith’s functionality has been reworked. It now grants 10% of maximum health healed per point on activation.

Renewed Hope’s functionality has been reworked. 34% chance per point to gain a symbol after activation. Maximum 3 points.

Healing Rites grants 40% increased healing effectiveness per point for 3 seconds on activation (from 25% increased healing effectiveness for 2 seconds per point when a sigil is consumed).

Invigorate and Quiet Mind have swapped positions.

Quiet Mind now also grants 10% increased activation duration. Its maximum points has been reduced to 3 (from 5).

The Sealed Idol affix now grants increased Symbols of Hope active duration and increased symbol gain rate (from added Sigils of Hope duration).

Orian’s Sun Seal now grants increased symbol gain rate instead of added Sigils of Hope duration. Its unique effect which would automatically cast Sigils of Hope every 10 seconds now instead automatically activates Symbols of Hope when damage taken leaves you below your endurance threshold, applying 75% of its normal cooldown and mana cost.

Symbols of Despair now also converts Divine Flare to void.

Waves of Light has been reworked. Directly cast Divine Flares that hit a rare enemy or boss have a 10% chance per symbol consumed to recast Divine Flare after 0.5 seconds. Maximum of 4 points. Exceeding 100% chance can cause multiple recasts. Recasts do not consume symbols, but benefit based on the amount of symbols consumed by the original activation.

Divine Flare now has a base damage of 70 (from 60) and 350% damage effectiveness (from 300%).

Fixed a bug where the stats granted by Symbols of Hope could very rarely overflow, causing you to deal and take no damage.

Vengeance

Increased the base area by 20%.

Executioner grants 10% more hit damage per point, doubled against enemies at low health (previously gave 12% more hit damage per point to stunned enemies, was incorrectly described as 12% more damage per point to stunned enemies).

Bolster grants 13% less damage taken and 25% increased armor per point if you’ve hit with Vengeance recently (from 5% and 10%). Maximum points reduced to 2 (from 5).

Vindicator has been removed.

Cooling Anvil has been removed.

Faint Strike has been renamed to Disarming Strike, and grants 10% more damage and 20% chance to inflict Frailty on hit per point (from 15% more damage and 15% reduced stun chance per point).

Added a new node behind Smelter’s Vengeance called Eviscerating Blades that grants 25% increased armor shred effect per point for Vengeance.

Added a new node called Flaming Sword that converts Vengeance’s base physical damage to fire and converts physical resistance shred chance to fire resistance shred chance. This has no effect if you have taken the Blade of Darkness node.

Added a new node behind Flaming Sword that grants you a chance to gain Frenzy when hitting an ignited enemy. Additionally, Vengeance deals 1% more fire damage per point per ignite on the target, up to 15% per point.

Smelter’s Vengeance now grants +25% armor shred and physical resistance shred chance, which also apply to Riposte now.

Molten Riposte’s effects have been replaced and moved behind Flaming Sword. It grants Riposte 10% more fire damage and 50% ignite chance per point. Maximum of 4 points.

Blade Assault has been moved to require Disarming Strike or Gladiator’s Arsenal. Grants +20% Iron Blade chance on Vengeance or Riposte hit per point (from +5% Iron Blade chance on Vengeance hit per point). Maximum of 1 point.

Winged Steel has been moved to require Blade Assault. It now also grants +1% Iron Blade chance per Attunement, up to 80%. Max of 2 points.

Vital Puncture has been moved to require Winged Steel. Grants 15% more Iron Blade damage per point (from 15% chance for Iron Blade to deal double damage per point).

Shattering Blade has been moved to require Blade Assault.

Added a new node which requires Shattering Blade, Weaponsmith’s Reprisal. Iron Blades have a 10% chance per point to be summoned as Forged Weapons instead. Max of 4 points.

Added a new node which requires Weaponsmith’s Reprisal, Bladewall. +1% parry chance per active Forged Weapon for 4 seconds after using Vengeance. Maximum of 1 point.

Added a new node connected to the start, Gladiator’s Arsenal. 15% more Riposte damage with a mace, Riposte culls enemies below 5% health with an axe, +3% Iron Blade critical strike chance with a sword, and 15% increased Iron Blade bleed duration with a spear per point. Maximum of 3 points.

Added a new node, Blade of Darkness, which converts Vengeance’s base damage to void and converts physical resistance shred chance to void resistance shred chance. Additionally, it converts bleed chance to Time Rot chance.

Essence of Revenge grants 15% chance to gain a Void Essence on hit with Vengeance or Riposte (previously only applied to Vengeance).

Added a new node which requires Essence of Revenge, Abyssal Retribution. Grants 15% more damage per point to your next Void Cleave or Erasing Strike after using Vengeance and hitting an enemy. Maximum of 3 points.

Added a new node which requires Blade of Darkness, Endless Dark. Grants +5% Echo chance if Vengeance can Echo and +30% chance to inflict Time Rot on hit per point. Maximum of 2 points.

Added a new node which requires Endless Dark, Vengeful Echoes. It grants +6 void damage and 3% more melee void damage per point. Additionally, Vengeance Echoes cannot be dodged.

Vengeful Fighter grants 6% more damage per point, doubled if a hit was blocked or parried recently (from 15% more damage per point if you are below half health).

Added a new node which requires Vengeful Fighter, Woundcarver. Grants +25% chance to bleed on hit per point. Maximum of 4 points.

Blade Paladin’s effects have been replaced and it has been moved to require Woundcarver. Grants +1% physical penetration with bleed per 1% overcapped physical resistance (previously caused Vengful Fight to apply while above 50% health).

Perfect Riposte now also grants +2% critical strike chance per point. Maximum of 3 points (from 1).

Added a new node which requires Perfect Riposte, Precision Strike. Grants +20% critical strike multiplier per point.

Warpath

Warrior’s Fury now only applies to direct uses of Warpath.

Disabled screenshake on hit for Echoed Warpath.

Sentinel Subskills

Forged Weapons deal 30% more damage and take 50% less damage. These buffs are compensation for the bug fix to Phantom Grip, as the intention of that fix was not to reduce their power compared to 1.1.

Void Knight Subskills

Abyssal Orb deals 40 base damage, with 200% damage effectiveness (from 60 and 150%). It has a base critical strike chance of 5% (from 6%).

Void Rift deals 20 base damage, with 100% damage effectiveness (from 30 and 75%).

Rogue

Passives

Rogue Passive Tree

Master Archer now also grants Heartseeker 20% recurve chance per point.

Coated Blades now only applies to directly used abilities.

Skills

Heartseeker

Added a new Marksman skill, Heartseeker. Shoot an arrow that seeks the heart of a nearby target, passing harmlessly through other enemies. Whenever it hits its target it has a chance to continue through it and Recurve to strike it again. Base recurve chance is 100%. Added damage applies at 100% effectiveness. Subsequent recurve chance is multiplied by 0.8 each time the arrow recurves. If the target dies, it will choose a new target.

Heartseeker requires 30 points in Marksman, and Hail of Arrows has been moved to require 35 points (from 30).

Heartseeker’s Skill Tree contains the following nodes:

Against All Odds: Heartseeker’s hits cannot be dodged, and grants 8% more damage per point. Max 4 points.

Controlled Icicle: Heartseeker’s base physical damage is converted to cold, and bleed chance from all sources is converted to frostbite chance.

Icy Impaler: 20 freeze rate and 25% chance to chill on hit per point. Max 4 points.

Frozen Splinter: 1% cold penetration per 10% overcapped cold resistance per point. Max 2 points.

Molten Arrowstorm: Heartseeker’s base physical damage is converted to fire, and bleed chance from all sources is converted to ignite chance.

Blades of the Pyre: 34% chance per point on recurve to consume 2 mana to gain a Burning Dagger. Max 3 points.

Dragonfang: Consecutive recurves each grant a stack of Dragonfang for 10 seconds. Higher stacks can only be achived by a higher amount of consecutive recurves. Dragonfang gives +1 bow fire damage, +1 throwing fire damage, and +1 spell fire damage per point. It can stack up to 20 times. Max 3 points.

Fury of the Hunt: Directly using Heartseeker and hitting an enemy grants you frenzy for 2 seconds per point, with a 10 second cooldown. Max 3 points.

Heartdrain: When directly used, Heartseeker arrows have a chance to grant mana and health on hit. Max 4 points.

Swift and Sure: 5% increased attack speed and 10% increased mana efficiency per point. Max 4 points.

Blightshot: +25% poison chance and 10% increased poison duration per point. Max 4 points.

Heartrender: +25% bleed chance and +10% bleed penetration per point. Max 4 points.

Seeping Wounds: Heartseeker deals 5% more ailment damage per point after each recurve, up to 8 stacks. Max 3 points.

The Red Veil: 5% chance per point to gain Crimson Shroud on recurve. Max 4 points.

Arrow Mastery: +10% recurve chance per point. Max 4 points.

Woven Grasp: +50% slow chance, and causes Heartseeker arrows to twist around in a semicircle to recurve (purely a visual change).

Arrow of the Ravager: Heartseeker now has a 3 second cooldown, but gains +50% recurve chance, 50% more damage, and 30% increased projectile size.

Relentless Volley: Grants an additional charge of Heartseeker. Max 2 points.

Fletcher’s Resurgence: Picking up a Black Arrow restores a charge of Heartseeker.

Shadow Weaver’s Grasp: Heartseeker arrows have a minimum recurve chance of 66%. Recurve chance can’t be reduced below minimum recurve chance. This results in about 0.5 additional recurves per use.

A Storm of Arrows: When Heartseeker recurves, it extends the duration of your most recent Hail of Arrows by 0.2 seconds per point, up to 10 times. Max 2 points.

Nimble Threads: +0.5% recurve chance per dexterity. Max 1 point.

Hidden Skewer: 15% chance on recurve to gain a stack of Dusk Shroud, up to 2 times per point every 2 seconds. Max 3 points.

Returning Darkness: When a Heartseeker arrow recurves at least 3 times, 34% chance per point to create a Black Arrow between you and the enemy, if the enemy is at least 6 meters away. This effect can occur up to 2 times per 3 seconds. Max 3 points.

Gloom Needle: When you directly use Heartseeker, there is a 10% chance per point for a shadow to also use Heartseeker at the same target.

Bloodseeker: +0.5% health leech and +5% recurve chance per point. Max 5 points.

Bonepiercer: Heartseeker deals 4% more bow damage per point after each recurve, up to 12 stacks. Max 3 points.

Exposed: +100% chance to inflict Frailty and Armor Shred on hit, but Heartseeker can no longer seek new targets when the first target dies.

Straight Through: When Heartseeker’s target dies, a Puncture arrow will be released at a nearby enemy for each recurve it would have achieved after death.

Deep Rust: Armor shred from all sources converted to poison chance.

Decimating Spike: +2% critical strike chance and +10% critical strike multiplier per point. Max 3 points.

Acid Flask

Now has 125% damage effectiveness (from 100%).

Corrosive grants 20% more damage per point (from 10%).

Alchemical Proficiency grants 8% more damage per point (from 3%).

Caustic Concoction grants +50% poison chance per point (from +25%).

Contamination and Lasting Sickness can now have their effects converted to cold/frostbite if Acid Flask is converted to cold.

Updated the descriptions of several nodes such as Poison Pool to clarify that their effects can be converted if Acid Flask is converted to cold.

Corrected Acid Flask’s Toxic Salvo and Barrage nodes to state that they require direct use.

Aerial Assault

Aerial Assault’s movement has been improved. Movement no longer causes the player to sink into the ground when clicking near the player. The player no longer gets stuck outside the map. The skill can no longer be used to bypass dungeon walls mechanics.

Tactician grants 50% increased attack speed for Ballistae (from 75%) and 1% more Ballista damage per Intelligence (from 2%) after using Aerial Assault.

Corrected the statline of Rending Barbs to state the Falcon bleed chance buff lasts for 4 seconds (previously incorrectly stated 5 seconds).

Rending Barbs’s additional bleed chance for your Falcon when an enemy walks over a Caltrop can now trigger up to 30 times per 4 seconds (from no limit).

Ballista

Care Package has been reworked. Ballistae which have hit an enemy have a chance to drop a potion when destroyed or unsummoned, based on the amount of time they existed. It is a 10% chance to drop a potion per second, maximum of 1 point.

Elixir of Construction grants Ballistae 15% more damage per point (from 20%) if constructed within 4 seconds of using a potion. Maximum 3 points (from 5).

Fixed a bug where Ballista would not trigger “On Minion Death” effects when Ballista was killed by enemy damage.

Fixed a bug where the Hive Mind helmet could take Acid Flask buffs away from the Ballista when specialized with Tainted Ammunition.

Cinder Strike

Its base damage is now entirely fire (from 50% physical, 50% fire). This means that, for example, for melee Cinder Strike any sources of generic added Melee Damage will now apply entirely as Fire Melee Damage, instead of being split between physical and fire.

Corrected its description to state that added damage applies to the first attack at 200% effectiveness (incorrectly said 150%), and to the other attacks at 100% effectiveness.

Cinder Strike bow attack now has correct visuals online when used with high attack speed.

Dark Quiver

You can now hold up to 3 Black Arrows at once. You can still only expend one Black Arrow at a time.

Added a new node, Bleak Arrow. Using a Black Arrow grants your next Heartseeker 50% recurve chance. Max 1 point.

Resolve now requires 2 points in Archer’s Focus (from 3).

Decoy

Improved jittery movement from Decoy when the projectile is thrown online.

Detonating Arrow

Detonating Arrow now displays its damage effectiveness in the alt text instead.

While Arrow Traps node for Explosive Trap is allocated, Detonating Arrow’s cast as melee attacks, such as with Jelkhor’s Blasting Knife, now instead cast towards the nearest enemy, rather than the location of the first trap in the chain.

Dive Bomb

Now has 500% damage effectiveness (from 700%), with an equivalent base damage.

On Wings of Shadow’s Shadow Falcons deal 70% less damage (from 60% less).

Talon Knives grants 15% of the stats on your weapons apply to Dive Bomb per point (from 30%).

Fixed a bug where Dive Bomb visuals could animate at incorrect speeds in Online mode.

Explosive Trap

Subtle Sabotage grants 10% less mana cost per point (from 20%).

Jelkhor’s Blueprint has a maximum of 3 points (from 4).

Trap Sprinkler adds 1 mana cost per point.

Arrow Traps chain detonations can now only release Detonating Arrows up to 10 times per 2 seconds (from no limit). This does not limit detonations, only whether those detonations release Detonating Arrows.

Fixed an issue with the animation when using Explosive Trap with Clustered Explosives.

Fixed a bug where Explosive Trap would not create additional traps up to your maximum traps if you allocated Blast Rain and No Man’s Land.

Falconry

Falcon Strikes now has 150% damage effectiveness (from 200%), with an equivalent base damage.

Rending Talons grants 15% per point of your chance to bleed, poison, shred armor, shred resistances, and slow on hit to your Falcon (from 25%).

Trained to Hunt grants 50% of the highest of your global increased melee damage, increased throwing damage, or increased bow damage to your falcon (from 75%).

Go For the Eyes grants 50% of your critical strike chance modifiers to your falcon (from 75%).

Falconer’s Gale adds 40 mana cost (from 35).

Side by Side grants 3% remaining cooldown reduction per point for Falcon Strikes when you directly use a melee, throwing, or bow attack and hit at least one enemy (from 5% per point).

Fixed a bug where the Coordinated Fade node would not provide stacks of Silver Shroud when the ability occupying the designated slot is a combo ability.

Flurry

Now has 80% damage effectiveness (from 60%).

Deep Strikes grants 15% more damage per point (from 10%).

Fixed an issue where player was able to get stuck when spamming Flurry.

Hail of Arrows

Hail of Arrows now display its damage effectiveness in the alt text instead.

Net

Fixed a bug where using Net and traveling into a wall would cancel the animation of Net.

Puncture

Bloodthirst’s Bleeding Fury buff now respects Puncture’s ailment conversions. For example it will grant poison chance instead of bleed chance if Scalebane is allocated.

Scalebane now requires Timing instead of Penumbral Ambush.

Fixed Puncture not correctly auto-replacing the Rogue’s default attack when using a bow.

Shurikens

Now has 125% damage effectiveness (from 100%).

Chakram grants 100% more damage (from 30%).

Improved basic Shurikens movement behavior in Online mode.

Slightly increased hit area of thrown Shurikens, doubled hit area of Shurikens when the Deadly Aim node is allocated.

Smoke Bomb

Fixed a bug where the smoke cloud would not visually expand when the Smokescreen arrow node is allocated.

Fixed a bug where Smoke Bomb with the Cloaked Incursion node allocated would not visually expand.

Umbral Blades

Umbral Blades’ projectile speed is now affected by modifiers to its throwing speed if it would increase their projectile speed. This helps resolve cases where blades are thrown so quickly that the player could recall them before they landed, causing those blades to not get recalled.

Rogue Subskills

Burning Daggers now have 30 base damage (from 16) and 150% effectiveness of added damage (from 100%).

Acolyte

Passives

Warlock Passive Tree

Imperishable’s threshold bonus grants 1 Ward decay threshold per 2% necrotic resistance (from 1 per 1%).

Skills

Assemble Abomination

Fixed a bug where Assemble Abomination’s minion tags did not include Physical or Melee.

Bone Curse

Misery now requires Sigil of Mortality (from requiring 2 points in Reaper’s Mark).

Sigil of Mortality can now also affect Signet of Agony’s Bone Curse aura, but applies its mana cost as additional mana drain.

Mana efficiency for Bone Curse, such as from Cultist’s Fervor, now affects Signet of Agony’s mana drain.

Bone Eruption now has 20 base damage (from 12). It still has 100% damage effectiveness.

Fixed a bug where Crippling Anguish had no effect when Signet of Agony is also allocated.

Casting Bone Curse with the Bone Prison node targeted on un-walkable areas now summons Bone Prisons on the nearest walkable location, rather than casting Bone Curse with no summoned prisons.

Chthonic Fissure

Now releases spirits 20% less frequently baseline.

The Fissure now has a damage effectiveness per second of 120% (from 100%), with an equivalent base damage per second.

The spirits now have a damage effectiveness of 30% (from 25%), with an equivalent base damage.

Stygian Current grants 8% increased Spirit frequency per point (from 10%).

Beacon of Torment’s effects now also apply if you Torment yourself via Wheel of Torment.

Drain Life

Drain Life movement now follows the cursor without a delay.

Updated visual effects for Drain Life.

Fixed a bug where the ground circle VFX for Drain Life would appear underground in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where the beam VFX for Drain Life would not attach to the player in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where the Stagger node would give Drain Life an additional charge.

Dread Shade

No longer has a 20 second duration. It will persist until replaced due to exceeding maximum active shades, or the targeted minion dies.

Enemy of My Enemies’s description has been updated to state it adds a 10 second duration to Dread Shade (previously reduced the duration to 10 seconds).

Lone Watcher no longer grants increased duration of Dread Shade.

Final Grasp consumes 100% of Sacrifice’s mana cost (from no consumption).

Ghostflame

Spectral Menace, Spirit of Dread, and Fiery Desecration now properly indicate whether their modifiers to mana cost are less, more, or increased.

Ghostflame now gets the Curse tag when the Decrepit Mortals skill passive is taken.

Fixed a bug where Ghostflame’s Spirit Kindling could only be applied to one minion at a time.

Profane Veil

Fixed a bug that caused Profane Veil’s visuals to persist if the player transitioned to a new zone while channeling Profane Veil.

Fixed a bug where Profane Veil’s Apocalypse was not applying more damage or increased area effects to zombies summoned by it.

Reaper Form

Fixed a bug where casting Reap just before Reaper Form ended due to health hitting 0 would cause the player to be stuck in place until using another ability.

Fixed a bug where Reaper Form did not switch its model visuals to poison, cold, or blood themes based on conversions allocated in the skill tree in Online mode.

Rip Blood

Fixed a formatting bug in Rip Blood’s skill tree.

Sacrifice

Pontifex now has a maximum benefit of up to 90% more damage. This does not scale with point investment.

Mana cost is now 23 (from 25).

Spirit Plague

Putrid Recovery grants 12 Ward per point when hitting an enemy affected by Spirit Plague (from 4), but is now limited to 10 times per 2 seconds (from no limit).

High amounts of increased cast speed should no longer stop Spirit Plague from functioning correctly.

Summon Skeleton

Mana cost is now 9 (from 15).

Fixed a bug where, when attempting to summon a Skeleton Archer while at the maximum number of Skeletons, a skeleton would be consumed without summing a new Skeleton.

Summon Bone Golem

Mana cost is now 35 (from 60).

Summon Skeletal Mage

Mana cost is now 21 (from 27).

Summon Wraith

Fixed a bug where non-regular Wraith minions would revert to their regular type after scene transition in Online mode.

Transplant

Fixed a bug where if Transplant spawned a Blood Pool at the same position as the player while Siphon was allocated, the player would not be healed by the pool.

Fixed a bug where Transplant’s Bone Armor started on cooldown when allocated.

Volatile Zombie

Mana cost is now 13 (from 16).

Acolyte Subskills

Blood Tether from Soul Feast and Reaper Form now has 200% damage effectiveness per second (from 30% listed, 150% actual), with an equivalent base damage per second.

Shade Eruption from Infernal Shade’s Combustion now has 200% damage effectiveness (from 100%), with an equivalent base damage.

Flame Whip now has 300% damage effectiveness (from 100%), with an equivalent base damage.

Fixed a bug where players would have movement stutter, desync, or rubber banding when walking or using traversal skills into the pillars created by Bone Prison.

Adjusted collision size of the pillars created by Bone Prison to more closely match their visuals.

Mage

Passives

Runemaster Passive Tree

Fixed a bug where Order’s Imposition’s threshold bonus was granting Brand of Deception either 5% or 6% more damage per 1% global shock chance based on points allocated, despite stating it grants 1% more damage per 1% global shock chance. It now grants Brand of Deception 6% more damage per 1% global shock chance.

Sorcerer Passive Tree

Lost Knowledge grants 1 ward per point per 30 current mana (from 15 current mana).

Arcane Current’s threshold bonus grants Static Orb +100% chance to inflict Spark Charge on hit (from granting +100% Spark Charge chance to any skill which costs at least 40 mana).

Fixed a bug where Arcane Current’s threshold bonus was applying at 3 points invested, instead of at 4 as displayed.

Skills

Arcane Ascendance

Arcane Ascendance now ends whenever you use a movement ability.

Fixed a bug where Arcane Absorption incorrectly counted self-inflicted ailments as hits.

Black Hole

Now has 600% damage effectiveness per second, with an equivalent base damage (from 300%).

Time Dilation now also grants 10% increased duration per point.

Rifts grants 30% increased cooldown recovery speed per point (from 20%), and 25% reduced pull strength and pull area per point (from 15%).

Stability grants 20% increased duration per point (from 10%).

Singularity grants 100% more damage (from 50%).

Fixed a bug where Black Hole’s visuals could end early if its duration was increased in Online mode.

Disintegrate

Laser Focus grants 40% less damage (from 60%) and no longer grants 60% less ailment chance.

Magnify grants 60% of ignite chance with fire spells as ignite chance per second per point (from 40%).

Glass Cannon grants 1% increased damage taken per point at tier 2, doubled at tier 3 (from 5%).

Disintegrate can now hit targets on inclined surfaces.

Elemental Nova

Now has 120% damage effectiveness (from 100%), with an equivalent base damage.

Fire Nova now deals 8% more hit damage than the other Nova types (previously said 11% more hit damage, but only had higher base damage without higher damage effectiveness). This is a buff.

Ash Frenzy grants 5% more damage to high health enemies per point (from full health).

Arcana Elementorum now grants 8% more damage and 5% increased area of effect per point, doubled for direct casts (from 8% more damage and 8% increased area of effect, not doubled).

Lightning Nova’s description has been corrected to state it has +1% critical strike chance compared to other Novas (previously erroneously said 20% more critical strike chance).

Freezing Cascade now has a 3 second cooldown (from 5).

Updated the Channeling indicator VFX.

Fireball

Flame Burst node has new VFX, and is now affected by Fireball’s tree, including lightning conversions. It is now also affected by increases to area of effect.

Fixed the channeled Fireball node shooting fireballs out of the mage’s chest instead of his hand. Also fixed a bug where you could aim the channeled fireball backwards.

Improved Fireball movement online.

Improved the behavior of the autotargeting of the channeled Fireball skill.

Firebrand

Pyre’s Flame Wave now has 200% damage effectiveness (from 100%), with an equivalent base damage.

Flame Reave

Now has 200% damage effectiveness (from 160%).

Fixed a bug where Flame Reave with Flame Caller would display VFX at incorrect timings in Online mode.

Flame Rush

Fixed a bug where Volcanic Orbs cast by the Magma Starter node would fire shrapnel in incorrect directions when Flame Rush moved the player over significant height changes in terrain.

Flame Ward

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect visuals to show when using Flame Ward on allies with the Selfless Sorcery node.

Fixed a bug where Flame Ward could not trigger Runemaster’s Runeword buffs.

Focus

Corrected the description of Desperate Meditation to clarify it grants increased mana regeneration based on the amount of mana missing, not the percentage of mana missing.

Overcharge now has a maximum of 2 points (from 5).

Energy Overflow deals base damage equal to 12% of maximum mana per point (from 8%).

Energy Battery deals base damage equal to 25% of mana gained while channeling (from 20%).

Chilling Aura grants 4% less damage taken from chilled enemies per point (from 5%).

Burning Aura grants 4% less damage taken from ignited enemies per point (from 5%).

Shocking Aura grants 4% less damage taken from shocked enemies per point (from 5%).

Iron Stance grants 10% more armor per point and +2 armor per intelligence per point while channeling Focus (from 12% and +3).

Frost Claw

Brightfrost no longer cleanses ailments on you when you cast Frost Claw.

Shiver Shell grants 3 Ward on cast (from 4) per point.

Reowyn’s Veil grants 1 Ward per 60% freeze rate multiplier (from 40%).

Hand of Morditas and Volley of Glass have swapped positions, with Volley of Glass requiring Brightfrost, while Hand of Morditas requires Volley of Glass.

Volley of Glass grants 100% increased mana cost (from 90%).

Hand of Morditas grants +4 mana cost (from +2).

Fixed rotation of projectiles from Frost Claw with the ‘Frozen Sleeper’ node in Online mode.

Frost Wall

Updated the description of Aspirant’s Arrival to remove the mention of “direct” casts of Runic Invocation or Glyph of Dominion. This effect can occur on indirect casts.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Blast with the Focal Blast node allocated, when cast by Frost Wall, would not hit enemies.

Enchant Weapon

Updated VFX.

Glacier

Updated VFX, reducing visual noise.

Critical Rejuvenation now has a proc limit of up to 10 times per second (from no limit).

Fixed an issue were Glacier traversal functioned incorrectly, leading to side effects like bypassing walls other movement skills couldn’t bypass. It should now behave more like Teleport, as intended.

Glyph of Dominion

Fixed a bug where Glyph of Dominion with effects that modify its duration would play their VFX and SFX at incorrect timings in online.

Glyph of Dominion’s Attuned Shapes has had its description updated to clarify that it does not grant less duration per 3 missing mana.

Ice Barrage

Now has 120% damage effectiveness, with an equivalent base damage (from 100%).

Brightlance grants 30% more hit damage (from 15%).

Nailed Shot grants 34% pierce chance per point (from 20%). Its maximum points is now 3 (from 5).

Fixed a bug where the rate of fire increase from Frost Claw’s Kolheim Ballista would reset if you gained rate of fire from Challenge the Elements. These effects are now additive with each other for the entire duration of Ice Barrage.

Lightning Blast

New base effect: chains to an additional enemy for each time it has been directly cast in the last 4 seconds, up to 2 times. The Arcing Power node raises the chain limit of this base effect (they aren’t applied separately).

Overcharge grants 8% doublecast chance per point (from 6%).

Hypercharge grants 30% quadruple cast chance (from 25%).

Storm Razor grants +2% critical strike chance per point (from +1%).

Convergence now has alt text explaining that it overrides the forking behavior of Divergence.

Lightning Blast’s chains now have a brief pause between each subsequent chain, rather than being instantaneous.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Blast would only chain to enemies that are within a moderate distance of its initial target. That restriction no longer applies.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Blast’s Halo Effect was unable to create Spark Novas.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Blast would fail to cast when Effluent Defense and Insidious Conduction are both allocated.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Blast with Innate Conduit and Insidious Conduction would chain every fifth cast even while out of mana.

Meteor

Meteor now has 950% damage effectiveness (from 900%), with an equivalent base damage.

Twin Meteors grants an additional meteor for direct casts (from any cast). It adds 50 mana cost (from 70).

Meteor Shower grants an additional meteor per point for direct casts (from any cast).

Rain of Fire grants an additional meteor for direct casts (from any cast).

Fixed an issue where Meteor would not correctly show its indicator in Offline mode.

Runic Invocation

Fixed a bug where Lightning Web (Gon, Heo, Gon) would target a random enemy within any range of the player. It now picks the enemy nearest to the targeted point, limited to 8 meters from it.

Shatter Strike

Now culls frozen enemies below 10% health (from culling frozen enemies below 100 health).

Obliteration grants +2% cull threshold against frozen enemies per point (from 50% increased). Maximum points reduced to 2 (from 4).

Winter’s Boon grants 1 mana gained when you kill a frozen enemy with Shatter Strike (from 25% increased cull threshold per unique skill used recently). It now requires 1 point in Obliteration (from 3).

Static

Overload has been reworked. While over 80 charges, you expend 10 charges to cast Lightning Blast at a nearby enemy every second. This effect consumes Lightning Blast’s mana cost.

Overload now targets enemies within 8 meters (from 4), and its description now states this distance.

Unstable has been reworked and renamed to Stabilizing Current. Lightning Blast critical hits have a 25% chance per point to grant a charge. This affects all of your casts of Lightning Blast, not just from Overload. Maximum of 4 points.

Diode has been reworked. Lightning Blasts from Overload have 1% additional critical strike chance per point and 5% chance per point to chain 4 additional times. Maximum of 5 points.

Unlimited Power has been reworked. Lightning Blasts from Overload consume 25% less of Lightning Blast’s mana cost per point, but expends 5 additional charges per point. Maximum of 2 points.

Power Surge now only grants its damage bonus on direct use.

Static Orb

Manacharged grants 2% of maximum mana as additional mana cost per point (from 4%). It can now only grant up to 100 additional mana cost from this effect (from no limit).

Overcharged Detonation grants 1% more orb hit damage per mana cost (from 2%).

Surge

Coldfront’s Tidal Wave now has 400% damage effectiveness (from 90%), with an equivalent base damage.

Fixed a bug where casting Surge would start its animation earlier than intended.

Teleport

Fixed cases of unintended teleporting when utilizing movement skills at cliff edges.

Fixed warpath shrine effect being canceled on casting Teleport.

Primalist

Passives

Beastmaster Passive Tree

Porcine Constitution grants Aspect of the Boar 10% increased health regen per point (from 15%).

Shaman Passive Tree

Ancestral Speed grants 7% increased attack and cast speed for your totems per point (from only affecting cast speed for your totems).

Skills

Avalanche

Pummeling’s Fissure now references the correct subskill tooltip, stating it deals physical damage rather than fire.

Fixed a bug where Avalanche’s indicator was not affected by increases to area of effect in online.

Earthquake

Now has a damage effectiveness of 600% (from 700%), with an equivalent base damage.

Unabating grants Aftershocks 15% more damage over time per point (from 25% more damage per point) and 15% increased Aftershock duration per point (from 25% per point).

Storm Rift fully converts Earthquake’s base physical damage to lightning (from 50% conversion). The Aftershocks are still not converted, and thus Earthquake still does not lose its physical tag.

Shatterquake grants 15% more hit damage against chilled or frozen enemies per point (from 40%).

Thunderblight now also grants 10% more lightning damage per point.

Fixed a bug where Earthquake would play multiple overlapping VFX when converted to lightning by Storm Rift.

Fixed a bug where Aftershocks benefitted from Shatterquake twice if they were converted to damage over time by the Upheaval node.

Entangling Roots

Fixed a bug where Entangling Roots visuals could animate at incorrect speeds in Online mode.

Eterra’s Blessing

Fixed an issue where Eterra’s Blessing with the Triage passive did not correctly target the lowest health ally.

Gathering Storm

Tempest Weapon’s added spell damage is 50% less effective when applied to a Storm Totem through its Unmatched Storms node.

Maelstrom

Now has 80% damage effectiveness per second (from 60%).

Eye of the Storm grants 25% more damage per point (from 20%). Its maximum points is now 4 (from 5).

Frozen Abyss grants 10% more damage to chilled enemies (from 5%) and 30% more damage to frozen enemies (from 15%) per point.

Fixed a bug where Maelstrom’s Tsunamis and Twisters were consuming mana when cast. They no longer consume mana.

Fixed a display bug where the skill panel incorrectly displayed a lightning tag for Maelstrom, and did not display an unilluminated cold tag when converted to a different damage type.

Serpent Strike

Primal Serpent base attack range increased to 2, from 0.8.

Primal Serpent base movement speed increased to 8, from 6.

Spriggan Form

Valetide no longer grants +1 max Vale Spirits per point. It now grants 40 rage gained per point (from 30) and 40% more damage for Entangling Roots cast this way per point (from 30%).

Vines spawned by Spriggan Form are now visually larger.

Improved Spirit Thorns’ movement online. The visual impact of the projectile hitting the target has improved.

Spirit Thorns now seeks targets at higher or lower elevations and more reliably hits enemies, especially very small enemies.

Fixed a bug where Spriggan Form and Swarmblade Form did not switch their model visuals to cold based on conversions allocated in the skill tree in Online mode.

Storm Totem

Unmatched Storms also grants Storm Totem 20% less damage.

Summon Bear

Now gains 20 health per strength and 20 health per level (from 18 for each).

Forceful Swipes now also grants +1 melee physical damage for the Bear per 3 of your strength. The cooldown on the Bear’s Swipe is now 2 seconds (from 5).

Updated Bear’s Swipe attack speed to match the player’s, making it 57% faster.

Summon Sabertooth

Sabertooth now triggers Fury Swipes when a leap is triggered by Fury Leap if both trees are specialized appropriately.

Added a new node, Ancestral Hunter, which requires 2 points in Frost Fang. Your Sabertooth’s hits have a 4% chance per point to summon an Ancestral Sabertooth that attacks nearby enemies for a short duration. Maximum of 1 point.

Added a new node, Ancient Bond, which requires 1 point in Ancestral Hunter. Your Sabertooth’s hits have an additional 4% chance per point to summon Ancestral Sabertooths, and they deal 20% more damage per point. Maximum of 3 points.

Fixed a bug where Ice Bringer was summoning Ancestral Sabertooths instead of casting Ice Vortex, and those Ancestral Sabertooths did not receive appropriate stats when summoned, making them considerably weaker than intended.

Summon Scorpion

Fixed a bug where when entering some Echoes, the baby scorpions summoned by Summon Scorpions Maternal Instinct node would not be spawned until dismissing and resummoning the scorpion.

Summon Storm Crows

Fixed a bug where Crowstorm with Frigid Wings did not display a cold-themed indicator at its damage area in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where Crowstorm’s indicator was not affected by increases to area of effect in Online mode.

Summon Thorn Totem

Venom Tipped Totems grants +25% poison chance per point (from +20%). Its maximum points is now 4 (from 5).

On Astral Winds grants 25% more spell damage per point (from 18%).

Ancient Power grants 25% more damage (from 18%).

Summon Wolf

Fixed Summon Wolf going on double cooldown when the Pack Hunter node is specialized.

Swarmblade Form

Neverending Drove grants 25% more Locust Swarm duration per point (from 25% increased).

Fixed a bug where Plague of Locusts’s poison chance did not last for the full duration of Locust Swarm.

Swipe

Claws of Stone now also grants a 10% chance per point to summon a Claw Totem when you hit a rare or boss enemy. This effect and the chance on kill now have a shared 4 second cooldown.

Sabertooth’s Endurance grants 3% increased health regen per stack of Aspect of the Panther (from 15%).

Tempest Strike

Increased the base area by 16%.

Tornado

Now costs 22 mana (from 25).

Now has 125% damage effectiveness per second, with an equivalent base damage (from 75%).

Debris grants 25% more damage per point (from 22%).

Stormbringer now also grants 10% increased area of effect per point. Its maximum points has been increased to 4.

Druidic Control requires 2 points in Strength of Air (from 3).

Igniting Swirl ignites every second (from every 2 seconds).

Inferno has been reworked. It now grants 50% of your chance to ignite on hit with fire spells as ignite chance per second per point.

Fixed a bug where Tornado would visually lag behind the player when attached to them with the Eye of the Storm node.

Upheaval

Master of the Totem now stacks up to 4 times (from unlimited). Its description has been clarified to specify that the more damage from each stack is also multiplicative with each other stack and other modifiers.

Now has a damage effectiveness of 150% (from 135%).

Added a new node connected to Upheaval Totems, Strengthened Roots: Upheaval totems have +2 seconds of duration per point, and deal 8% more damage per point. Maximum of 3 points.

Upheaval Totems now states that the totems have a base duration of 8 seconds.

Brutish Engagement has been clarified to state that the damage bonus is based on your distance to the enemy even with Upheaval Totems.

Cold Front now also grants +20% Frostbite chance per point.

Fixed a bug where Upheaval did not move its melee, area, and physical or cold tags to minion tags when Upheaval Totems is allocated. For example, Apogee of Frozen Light’s +3 to cold and necrotic minion skills will now correctly apply to Upheaval when Upheaval Totems and Glacial Cascade are allocated.

Warcry

Berserker’s Berserk buff now lasts for 1.5 seconds (from 1).

Fixed a bug where any totem-specific effects would only affect the War Cry Totem, not the Werebear Roar’s Totem.

Werebear Form

Fixed a bug where Werebear Form did not switch its model visuals to lightning based on conversions allocated in the skill tree in Online mode.

Fixed delay between using Werebear Maul and its damage.

Loot and Enemy Rarity Balance

Overview

Magic and rare enemies are tougher and drop more items, but regular enemies drop items less often.

Some of the items from large explosions of loot are exchanged for extra gold, and gold drops in multiple piles when a large amount drops at once.

Fixed a long standing bug that caused rare item drop rate to massively spike at level 51 and then decrease as area level increased. This has been compensated for by increasing rare item drop rate at very high levels.

Enemies now have 10% more health at level 100, scaling up from 0% more at level 20.

Exiled mages have 5% more health at level 100, scaling linearly up from 25% less health at level 0.

Rune Prisons spawn slightly less frequently by default.

Loot Lizards spawn less frequently by default.

Loot Lizards now take 45s to flee (from 40).

Magic Enemy Changes

Grant 115% more health (from 105%).

Add 100% of expected health for level as base health (from 70%).

Deal 60% more damage (from 50%).

Drop 205% more items than regular enemies (from 150%).

Rare Enemy Changes

160% more health +2% per level (from 135% + 2% per level).

Add 250% of expected health for level as base health (from 200%).

Deal 90% more damage (from 85%).

Drop 520% more items than regular enemies (from 400%).

Player Health & Ward Changes

Health gained per character level has been increased to 10 (from 8).

Added Health affix values are slightly higher.

Increased Health Regeneration affix values are slightly higher.

Added new Health + Health Regeneration affixes to make scaling Health Regen a more viable option.

Stout idols no longer spawn with the Added Health suffix. Existing affixes have been converted to the Elemental Resistance suffix.

Reduced the accessibility of Ward generation from lots of quick hits.

Reduced the Ward Retention provided by Intelligence to 2% per point (from 4%), buffed the Ward Per Second suffix, and added a new Ward Per Second and Ward Threshold suffix.

Potions now heal 50 + 10 per level (from 50 + 5 per level).

Affixes

Item Affixes

New affix (suffix): Ward Per Second + Ward Decay Threshold

Spawns on Rings and Amulets. (Note that these values are only for the base affix, the values will differ for Amulets.)

Ward Decay Threshold:

T1 40-50

T2 51-63

T3 64-78

T4 79-195

T5 96-114

T6 150-180

T7 181-230

Ward Per Second:

T1 6-7

T2 8-9

T3 10-11

T4 12-14

T5 15-20

T6 24-30

T7 31-40

New affix (suffix): Added Health + Added Health Regeneration

Spawns on Rings and Relics.

Added Health:

T1 14-21

T2 22-29

T3 30-37

T4 38-45

T5 46-68

T6 85-105

T7 106-135

Added Health Regeneration:

T1 1-2

T2 3-4

T3 5-6

T4 7-9

T5 10-12

T6 15-19

T7 20-25

Critical Strike Avoidance suffix available on Helmets, Gloves, Boots, Belts and Rings is now a hybrid Critical Strike Avoidance and Added Dodge Rating affix.

The Critical Strike Avoidance values for all tiers are unchanged.

Dodge Rating (Added):

T1 15-24

T2 25-35

T3 36-48

T4 49-61

T5 62-80

T6 95-125

T7 126-170

Dodge Rating (Added) Blessing has been buffed.

Shadow of the Eclipse 60-100 (from 40-60).

Grand Shadow of the Eclipse 101-200 (from 61-100).

Critical Strike Avoidance Blessing is now a hybrid Critical Strike Avoidance and Added Dodge Rating. The Critical Strike Avoidance Values are unchanged.

Dodge Rating (Added):

Survival of Might 30-50

Grand Survival of Might 51-90

Added Health suffix available on Helmets, Body Armor, Belts, Boots, Gloves, Shields, Rings, Relics, and Amulets buffed. Note that the below values are for the base affix value; tiers for some item types, such as Amulets and Body Armor, are higher.

T4 41-60 (from 41-55)

T5 61-90 (from 55-75)

T6 100-130 (from 95-120)

T7 131-180 (from 121-160)

Endurance Threshold suffix can now only roll on Belts (previously also on Helmets, Gloves, Rings and Relics).

Existing items with this affix will remain as they are.

Increased Health Regen suffix can no longer roll on Gloves.

Existing Gloves with this affix will remain as they are.

Increased Health Regen suffix available on Helmets, Body Armor, Belt, Ring and Relics buffed by around 15% across all tiers. Note that the below values are for the base affix value; tiers for some item types, such as Amulets and Body Armor, are higher.

T1 6-17% (from 5-15%)

T2 18-29% (from 16-25%)

T3 30-41% (from 26-35%)

T4 42-53% (from 36-45%)

T5 54-82% (from 46-70%)

T6 100-129% (from 90-110%)

T7 130-162% (from 111-140%)

Extra Potion Slot and Potion Health prefix available on Belts buffed by around 50% across all tiers.

T1 15-30 (from 10-20)

T2 31-52 (from 21-35)

T3 53-75 (from 36-50)

T4 76-104 (from 51-70)

T5 105-150 (from 71-100)

T6 190-240 (from 125-160)

T7 241-300 (from 161-200)

Ward Per Second suffix available on Off-Hand Catalysts and Mage and Acolyte Helmets and Body Armor buffed by around 40% across all tiers and is now a bit more common.

Note that the below values are for the base affix value, tiers for some item types such as Body Armor are higher.

T1 8-9 (from 6-7)

T2 10-12 (from 8-9)

T3 13-16 (from 10-11)

T4 17-21 (from 12-14)

T5 22-28 (from 15-20)

T6 33-42 (from 24-30)

T7 43-56 (from 31-40)

Shared Lightning Penetration can now appear on Daggers.

Shared Void Penetration can now appear on Daggers, Wands, and Bows.

Shared Cold Penetration can now appear on Bows.

The chance to create an Earthquake Aftershock at a nearby enemy on melee attack affix now rolls 20-40% (from 3-8%), can trigger up to 10 times per 2 seconds (from no limit), and can no longer trigger if Earthquake cannot create Aftershocks.

The experimental affix Volatile Zombies Summoned On Potion Use is now Bees Summoned On Potion Use.

Idols

Stout Idols are no longer able to roll 11-30 Added Health.

Existing Stout Idols with this affix have been changed to 3-8% Elemental Resistance.

The shared Large Idol Increased Health prefix has been split into three different affixes, one for each class that could use it.

Primalist: “Resolute” 7-16 Endurance Threshold, 3-9% Increased Health (from 3-9% Increased Health).

Acolyte: “Blood Spirit’s” 3-6 Ward per Second, 3-9% Increased Health (from 3-9% Increased Health).

Rogue: “Survivalist’s” 8-18 Dodge Rating, 3-9% Increased Health (from 3-9% Increased Health).

Existing items with the old affix will now have the Resolute affix.

Enemy Adjustments

Enemy Balance

Voidwings and Voidfused Bats cannot be targeted until they fully emerge.

Increased the damage of Flame Guard Sulla’s fire beam attack by 300% and extended its collider to match its visuals.

Reduced the size of the Tundra Stalker, adjusted its texture and VFX, and added an 8-second cooldown to its leap attack.

Walking into the area of effect of Julra’s Frigid Tide within 0.5 seconds of the spell going off will no longer result in you taking damage as if it had hit you.

Fixed an issue where the Shade of Orobyss could cast 2 abilities at once if stunned during the first one.

Slightly adjusted the balance of the Void Worm’s skills and fixed a number of issues with their visuals.

Covenant of Dominion’s explosion ability deals 50% less damage. This also affects the other similarly named “Covenant of _” enemies in chapter 8.

General Enemy Updates

Added 18 new regular enemies, 5 new mini-bosses, and 5 new bosses.

Replaced the following enemies:

In Voidscarred Necropolis Quest Echo and the Path of Despair Quest Echoes:

Replaced Void Bears with Consumed Groles.

Replaced Void Leeches with the exploding variant of Void Maggots.

Replaced Ravenous Voidforms with Drowned Husks.

Replaced the Void Maul boss in the The Fall of Ledria Quest Echo with a Void Amalgamation. The boss is still called The Hollow Maw.

Updated the Prophet of Ruin in The Corrupted Lake and other locations to use the new Void Prophet model.

Replaced old void cultist enemies in Quest Echoes with the new ones from Chapter 3.

Disabled Void Mauls spawning in regular Echoes. This also disables the corresponding mini-boss variant.

Renamed the Void Horrors that appear in Beacon encounters to Light Eaters to avoid ambiguity with prophecies.

Updated the VFX and animations for the Ice Goliath and added a new damaging ability when slamming into the ground.

Improved Heorot’s dash targeting and direction.

Boss Ward

Boss Ward has been removed from the majority of Bosses and mini-bosses. Timeline Bosses, Harbingers, Aberroth, The Shade of Orobyss, and final chapter bosses (excluding Orian) have Boss Ward.

Chapter Bosses that appear as regular Echo Bosses in Monoliths only have Boss Ward in the Campaign.

Initial decay rate of Boss Ward has been doubled.

Bosses have 10% more health.

Additionally, Bosses and mini-bosses that have Boss Ward removed have 110% more health.

Correspondingly reduced the health of Bosses and mini-bosses that already lacked Boss Ward.

Damage Over Time

Players take 15% less damage over time.

Enemies’ damage bonus from Corruption is only half as effective for damage over time.

For example, if the text says “Enemies have 60% more health damage”, the actual effect is “Enemies have 60% more health, 60% more hit damage, and 30% more damage over time”.

NEW UNIQUE ITEMS

We’re releasing a total of 28 new Uniques for Season 2, including:

4 Backer Custom Uniques

8 Uniques with Weaver’s Will:

16 additional Uniques:

UNIQUE ITEM CHANGES

General

Added minimum base Weaver’s Will scaling to prevent very low Weaver’s Will values at higher levels.

Anchor of Oblivion

Anchor of Oblivion’s Wave of Void now has a 2 2-second cooldown (from 4).

The Oblivion Wave ability cast by Anchor of Oblivion now scales with Increased Area.

Aurelis

Now grants 34-64% Lightning Penetration with Electrify (from 44-84%).

Battlemage’s Endeavour

Battlemage’s Endeavour now grants a 45%-75% Chance to Cast Lightning Blast when you use a Melee Attack and Hit at least one enemy (from 36%-48%).

Bhuldar’s Wrath

Bhuldar’s Wrath can now trigger Earthquakes up to 2 times every 5 Seconds (from once every 5 Seconds).

Blood Roost

Blood Roost grants 50-100% of your Bleed Chance to your Falcon (from 100-200%) and +2-10 Dexterity (from 3-15).

Dragonflame Edict

Dragonflame Nova now has a 1 Second Cooldown (from 2), and it now states its cooldown in the item’s description.

Doublet of Onos Tull

Doublet of Onos Tull grants 60-100% Increased Minion Bleed Duration (from 100-140%) and +60-100% Minion Bleed Chance (from 40%).

Eye of Reen

Reen’s Ire can now trigger on any Melee Attack, not just Direct Melee Attacks, but it has a trigger limit of 30 times per 5 Seconds (from no limit). Each stack grants 5% Melee Critical Strike Multiplier and 10% Increased Fire Damage over Time (from 5%).

Eye of Storms

Eye of Storms now grants 6%-15% Increased Lightning Damage per active Maelstrom (from 6%-8%). It no longer has 33%-45% Chance to Cast Maelstrom every 3 Seconds. It now has “Cast Maelstrom every 3 Seconds”. This effect is now separate from the Maelstrom Cast Chance found on Idols, and can be combined with them to trigger more than one Maelstrom every 3 Seconds.

Gambler’s Fallacy

A new quest has been added to Chapter 2 that rewards the Gambler’s Fallacy Unique item.

Gladiator’s Oath

Gladiator’s Oath now grants +20%-45% Critical Ctrike Multiplier while Dual Wielding (from 10%-15%).

Hakar’s Phoenix

Fixed a bug where the UI indicator for Hakar’s Phoenix revival ability being on cooldown would not disappear when the ability came off cooldown.

Hakar’s Phoenix now also attempts to revive a Downed companion when its 10 second cooldown is over, if the companion would take more than 2 seconds to be revived.

Hazelroot

Hazelroot now grants 22%-35% Chance to Cast Thorn Shield on yourself when you directly use a Physical Skill (from 11%-18%).

Ignivar’s Head

Ignivar’s Head now casts Fire Aura every Second while Channelling (from every 2 Seconds).

Jelkhor’s Blast Knife

Fixed an issue where Detonating Arrow with the Hold This node wouldn’t cause a trap to be attached to the enemy.

Kermode’s Cage

Kermode’s Cage now grants +15-30 Melee Cold Damage while in Werebear Form (from 10-20).

Fixed a bug where Kermode’s Cage did not give your Werebear Form white fur in Online mode.

Raindance

Raindance now grants +4 to All Attributes (from +2), and 25-50% Reduced Duration of Stuns received (from 13%-20%).

Ring of the Third Eye

Ring of the Third Eye’s Ward on Crit is now limited to 4 times per Second (from no limit).

Pact Severance

Pact Severance now has an effective level for Legendary Potential of 60 (from 71), and can now trigger Sacrifice up to 2 times per Second (from once per second).

Paranoia

Paranoia now has an effective level for Legendary Potential of 60 (from 85).

Razorfall

Razorfall grants Aerial Assault’s Burst of Feathers 1 Umbral Blade per 20 Dexterity (from 2 per 30).

Razorfall grants a chance to recover 8% of Aerial Assault’s remaining cooldown (from 12%).

Rule of the Simoon

Rule of the Simoon can now trigger a Fire Tornado up to 2 times per 3 Seconds (from once per 3 Seconds).

Sacrificial Embrace

Sacrifical Embrace now has a 30%-66% Chance to grant a stack of Abyssal Rite on Crit (from 28%-56%), and consuming Abyssal Rite now grants +20 Spell Void Damage and +20% Void Penetration per stack (from +14 and +14%).

Sigeon’s Reprisal

Sigeon’s Reprisal can now retaliate with Shield Throw on block up to 2 times per second (from 0.5s cooldown).

Somnia

Somnia now has an effective level for Legendary Potential of 50 (from 65), and now also grants 6-9 Vitality.

Storm Breaker

Storm Breaker no longer gives a 36% chance to cast Lightning Strike when you use a Skill that costs at least 10 Mana. It now has “Gain a Storm Stack when you directly use a Melee attack and Hit at least one enemy”.

Tempest Maw

Tempest Maw can now summon Storm Sprites every 6 Seconds (from every 15).

The Storm Dash ability used by Storm Sprites now has 20 base damage (from 18). It still has 100% Damage Effectiveness.

Torkrefin’s Hunger

Torkrefin’s Hunger now grants 15% Bleed Chance per 5% uncapped Physical Resistance (from 5% per 5%) when you expend a stack of Viscera.

Trident of the Last Abyss

Trident of the Last Abyss’s Chance to Cast Abyssal Echoes now has a 3 Second cooldown (from 4).

Turani’s Bident

Now grants 80-130% Lightning Penetration with Electrify (from 100-160%).

Urzil’s Pride

Urzil’s Pride now grants 1% Increased Mana Regeneration per 2% uncapped Lightning Resistance (from 1% per 3%). It no longer grants +40 Mana, but now grants +6-10 Attunement. It now has an effective level for Legendary Potential of 20 (from 0).

Valeroot

Valeroot now grants +1-2 to Spriggan Form (from +1).

Volcanus

Volcanus now grants +40-65 Melee Fire Damage and +40-65 Spell Fire Damage (from 37-57 for both), and 15% Chance to Cast Magma Shards on Melee Hit (from 10%).

Fixed a display error where Volcanus’s Magma Shards did not have a Fire or Spell tag.

Vessel of Strife

Vessel of Strife grants 20-40% of Health Regen also applied to Ward (from 40-66%).

World Splitter

Fixed a bug which could cause the Area buff from World Splitter to persist and stack infinitely for all abilities.

Wraithlord’s Harbour

Fixed a display issue where Wraithlord’s Harbour said the buff from consuming minions can’t stack. It now states the buff can stack endlessly.

SET ITEM CHANGES

Forgotten Knight

Blade of the Forgotten Knight grants 15-25% Chance to gain Haste for 1 second on Hit (from 10-15%).

Defiance of the Forgotten Knight grants 14-21% Block Chance (from 7-14%).

Forgotten Knight Set: 2 piece bonus grants 50% Void Penetration (from 75%).

Halvar’s

Halvar’s Stand grants 15-30% Chance to gain Haste when you Kill an enemy with a Spell (from 3-6%).

Halvar’s Set: 2 piece bonus grants +20 Cold Spell Damage and +20 Physical Spell Damage (from only +25 Cold Spell Damage).

Invoker’s

Invoker’s Frozen Heart grants +30-60% Critical Strike Multiplier against frozen enemies (from 30-75% increased freeze duration with Snap Freeze).

The Invoker’s Static Touch’s Ward gain when you hit a Shocked enemy is now limited to 3 times per 2 Seconds (from no limit).

Lich’s Scorn

Lich’s Scorn grants 6-15 Added Cold Damage with Spell attacks and per attached Infernal Shade for Minions affected by Dread Shade (from 5-13).

The Last Bear’s

The Last Bear’s Lament grants +10-20 Health Regen (from 10-15) and +50-150 Endurance Threshold (from 45-105).

The Last Bear’s Scorn grants 1.5-3% of Physical Damage Leeched as Health on Hit (from 1.5-2.5%).

Last Bear’s Set: 2 piece bonus grants +2 Endurance Threshold per Strength (from 20 Health gain on Stun).

The Shattered Lance

The Shattered Lance’s 2 piece Set bonus grants 5% Increased Melee Cold Damage per 10 Health Regen, up to 1500% (from 15% Increased Melee Cold Damage per 10 Health Regen, with no limit).

Sinathia’s

Sinathia’s Resurrection grants 32-46% Chance when one of your Skeletons dies to resummon a new one after 3 Seconds (from 16-20%) and 12-18% Block Chance (from 6%).

Sunforged

Sunforged Hammer grants 42-84 Physical Melee Damage (from 25-42). The two modifiers granting Melee Fire Damage to Forge Strike (10-15) and Smelter’s Wrath (18-25) per Forged Weapon have been replaced with a new modifier that grants 10-25 Melee Fire Damage per Forged Weapon.

Sunforged Cuirass grants 10-20% Chance to Forge a Weapon on Hit (from 8-12%), 500-800 Armor (from 400-500), and 50-80% Fire Resistance (from 40-50%).

Sunforged Greathelm grants 200-300 Armor (from 150-200), 20-30% Increased Armor (from 15-20%), and +3-6 Health Regen per Forged Weapon (from 2-5).

Vilatria’s

Vilatria’s Downfall grants 200-400% Increased Lightning Damage (from 65-130%) and 100-200 Mana (from 65-130).

Vilatria’s Storm Crown grants 12-20% Lightning Penetration (from 6-16%).

Vilatria’s 2 piece Set bonus grants +1 Spell Lightning Damage per 2 Intelligence (from +1 per 1).

FACTION WAYPOINT EARLY GAME UNLOCKS

Waypoints for the Observatory and Bazaar are now unlocked when joining an item faction in the Keeper’s Camp.

Characters will be unable to enter the Maj’elka Upper District from the Observatory or Bazaar until witnessing Apophis’s speech.

CIRCLE OF FORTUNE

New Prophecy Targets

Added several new prophecies for killing Nemeses and Champions.

New Prophecy Rewards

Added new Weaver Idols subtypes as a possible Prophecy Reward:

Weaver Idols

Small Weaver Idol 1x1

Minor Weaver Idol 1x1

Stout Weaver Idol 1x2

Humble Weaver Idol 2x1

Added Runes of Weaving as a possible Prophecy Reward.

Lens Balancing

Greater Lenses:

Increased the chance to find prophecies to 20% (from 15%) for the Enhancing Lens of the Collector, Exalted, & Unmatched.

Refracting Lens of Rhyme favor cost increased to 105% (from 80%).

Refracting Lens of Wealth favor cost increased to 110% (from 90%).

Regional Lenses:

Increased the chance to find prophecies to 20% (from 15%) for the following lenses:

Focusing Lens of Chaos, Faith, Glyphs, Grandeur, Humility, Keys, Mountains, Runes, Shards, Sprires, the Sea, the Soil, and Worship.

Increased the chance to find prophecies to 40% (from 20%) for the following lenses:

Focusing Lens of Arrows, Authority, Axes, Blades, Bows, Champions, Cleavers, Clubs, Hammers, Knives, Orbs, Shields, Spears, Staves, and Wands.

Increased the chance to find prophecies to 15% (from 10%) for the following lenses:

Focusing Lens of Pentacles, Relics, Rings, Alchemy, Body, Crown, Hand, and Path.

Other - Circle of Fortune

Added a new lens to the Observatory to block all events except Monoliths.

Increased speed of prophecy rerolling by 100%.

Fixed a bug where players might not receive the correct amount of Uniques from applicable prophecies.

MERCHANT’S GUILD

Bazaar

There is now a minimum listing price of 500 gold and a maximum listing price of 1,500,000,000 gold.

There is now a 15% of listing price tax, or 500 gold (whichever is higher), paid for by the buyer.

Example 1: You list an item for 500 gold. The purchasing player will pay 1000 gold, or 500 gold (list price)+500 gold (tax).

Example 2: You list an item for 1,000,000 gold. The purchasing player will pay 1,150,000 gold, or 1,000,000 gold (list price)+150,000 gold (tax).

Tax is applied after the listing gold cap is enforced. If you list an item for 1,5 billion gold, the purchase price will be the intended 1,725 billion gold.

Tax is not included in the display value for items you listed yourself (both in the Search UI and Listings UI).

Player-to-Player Trade (P2P)

Direct P2p trade has been removed. Data shows that this was rarely used compared to other avenues, such as the Bazaar, P2P gifting through party play, or the use of Resonances. Instead, it was mainly used for real money trading, which harms legitimate gameplay and enjoyment.

Please note: You can still gift items found in the same zone as party members or use Resonance to gift items found without them in your party at the time of drop. Additionally, nothing is changing with the main Bazaar system in this respect.

General Improvements - Gamepad

Improved gamepad navigation for the passive tree UI.

Improved gamepad navigation for the loot filters.

Improved gamepad navigation for the MTX shop.

Improved gamepad navigation in the inventory.

Added hotkey to transfer materials from inventory.

Added acceleration and raised the overall speed of selection for inventory and stash.

Changed the inventory highlight to start at the last active location when opening the inventory.

Added OnHold actions to inventory to improve material transfer and sorting QoL.

Added gamepad support for the Ladder panel.

Added ability to see tooltips while hovering over map icons.

Made the continue panel for Arena navigable on gamepad.

You can now navigate the URLs on the bug report panel using a gamepad.

Changed panel navigation prompts to only be on the panel you are navigating toward.

Added the LT prompts to the Forge UI panel and the Nemesis Egg Selection panel.

Gamepad Targeting

Gamepad targeting has been significantly improved with a new “Targeting Paradigm” system, completely overhauling how skill targeting works on gamepads (including Steam Deck). This means we can create custom behaviors for every skill based on the intended use of a skill while using a controller, such as:

‘Cast On Self’.

‘Cast Max Range Forwards’.

‘Cast on Closest Enemy in Range’.

‘Cast On Enemy in Forward Facing Cone’.

This paradigm is closest to the old targeting system and is the fallback for many abilities.

This also includes cases where a node or piece of gear modifies how a skill works. This paradigm system allows us to create two-tiered behaviors and far more specific fine-tuning than before. For example, this will make it much easier for players to kite enemies while on the run with most skills. Since each skill has two possible targeting paradigms, you no longer always need to turn and aim directly at foes. Most ranged abilities now have a second tier that defaults to targeting the nearest enemy. We believe this system will make kiting much more intuitive and satisfying. These changes include most fan-favorite bow skills, such as Puncture, and most other ranged skills that don’t have significant cast delays or unique targeting systems.

The Ballista skill is a great example. By default, Ballista is a long-range squishy minion that you summon and keep nearby. However, with the right Skill Tree nodes, it becomes an explosive you want to hurl at your enemies. Previously, the system only allowed for one action - stay or throw - to take place, and thus Ballistae were always thrown regardless of how your Skill Tree was specced. The new system lets summoned Ballistae stay safely at your side while explosive Ballistae are correctly chucked at the nearest enemy.

While acknowledging this can’t possibly perfect gamepad targeting for everything - looking at you, Meteor - we are confident every skill is going to see a noticeable improvement in performance. Overall, this new system allows us much more flexibility to make changes based on player feedback, and we’re counting on you to let us know how we can further improve.

Lastly, as an added bonus, channeled abilities now adjust for height when using a controller.

Mastery Respec

Players can now pay to respec their mastery in the End of Time. This can be done by talking to Chronomancer Lerinne, the same NPC used to respec passive points.

Respeccing your mastery will also reset all of your passive points.

The cost to respec your mastery scales from 100g at level 1, up to 1,000,000g at level 100 and is combined with the price for respeccing all allocated passive points.

Level: 1, Cost: 100g

Level: 10, Cost: 1,000g

Level: 20, Cost: 5,000g

Level: 30, Cost: 10,000g

Level: 40, Cost: 15,000g

Level: 50, Cost: 30,000g

Level: 60, Cost: 50,000g

Level: 70, Cost: 100,000g

Level: 90, Cost: 600,000g

Level: 100, Cost: 1,000,000g

Keyboard Movement - Experimental

Season 2 introduces a new experimental version of keyboard-based movement (aka WASD) controls to Last Epoch. Players can change their movement binds through the ‘Controls’ section in the settings menu.

You can enable Keyboard Movement in the Gameplay tab in Settings.

Keyboard movement has a different set of default hotkeys.

Keyboard movement control mapping is independent of Point and Click movement. This means changes to one set of controls won’t affect the other.

You can adjust how movement skills behave with keyboard movement, such as specifying that all movement skills follow your cursor instead of your character’s direction.

Channeled abilities that force continuous movement (e.g. Warpath) will move towards the cursor if a WASD direction is not held. This ensures mechanical parity between input modes (i.e. movement conditional buffs such as “while standing still” benefit each input mode equally).

Ad

Inventory Redesign

Keys and Woven Echoes are stackable items that are vacuumed and gathered together and stashed just like crafting materials.

The inventory now has multiple tabs for storing different types of items: Inventory, Keys, Woven Echoes, and Gifting.

These tabs will be hidden initially but will be unlocked once you loot or are gifted the relevant items.

The “Transfer Materials” button has moved below the items tab and is now labeled “Transfer”.

Transferring items will move all transferrable items from the items tab to their associated stash-wide storage.

Woven Echoes will transfer to their tab, which can hold an unlimited number of each Woven Echo.

Keys will transfer to their associated stash-wide tab, which can hold an unlimited quantity of dungeon keys, Arena keys, dungeon charms, and Harbinger eyes.

Resonances will transfer to the Gifting tab, which can hold an unlimited number of resonances.

Crafting materials will still be transferred to material storage as they are currently.

Auto-storing

Added options to send certain item types straight to storage when you pick them up:

The options include common Shards, common Runes, common Glyphs, rare Shards, rare Runes, rare Glyphs, keys, and Woven Echoes.

Players can toggle this setting on or off independently for each item type, allowing you to customize your experience gathering loot.

Picking up the appropriate item types with these settings enabled will still show the same notifications as for transferring items to your stash.

Keys and Woven Echoes are “vacuumed” and will be gathered together and stashed like crafting materials.

Item Pickups

Increased item pickup radius by 40%.

If you click on an item outside the pickup range and begin moving toward it, this movement now stops when you pick up the item. Previously, you continued to the item’s original location after picking it up.

Like before, clicking on another location after clicking on the item will still cause your character to move to the new location, and you will still pick up the item if you go within its pickup range.

Off-hand Weapon & Ring Comparison

Holding CTRL and then holding ALT will show a comparison with the alternate item (right-hand ring/offhand-item) instead of the regular equipped item that it compares to.

This can be accomplished on a gamepad by holding R3 and then L3.

Seasonal Announcements System

Added in-game Seasonal Announcements for the following scenarios:

All Hardcore Deaths with a Top 100 Ladder Position, or Character Level 100.

First to reach each level.

First Aberroth Kill/First Uber Aberroth Kill.

Seasonal Announcements are only seen by players in the same game mode/challenge group:

Softcore.

Hardcore.

Softcore Solo Character/Account Found.

Hardcore Solo Character/Account Found.

Legacy does not see these announcements (only system announcements).

Loot Filter Changes

Rarity conditions now function identically between loot filters and stash priorities.

Legendary items can now be matched by loot filters.

f you have a “hide all” rule in your loot filter, make sure to add a “show Legendary rarity” rule above it!

The common/rare distinction for Shards, Runes, and Glyphs is the same distinction that defines what color the item label is: brick red for rare Shards, white with a gold background for rare Runes and Glyphs.

You can now optionally specify min/max Legendary Potential and/or Weaver’s Will regardless of rarity.

Weaver’s Will min/max will only be compared against Unique or Legendary Erased items (items that have or once had Weaver’s Will).

Legendary Potential min/max will only be compared against non-Erased Unique items (items that could have Legendary Potential).

Reforged Set items will only be matched if Set is selected as a rarity.

Rarity is always applied if anything other than None is selected.

Character Stats Panel

Added new stats to the character sheet: Electrify Chance, Increased Electrify Duration, Melee Attack Speed, Bow Attack Speed.

Fixed the format for the Added Minion Health Regen stat.

Added a Character Stats UI entry for Less Damage Over Time Taken.

Fixed the Character Stats UI entries for Less Damage Taken and Less Damage Taken From Nearby Enemies.

Fixed an issue where Unique items could add the wrong stats on the character stats menu.

Replaced Doom stats with Time Rot stats in character stats menu.

Bug Reporter

Pressing F8 (or holding “Start” on gamepad) can be used to take a screenshot and open the in game bug report tool (e.g. to submit bug reports about tooltip issues).

This will capture any open UI and everything on the screen.

The bug reporter now shows a preview of the screenshot taken when it was opened.

Added a loading indicator to the in-game bug reporter for when requests are pending after hitting “Submit”. Also added an error popup if the request does not go through for some reason.

Game Guide

Added new articles:

The Woven (under Endgame Factions).

Woven Echoes (under Monolith of Fate).

Weaver Tree (under Monolith of Fate).

Champions (under Other).

The old Uniques and Sets page has been broken out into two pages:

Sets (under Items).

Uniques (under Items).

Updated many existing pages in accordance with changes made for Season 2.

Miscellaneous Changes

General UI

Double-clicking a character tile will now log you into that character.

Added a notification when attempting to buy something from the Soul Gambler with a full inventory.

Added a gameplay menu option to disable the automatic consumption of health potions when the belt is full and the player’s health is below max health in order to pick up a new potion from the ground.

Exalted personal items now use the Exalted label color. This includes items with Champion Affixes.

Prices in shops and gamblers will be red if you cannot afford the item.

Item tooltips now display if an affix is a prefix or a suffix.

An error is now displayed if the game fails to load one or more Online characters.

Added a new “Enable Item/Currency Pickup Text” Gameplay setting

When picking up multiple instances of the same thing in quick succession, a single pickup text counter of recent total looted is displayed instead of new text for each instance:

Gold.

XP Tomes.

Memory Amber.

Crafting materials (Glyphs, Runes, Shards).

Keys.

Woven Echoes.

Added a graphics menu option to limit the FPS while in menu to reduce GPU utilization. Enabled by default to 60hz.

Stash merging improvements.

Added a message on the faction panel on Legacy if there is unmerged faction data.

Added a confirmation modal when merging a stash that details what will be merged.

Added a system message after stash merging that confirms it was successful.

An additional system message will be shown if all gold could not be merged due to hitting gold cap.

Challenge-Abandoned Solo Character Found Stashes are now visible for stash-merging outside the Solo Character Found challenge.

Localization

Multiple reviews and improvement passes were made for all languages to ensure consistency and quality translations.

Reworked Item Affix descriptor localization to improve locale-specific sentence structure and grammar, rather than always English-based sentence structure.

Other

Hardcore characters converting into Softcore will now properly unlock the Hardcore character’s blessings for your Softcore characters.

Improved hit tracking for projectiles in Online mode.

Added a new Artem quest which offers the return of Gambler’s Fallacy as a reward.

Target dummies, such as those available at Champions’ Gate, no longer have damage variance when hit.

Potions now reset to maximum when returning to a town zone or an endgame mode lobby (i.e. Echo of a World, Champion’s Gate, or Shattered Road).

Fixed an issue where one-shot caches would sometimes not drop loot or play their opening animations.

Increased speed of item gambling for gold or souls by 1140%.

Increased speed of item gambling for favor by 500%.

Historical ladders have been moved to the Last Epoch website and are no longer available in-game.

Changed the default value of Move to Melee Attack to be disabled.

There is now a new quest step in ‘A Study in Time’ that involves a unique enemy that can be found in the Welryn College.

The quest ‘Hidden Gems’ has a new quest step in the Maj’elka Desert.

Removed the Town chat channel. Note that Global chat channels will be unaffected.

Skills

We began a long-term overhaul of all the player combat sounds, starting with the Acolyte. The primary goal is to enhance the weight and visceral feel of combat, most notably with the skills:

Rip Blood.

Marrow Shards.

Hungering Souls.

Updated SFX for the following skills and variants:

Fireball, Channeled Fireball, Infernal Shade, Lightning Blast, Channeled Lightning Blast, Gathering Storm, Hungering Souls, Marrow Shards, Rip Blood, Rive, Vengeance, Tempest Strike, Swipe, Gathering Storms, Harvest, Melee Flurry, Melee Puncture, Dancing Strikes, Melee Cinder Strikes, Shadow Cascade, Shatter Strike, Reap, Serpent Strike, Shatter Strike, Cinder Strikes, Mana Strike, Multistrike, Synchronised Strike, Earthquake, Enchant Weapon, Symbols of Hope, and Volatile Reversal.

The following skills have had their VFX or general visuals adjusted:

Avalanche, Blackhole, Drain Life, Devouring Orb, Enchanted Weapon, Fireball, Shield Throw, Lava Burst, Volatile Reversal, Harvest, Aura of Decay Cold Conversion, Earthquake, Ice Elemental Barrage, Volatile Zombie, Summon Wraith, Stormcrow Explosion, and Claw Totem.

Updated the Mage Disintegrate animation.

Enemies and NPCs

Increased the visibility of Imprisoned Spire projectile indicators and reduced the fall speed slightly.

Improved the visuals for the Soul Generator puddles in the Abomination boss fight.

Husk of the Living has a new model.

The following enemies have had their size adjusted:

Mortal Hunter size decreased slightly.

Decaying Spriggan and Void Touched Spriggan visual size increased.

Skullen Pyromancer size decreased and improved its fire VFX.

Precursor Statues size increased.

Teeming Husk size increased and visual effect improved.

Several enemies and NPCs have updated animations including, but not limited to: Flame Paladins, Temple Guardians, Alric, Sand Gorgons, and Leena.

Many enemies have had their VFX adjusted including, but not limited to: Flame Remnant, Void Amalgamation, Emerald Nagasa, Profane Flesh, Immortal Eye, and Siege Golem.

Desiccated Corpses now have emerge VFX.

Undead Hydra now have emerge and submerge VFX.

Made audio improvements to the Aberroth boss fight, to better balance the mix of audio feedback.

Updated the SFX for Weathered Statue enemies.

Voice Acting

Added support for the following NPC follower voice lines:

When a player dies.

When an ally kills a rare enemy.

When an ally kills a boss.

When a player first moves from the Echo spawn.

When the Echo objective is completed.

Lagon, Argentus, and the Volcanic Shamans have new voice acting.

Environment and Zones

Updated the waypoint visuals and effects.

Overhauled the layout of The Corrupted Lake to make it shorter.

Improved general ground textures and player pathing in a variety of zones.

Improved vegetation visuals across multiple zones.

Improved the Reality Zones visuals.

Updated lighting in all Chapter 3 zones.

Updated visuals for Thetima zone.

Updated the visuals of many Arena zones.

Improved visuals for the event with the Outcast Seer in the Risen Lake.

A large number of Monolith Echoes now have new music including, but not limited to: Haunted Reef, Sandswept Temple, Buried City, Snowbound City, Forest Trails, Maj’elka Streets, The Fall of Ledria, Heorot’s Arena, Desert Arena, Woodland Arena, and Rustlands Arena.

Added four new Era-themed Arena tracks that play from a list of six during Arena waves.

Fixed missing textures in various locations, including gravestones in Hallowed Graveyard.

Fixed the Era changing effect in Abberoth’s Arena not working as intended.

Other Visual and Sound Updates

Optimized performance of distortion and ice distortion shaders and effects.

Replaced the Majasa Stone Stare icon.

Updated textures for models that were difficult to see in darker scenes.

Replaced the model for the Soul Cage and variants.

Lost Caches have updated models.

UI sound effects for various menu systems have been reworked — including, but not limited to, skills, passive skills, Blessings, Monoliths, and general menus.

The sound to indicate a player stun has been changed to be more variant and less abrasive.

The ritual event in The Ritual Site has new sound effects.

The sound sliders in the menu have been adjusted so that the perceived loudness is more balanced when adjusting volume.

Added a new loading tip that can show up for characters of level 90 and above: “Enemies’ damage bonus from Corruption is only half as effective for damage over time.”

Fixed chapter titles not showing the correct information.

Bug Fixes - Performance

Reduced FPS hitches related to enemies, including when spawning enemies in Echoes and when spawning in loot lizards.

Cleaned up and optimized the models for 30+ bosses, mini-bosses, and enemies throughout the game to improve performance.

Improved performance of passive tree panel.

Improved performance when opening inventory, stash, and forge panels.

Improved performance around creating new stash tabs with large/full stashes.

Improved performance when opening the skills panel.

Improved performance when opening the materials panel.

Reduced stuttering due to enemies loading into scenes, particularly in Offline mode.

Improved loading of enemy assets, minimizing frame drops when enemies spawn.

Slightly improved performance of switching tabs in the stash.

Improved instances of lag related to opening tooltips of items on the ground.

Fixed a hitch that could occur after having the game paused for a long time.

Reduced game lag when talking to NPCs.

Improved game performance when fighting many enemies by improving how VFX lighting is handled.

Improved performance when ambushes are triggered in Monolith Echoes.

Improved performance in unusual Monolith item pickup scenarios.

Improved performance in Quest Echoes.

Improved performance of texture streaming.

Bug Fixes - General Zones

Fixed a few issues with Minimus in Last Refuge Outskirts.

Fixed a couple of cases in Lightless Pits where random encounters could spawn too close to spires.

Fixed a bug in the Ritual Lake Echo where enemies would not spawn properly in most of the zone.

Fixed a bug in the Immortal Summit where Imperial Watchers and Profane Fleshes were normal instead of rare like they are in other zones.

Fixed player spawn direction in Online when entering the Burning Pier from Deep Harbor.

Fixed random encounters not spawning in many Chapter 8 zones.

Fixed a bug where the wave fight encounter in Last Refuge Outskirts could fail to progress in some cases.

Fixed bug where players could get knocked out of Haruspex Orian’s Arena in chapter 1.

Fixed a bug where player could respawn off the map in The Lower Sewers.

Polished navigable area in many scenes to improve movement skills navigation including:

Stairs pathing in The Fortress Walls.

To the portal in Deep Harbor.

Fixed navigation and minimap issues in zones including The Barren Slums, Autumnal Grove, Imperial Welryn.

Fixed a variety of Campaign quest issues including:

Moved Maeve to appear before Balthas is captured.

In the Tundra, a player could run across the bridge before the bridge appeared.

Heoborean Cure subquest not starting properly.

Specific minimap pulses in the Maj’elka Slums for the quest ‘The Scalebane’ will now disable after entering their respective optional hideouts.

In Welryn Undercity, if you attack the Soul Repositories early the Last Imperial quest will now skip forward to that step.

Minimap pulses in The Ransacked Camp should more reliably stay disabled after defeating respective necromancers.

The encounter with Pannion’s Students could start early.

Added a failsafe to the Maj’elka Streets Quest Echo to protect against states that could cause the quest to not advance properly.

The ‘Ancient Hunt’ quest now directs the player to the Shattered Valley on the world map and to the Time Rift when they are in the Shattered Valley.

Bug Fixes - Enemies

Fixed the Harbinger of Hatred’s overhead slam visuals not always lining up with the actual ability timing.

Fixed ragdoll for Fallen Haruspex, Fallen Osprix, and Summoned Skeleton.

Fixed Argentus stuttering with some abilities.

Fixed an animation bug with Yrun.

Frost Wolves no longer start in their standing animation.

Fixed animations and hitflash for Cremorus.

Fire Soul Cage now wanders while not in combat.

Fixed a visual issue with Heorot’s Whirlwind being parented to his body and thus rotating in a way it should not.

Fixed a bug where the Harbinger of Chaos could die outside of the Arena.

Fixed an issue where patrolling enemies would walk in place.

Fixed Argolos the Blessed not changing visually after losing health during the fight.

Fixed some of Haruspex Orian’s attack visuals and animations not always lining up with the actual ability timings.

Fixed a bug where when the player is pushed by an enemy’s movement, the player’s local position and server position would not match until the player moves.

Fixed a bug where Aberroth’s Ground of Destruction damage over time could be randomly dodged with dodge rating.

Fixed a bug where several types of zombies, such as those raised by Bone Sculptors, could not have ailments such as Spreading Flames spread to them after being resurrected.

Fixed a bug that led to the Brute Harbinger’s Portal Dash stuttering.

Fixed a bug where ignites applied by the Scorched Earth from Winged Fire and the Covenant of Dominion received excessive damage reduction from fire resistance. For example, Covenant of Dominion’s ignites dealt 0 damage against targets with at least 25% fire resistance.

Fixed cases where some enemies could be invisible, including Cultist Guards and Sanctuary Guardians.

Fixed a number of issues related to Exiled Mages:

Arc Volley Mines should now be correctly destroyed if the Exiled Mage who cast it dies.

Fixed a crash sometimes caused by Exiled Mages.

Fixed Exiled Mage prisons not fully clearing once opened.

Fixed Ice Bat Breath not ending when the bat dies or is stunned/frozen/etc.

Fixed a bug where having a fatal damage over time effect on Julra, then moving to another Timeline while she was killed in the other one, would not grant the completion of prophecies.

Fixed a bug where the petrified ailment VFX inflicted by Majasa was not placed correctly on the player.

Fixed a bug where, in some cases, projectile attacks spawned by the Profane Flesh enemy would land above the ground.

Improved timing on the Skullen Pyromancer Fireball attack so that it hits when it visually reaches the player.

Fixed Spine Hunter spawn locations in the Radiant Dunes.

Fixed visual bugs with Stone Titan’s Heart boss abilities.

Fixed a bug where Voidfire Maggots would trigger a delayed screenshake on death.

Fixed some Wengari Outriders missing textures.

Fixed a bug that prevented Quillhog corpses being removed after death.

Bug Fixes - Items

Fixed a bug where affixes with multiple modifiers didn’t show modifier ranges in item tooltips.

Fixed a bug where de-allocating a Dual Wield node while dual wielding, then teleporting to another location without unequipping the offhand item, would cause the offhand item to disappear.

Bug Fixes - Factions

Fixed a bug where the Rank 7 bonus from Forgotten Knights was not granting additional Corruption per Gaze of Orobyss.

Fixed a bug where a Forgotten Knights tutorial faction panel would not appear.

Fixed instances of input issues preventing players from accurately pricing items in the Bazaar.

Fixed an issue causing gold loss when disconnecting in the middle of attempting to redeem a sold item in the Bazaar.

Fixed a case where merging stashes would result in faction progression loss.

Bug Fixes - Gamepad

Fixed a bug where selection reticles could show up when pausing the game while a cutscene was playing.

Fixed a bug on gamepad that caused dismissing tutorial popups to trigger the dodge roll ability.

Fixed a gamepad bug with tier selection for the Lightless Arbor.

Fixed a bug where the HUD did not represent the correct keys when switching to gamepad.

Fixed navigation wrapping behavior in stash selection.

Fixed a bug where gamepad kept targeting phantom enemies.

Fixed a bug that prevented players using abilities when they moved between areas.

Fixed a bug where Glyphs, Runes, and keys’ ground labels would persist after being picked up.

Fixed a bug where hovering over the current Blessing in Monoliths did not show its tooltips.

Fixed Lunge being unable to target soul generators in the Altar of Flesh.

Fixed a bug where loot filter view resets to the top of the loot filter after toggling rules below a certain threshold.

Fixed several bugs that could occur when you navigated between inventory and stash. When you select Stash, it no longer defaults to the tabs but the actual grid. If you close any panel while selecting an item, it returns the item to its previous position, even if this position was in inventory and you navigated to stash for example. Additionally, whether you are holding an item or not, swapping focus between stash and inventory remembers your last position.

Fixed a bug where attempting to change tabs in the stash resulted in changing it for inventory instead.

Fixed a bug where if you pushed both L-stick and R-stick simultaneously while the ability selection is open, the game would crash.

Fixed a rare crash when attempting to close the passive panel with gamepad.

Fixed a bug where the affix menu does not work properly when you transition between virtual cursor and DPad.

Fixed a bug where there was no button to equip a second weapon if your character is able to dual wield.

Fixed a bug where the class selection screen was not navigable with gamepad if you had no saved characters.

Fixed a bug that prevented freely switching tabs using LB and RB buttons of the gamepad in the shop and gamble inventory panel.

Fixed several bugs preventing smooth navigation of the Game Guide while using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug with Spriggan Form where totems sometimes weren’t summoned correctly when using gamepad.

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t access the quick travel menu using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t navigate through all the blessings using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t cast skills using a gamepad if the virtual mouse was hovering over certain UI elements.

Fixed a bug where the gamepad highlight would sometimes collide with text in dialogue boxes.

Fixed a bug where you could target other players’ portals when using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug where changing between gamepad and mouse/keyboard would sometimes cause input to be ignored.

Fixed several occasions when gamepad could get stuck while navigating the passive tree panel.

Changed the default selection when using a gamepad to be the boss fight of an Empowered Monolith if there is one currently available.

Fixed multiple issues with using the right stick cursor in Monolith.

Fixed issue with the majority of unspecialized player skills not respecting their intended gamepad targeting behavior

Fixed an issue where you could not navigate to the off-hand slot with a weapon selected.

Fixed navigating Runes and Glyphs in the crafting materials panel with a controller.

Navigating Graphics settings with Gamepad bug fixed.

Bug Fixes - UI

Fixed a problem where pressing the enter key while respeccing passives would show a confirmation message to reset everything.

Fixed an occasional issue where the “Connecting” overlay was visible after connecting.

Fixed a bug where after completing a Monolith object, using the portal hotkey caused the “Open Portal” UI button to persist on screen.

Fixed a bug where closing the bug report menu with the Esc key after selecting the input field would result in being unable to control the character until closing the menu with the X button.

Fixed a bug where portals would have a speech bubble icon inside of them.

Fixed a bug that made some quest objectives on the map show up as white squares.

Fixed class specific affixes not mentioning the class in the affix tooltip when in crafting materials storage.

Fixed a bug where transferring a Resonance could cause items to display incorrectly in the inventory.

Fixed the description of class masteries being squished in the passive tree panel.

Removed unnecessary “swirling” effect on passive nodes.

Tweaked the “Open Portal” button so it no longer disappears when expanding the minimap when completing an Echo.

Fixed several instances where using the mouse while in controller mode resulted in the cursor interacting with both the UI and the game world.

Fixed a bug where the stash tab layout breaks after deleting a category offline.

Fixed an issue where the skills panel would open and close quickly when starting the game in Offline mode.

Fixed a case where characters could click through the skill panel UI and move unintentionally.

Fixed a bug that caused mute error voice lines toggle to not function.

Fixed a visual bug with the Open Portal button after finishing Monolith where it would reanimate every time the minimap was switched.

Fixed a visual issue where an empty tooltip could be displayed when trying to swap abilities.

Runic Energy buff bar icon now matches the node which grants it.

Added a new category for “data loss” to the in-game bug reporter.

Added new UI scaling option: Small

Fixed some navigation issues with the bottom screen panel.

Minimap zoom option is no longer reset on game loading.

Fixed an error that could make the load screen show two different versions when traveling to Monoliths.

End of Time world map tab bridges now correctly display as unlocked when appropriate.

Fixed an issue where the health bar would sometimes overlap with character titles.

Fixed a bug where deaths due to damage from an environmental hazard would display incorrect information in the death screen.

Fixed a bug in Online mode where saving a stash tab with only changes to priority would not be reflected in the configure stash tab modal when immediately editing the same tab again, even though it did save and would apply the priority logic.

Fixed an issue where the number of Runes remaining when using the Forge was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the crafting materials panel not including the last character typed when searching affixes.

Fixed issues with Korean, Japanese, and Chinese text readability on ability tooltips.

Fixed many other small UI bugs.

Bug Fixes - Monolith

Fixed a bug so portaling out of incomplete Echoes will now correctly bring you to the rest area.

Fixed a bug in Rustlands Arena where one necrotic trap would never activate and the other would stay on permanently.

Fixed an issue where the red portal to join the Arena run on multiplayer wasn’t showing for the host while they were still able to rejoin the run before wave 10.

Fixed a visual bug where enemies spawned into the Arena with incorrect animations.

Fixed a bug in the Lightless Pits where abilities would not travel in the expected direction when aiming to a location on the other side of an arch.

Fixed a bug in Forest Trails map where the ground was transparent.

Fixed a bug where dying in the Monolith of Fate hub could bring you to a broken instance of Echo of a World.

Fixed a bug where bonus Corruption would not be displayed in the Shade of Orobyss Echo tooltip in lower Corruption Timelines.

Fixed a rare memory leak that could occur in Monoliths.

Fixed a bug that prevented Echoes from being entered after exiting an Echo to the rest zone through the map.

Fixed player being spawned in the wrong position when returning from Monolith to the End of Time.

Fixed an issue where characters started moving unexpectedly when exiting the portal into the Monolith Rest.

Fixed an issue where Monolith Rest floor would be missing after portaling.

Fixed a bug where Formosus’s Phylactery in the Occupied Heoborea Quest Echo could fire its beam in a different direction from its indicator.

Bug Fixes - Dungeons

Fixed some cases where players couldn’t start a new run after exiting the first dungeon.

Fixed disconnects in dungeons caused by additional network messages being sent.

Bug Fixes - Sound

Fixed a bug so that the calm Champion’s Gate lobby music is no longer playing during Arena waves.

Fixed some issues with the audio mix in Echoes.

Fixed mastery selection sounds being absent.

Fixed issues with ambient sounds not stopping when moving between certain parts of the game, which caused multiple areas to play their ambient sound at the same time.

Fixed an issue where music playback would not change back to the Monolith of Fate’s music themes after exiting an Echo.

Removed item drop sounds for items hidden by the current loot filter.

Fixed an issue where audio was missing from some attacks on the Abomination Monolith boss.

Primalist Shaman Earthquake’s cone node attack now has sound.

The Great College zone’s soul extraction room now has proper ambience and a deactivation sound for the sequence.

Thornclaw enemy sound volume is now on a proper volume.

Precursor Statue enemy now has proper spatialization.

Fixed the Volcanus’ Magma Shards sound looping forever.

Bug Fixes - Chat

Fixed cases of players either appearing to have blocked themselves in chat or having genuinely blocked themselves in chat.

Fixed an issue where chat often displayed large blanks between messages.

Bug Fixes - Other

Corrected spelling and grammar mistakes as needed.

Fixed a bug where Ward wouldn’t protect from environmental damage.

Solo Character Found characters now only see their own stash.

Fixed a bug causing odd animations for other moving players when joining a town server.

Fixed an out-of-memory error that resulted in people being unable to successfully transition.

Fixed a disconnect caused by portaling to a player leaving a zone.

Fixed quest icons being misplaced for some events.

Fixed visual issues in a variety of zones, including The Council Chambers, Observatory, Burning Forest, Frozen Sea, and Fractured Drain.

Fixed a visual issue with Chronomancer Lerine in Keeper’s Camp.

Reworked the visuals of the Imperial Warcamp Echo zone.

Optimized shaders using in several scenes.

Overhauled the water surfaces in the Ritual Lake Echo zone.

Optimized scenes with Imperial Era assets.

Optimized buildings in Imperial Welryn.

Optimized landscape in Welryn Outskirts.

Fixed a bug where Majasa’s Blood and Poison effects could visually appear underneath the sand.

Fixed a bug where Majasa’s Severed Vessel Maiden would move with her.

Added a time out to loading screens so that it’s no longer necessary to fully reset the game if you get stuck.

Fixed True Offline mode not being able to return back to Character Select.

Fixed a bug where playing a class other than Rogue and resolving a Unique bow Prophecy would drop fewer Unique bows than expected.

Fixed issues with breakable items’ state desyncing between clients.

Fixed a rare disconnect error when portaling to another player while they are transitioning to a new zone.

Fixed a visual bug in Nests of the Fallen, where a section of one of the ramps had flickering textures.

Fixed an issue where imported item filters displayed the incorrect name.

Fixed an issue where if two different players were channeling the same ability and one of them stopped, the game could make both of them stop instead.

Fixed a bug that could lead to stash tabs’ order not saving in Offline mode.

Fixed an issue where interacting with waypoints could play their unlock VFX but not actually unlock them.

Fixed cases of soft locks occurring if there were server issues while in Character Select.

Fixed issue with item filtering not being respected in case of holding the X button (Filter On/Off Toggle) during item drop.

Fixed a timing bug in Character Select that could result in the Enter Game button being greyed out.

Fixed character hair rendering as black in the Monolith Hub when loading in with a helmet on, as well as a few other visual rendering issues.

Fixed a bug that led to the waypoint in Keeper’s Camp appearing inactive if a player returned there via their personal portal.

Fixed a visual bug where gold and items wouldn’t despawn when returning to the Character Select screen.

Fixed an issue where Whirlpool Shrine’s effect wasn’t applied correctly.

Fixed some cases of players and enemies getting stuck in the ground. Directional movement abilities now work correctly when used during previous ability movement and fast clicked.

Fixed a bug where shrines could incorrectly show that they had picked up buffs or debuffs.

Fixed an issue that could make it appear that a party member remained in a scene when, in reality, they had left the scene while another party member was loading.

Fixed an issue where Force Move or Drop Item wouldn’t work when there was an item label under the cursor.

Fixed an issue where Nemesis could create Legendary items with too many prefixes or suffixes.

Fixed an issue where items would disappear after gambling with a full inventory.

