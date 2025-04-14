Last Epoch: Woven faction guide

Last Epoch's upcoming Tombs of the Erased update will introduce many new systems and endgame mechanics, The Woven faction being chief among them. The Weavers will allow players to fight unique monsters, extract special currencies, forge Monolith Echoes, and obtain exclusive rewards.

The Woven faction is the second endgame-specific faction after the Forgotten Knights were introduced in Harbingers of Ruin. While the Forgotten Knights allow players to empower Harbingers and Aberroth, The Woven will let players empower the very Monoliths for daunting challenges and lucrative rewards.

The Woven: How to join Last Epoch's latest faction, obtain rewards, and take on new challenges

Unlike the Forgotten Knights faction, which is unlocked after conquering the Empowered Monoliths, The Woven can be accessed as soon as players reach the Monoliths of Fate endgame after completing the campaign.

Joining the Woven faction

New faction means new ranks to ascend and reap passive benefits (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

To join The Woven, players will first need to find the Cemetery Echo as they progress through the Monoliths of Fate. Within this Cemetery Echo lies a unique side zone called Cemetery of the Erased, which players need to complete to clear the Echo.

Completing the Echo requires killing the mini-boss of the side zone, which also opens up a portal to a new location called the Haven of Silk. This location acts as a hub for The Woven and houses a new NPC called the Masque. Speak with them and become a member of The Woven.

Progressing The Woven

Weaver Tree is an additional form of endgame progression, independent of other factions (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Once unlocked, The Woven can be interacted with in the same way as other factions in-game. Players need to kill enemies with the "touched by the Weaver" tag to obtain Memory Ambers. This is the principal currency that can be both accumulated and spent on faction items to progress your Woven ranks.

Aside from Woven ranks, your efforts toward Memory Amber collection, clearing Cemetaries of the Erased, and killing Weaver-touched mini-bosses and bosses will give you Weaver Tree points, which can be spent on a new skill tree. This Weaver Tree will allow players to empower Monolith Echoes, get general drops, increase monster density, and even fight empowered special enemies.

Some of these Weaver Tree nodes are as follows:

Commoner's Riches - Place a weapon or jewelry item to imprint in a slot to have a small chance to drop a pile of similar items when killing enemies in regular Echoes.

Place a weapon or jewelry item to imprint in a slot to have a small chance to drop a pile of similar items when killing enemies in regular Echoes. Anchored Reality - Players gain increased bonus Timeline Stability from killing enemies in Echoes.

Players gain increased bonus Timeline Stability from killing enemies in Echoes. Eclipsed Battleground - Arena Echoes no longer appear on the Echo web.

Arena Echoes no longer appear on the Echo web. Duel Destruction - Champions have a chance to appear in pairs in Echoes.

Champions have a chance to appear in pairs in Echoes. Graveyard Prisons - Tombs and Cemeteries have a guaranteed Rune Prison with a Possessed Exiled Mage.

Challenges and rewards of The Woven

New Uniques are set to join the game's ever-increasing roster of cool weapons (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Those who follow the Weaver's Will can obtain powerful rewards as they complete challenging activities. These challenges come as Woven Echoes — unique slottable items that predictably change Monolith of Fate encounters. These Echoes can be obtained as drops from the Cemeteries and Tombs of the Erased, Woven bosses, or purchased from the Masque at the Haven of Silk.

Some of the Woven Echoes are:

Lostwood Folly - Drops large amounts of Memory Amber.

Drops large amounts of Memory Amber. The Great Bridge - Shatter Set Items here to create Shards that can be crafted onto other items, turning them into a Set Item.

Shatter Set Items here to create Shards that can be crafted onto other items, turning them into a Set Item. Defiled Fortress - Completing this permanently empowers Nemesis encounters, making them more likely to create Exalted items when empowered.

Completing this permanently empowers Nemesis encounters, making them more likely to create Exalted items when empowered. Farsight Turtle - Allows players to reroll Unique items with at least one Legendary Potential, either increasing or decreasing its potential.

- Allows players to reroll Unique items with at least one Legendary Potential, either increasing or decreasing its potential. Confluence of Oblivion - Upon completion, this increases the corruption of the current timeline to that of the player's current highest timeline of any character with access to the same stash as the current character.

Upon completion, this increases the corruption of the current timeline to that of the player's current highest timeline of any character with access to the same stash as the current character. Gauntlet of Strife - Reroll the properties of a Unique by sacrificing another copy of that Unique Item.

Reroll the properties of a Unique by sacrificing another copy of that Unique Item. Oerden's Watch - Allows players to swap between Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Attunement on their item.

Allows players to swap between Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Attunement on their item. Threshold of Eternity - Allows players to fight Uber Aberroth.

The rewards for taking on such challenges are plentiful, including new Weaver's Will Unique Items. Furthermore, players can Enchant Idols with new modifiers and Weaver's Touch. This acts similarly to the Weaver's Will on Uniques, empowering the Enchanted affix with each level and even adding an extra affix. Players can have two Enchanted affixes on a single Idol.

That covers everything we know so far about the Woven faction that's coming to Last Epoch with the Tombs of the Erased update. Additional information will be made available once the patch goes live on April 17, 2025. For now, you can check out the extensive patch notes for Last Epoch's upcoming update.

