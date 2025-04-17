7 big reasons to revisit Last Epoch in Season 2

While Last Epoch had some issues on launch, Season 2 is looking to seriously address many of these. That said, I really enjoyed the game as it was presented during its early days, and I think this Season 2 update is really going to wow people. It’s clear the developers have learned some lessons from other ARPGs on the market, and are trying to steer away from things that players have found unenjoyable or things that ruin the fun of the game.

Ad

I’m looking forward to diving into Season 2 when it kicks off on April 17, 2025, and I’ve put together a list of reasons why new and returning players alike will find joy in Last Epoch. If you’re on the fence, here are some great reasons to return to Eleventh Hour Games’ ARPG hit.

Why you should revisit Last Epoch for Season 2

1) The Sentinel rework

Ad

Trending

The Sentinel's gonna get some important changes going forward (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Sentinel is the class I’ve played the most in Last Epoch, and it’s getting some pretty serious changes in the coming update. Volatile Reversal is an incredibly useful skill, and thus, was pretty much required in every build — or at least it felt like it. Its tree is getting a major rework to make it a more interesting ability, and to feel less like a must-have.

Ad

As a result, the Sentinel class will be receiving some huge changes and buffs, to make that skill less required. A wide array of skills have been updated or changed, with some receiving more chances to Electrify enemies in Season 2. It will be interesting to see how this all shapes up.

2) Visual updates to the game have begun

The developers are doing a lot to improve the visuals of an already pretty game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

I already liked the visual styling of Last Epoch in Season 1, but Season 2 is going to add a suite of new sounds, and visual effects. For example, Rip Blood, Marrow Shards, and Hungering Souls will get new sound effects. Others will get SFX/VFX updates, as well as enemies, NPCs, and other environments.

Ad

A member of the Eleventh Hour Games team commented about this on Reddit as well, saying they’re replacing old enemies and VFX, updating sounds, and lighting. The visual overhaul is just beginning, with other improvements coming soon.

3) A selection of important inventory improvements has been added

I'm just glad to see some inventory improvements, to be honest (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the most important aspects of a good ARPG is a solid inventory. You need to have enough space, or feel like there’s enough space to do a decent map clear or two. A new setting, Auto Sort, is being added to Last Epoch Season 2 to auto-sort specific types of items into new inventory tabs. Dungeon Keys, Woven Echoes, Gifting, and Crafting Materials will all have their own sections of your inventory, similar to how Diablo 4 sorts its inventory.

Ad

Transferring Materials is also being updated and will simply be called Transfer. It will now transfer Woven Echoes, Keys, Resonances, and Crafting Materials to their specific stash tabs. Woven Echoes, Keys, and Resonances can be stored infinitely, which is also quite nice.

4) A major crafting change has made making powerful gear easier

Choose your own Affix or let fate decide (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Crafting equipment is one of the coolest features in Last Epoch, and it’s getting some pretty serious updates in Season 2. The developers took a look at the Eternity Cache, which, while interesting, had some downsides. It’s frustrating to grab a few pieces of gear and sacrifice them, only to not get the T7 Exalted affix you were looking for.

Ad

From Tier 2 and beyond in the Temporal Sanctum, you can guarantee one specific affix to be crafted onto your Uniques. The rest will be done via the typical system. You also now have a chance for Critical Success, which will seal two affixes instead of one. It will likely be very rare, but satisfying nonetheless. These changes will make it much easier to use more specific affixes on your gear, to make your build really pop off.

Ad

5) Respeccing Masteries is now possible

If you aren't happy with your Mastery points, you'll be able to adjust them for a price (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This is one of the more important changes coming in Season 2 of Last Epoch. While you can’t change your Mastery, you can respec, if you decide you want to do something else. This also means you can have a “leveling” spec, and then eventually shift to something more balanced towards the late game if necessary.

Ad

It starts off relatively cheap, but as you level up, it’s going to get very expensive. It starts at 100 gold at level 10, but once you get to level 100, it’s going to cost 1M gold to respec. All you have to do, if you decide you aren’t happy, is go to Chronomancer Lerinne and she will sort you out — provided you can afford it.

6) More meaningful endgame content has arrived

Ad

There are plenty of ways to power up in Season 2 of Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the major problems with Last Epoch’s launch is that the endgame just wasn’t very good. There wasn’t much to it, and it wasn’t a fun way to spend time. Season 2 has some fresh content being added to the game, and it should offer players more to see and more to do in the Tombs of the Erased update.

Ad

Players will go through a variety of tombs and cemeteries, where a familiar titan, The Weaver, is conducting experiments on souls. The cocoons you break open here will spill souls out that possess enemies. They’ll become stronger, but also allow you to farm Memory Amber.

You can then, once you complete a zone, enchant a class-specific idol to further enhance them. In addition, there are Woven Echoes, which are new end-game map items. You can farm them in Weaver areas and purchase them. Right now, there are 36 types, which give you a nice array of challenges and rewards.

Ad

It really sounds like there’s going to be a lot more to see and do in the endgame in Last Epoch Season 2. You even have a new faction to join with The Woven, but it won’t interrupt your progress with other factions (for example, Circle of Fortune).

The first League rebalance was a bit of a miss with many fans, but Season 2 sounds like it’s going to have a more casual-friendly approach, and seems like it will be a big hit.

Ad

7) Balance changes that try to make most builds viable and fun (although the meta hierarchy will still exist)

Fun is supposed to be the name of the game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Even the best ARPGs miss the point about playing an ARPG sometimes. Players want to feel powerful. It’s part of the point of this entire genre. That said, Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 often forget this and wind up nerfing powerful/fun builds into uselessness. A good example is Raging Spirits in Path of Exile 2, and almost anything in Diablo 4.

Ad

While we can’t go into all the specifics, that’s not going to be an issue in Last Epoch’s Season 2. The balance changes coming in Season 2 aren’t designed to nerf builds, but instead will make more builds viable. Don’t worry, there will still be a meta, and there will still be builds that are more successful. The idea is that they don’t want players to be stuck playing just one or two ways, and that’s important.

Ad

Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features

What’s coming this year?: Eleventh Hour Games reveal the 2025 roadmap for upcoming content

Can you change your style?: Many ARPGs have some kind of transmog system. Does Last Epoch?

Best Use of Your Time: What’s the best Weaver Faction tree for the Circle of Fortune players?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More