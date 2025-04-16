Last Epoch: Electrify Ailment, explained

Last Epoch has a wealth of ailments, and Electrify can be one of the more painful ones. Whether you’re dishing it out or taking it, what makes it dangerous isn’t the baseline damage. That can certainly hurt, but it’s an ailment that can stack forever. The longer it’s being dished out, the scarier it is.
In fact, in Season 2, it can be much easier to hit targets with Electrify, depending on what kind of equipment and skills you’ve got access to. At least one Unique is being balanced with Electrify in mind, and several abilities now have a chance to add Electrify on hit or gain a higher percentage chance to trigger, according to the patch notes.
What does the Electrify Ailment do in Last Epoch?
The Electrify Ailment is one of Last Epoch’s damaging ailments, deals 44 base damage, and lasts 2.5 seconds. It’s a DOT (damage over time), and it can stack infinitely. It doesn’t have a lengthy duration, but it’s likely that it will be just long enough, depending on yours/your target's Lightning Resistance.
While there are many pieces of gear that can have Electrify on them, it feels like it’s most common on the Paladin’s various skills, especially once the Season 2 patch drops. If you’re looking to add some Electrify to your build, we’ve got a few options. Season 2 also added “Electrify Chance” and “Increased Electrify Duration” to the character sheet.
Sources of the Electrify Ailment in Last Epoch
There are a few sources of the Electrify Ailment in Last Epoch on skills and talents, and they’re found in the Paladin tree. They had a few sources of it before Season 2, but this was improved by a significant margin in the update.
- Blinding Light will grant 7% Electrify Chance per point, but Endurance is no longer offered. At 5 points, you’ll gain 25% increased Electrify Duration (in addition to Blind Duration).
- Judgement of the Storm: New node that adds +5% shock chance per point, +5% lightning resistance shred per point, and +5% electrify chance per point.
- Holy Aura’s Rahyeh’s Devotion will grant a 5% ignite chance and a 5% electrify chance per point.
- Javelin’s Pilgrimage skill will offer 40% melee electrify chance (up from 30%).
- Javelin’s Purifying Lightning will grant more electrify chance, at 25% (from 20%).
- Javelin's Divine Throws converts Bleed and Ignite from all sources into Electrify.
- Javelin's Pilgrimage increases fire/lightning damage, and increases chance to ignite/electrify with melee attacks while Javelin's on cooldown.
- Javelin's Purifying Lightning has a chance to Electrify enemies on hit.
- Smite’s Piety will grant more chance to electrify on hit, at 25% (from 20%).
- Smite's Charged Hand makes Electrify applied by Smite have an increased duration.
- Smite's Order of Lagon converts base fire damage to lightning, and ignite chance from all sources converts to Electrify.
- Symbols of Hope’s Word of Power was replaced by Zeal of Storms, which grants a 6% electrify chance on hit per point to you and your allies.
- Healing Hands Holy Winds talent spreads your Electrify to other targets.
- Healing Hands Consecrated Storm grants 25% to Electrify on hit.
Aurelius is a Unique adds Lightning Penetration with Electrify, so that makes it a more powerful ability to stack in Last Epoch as well. Turani’s Bident, another Unique, also does the same thing, with different percentages. There are other Uniques that benefit Electrify users, found below:
- Blight of Lachesis
- Mad Alchemist’s Ladle
- Weaver’s Gift
If you’re looking for gear that has Electrify in Last Epoch, there are prefixes and suffixes that you can look out for throughout the game. Here’s the currently known ones:
- Suffix: Chance to apply Electrify on hit with Lightning Skills and Lightning Pen with Electrify (Sentinel class, common rarity).
- Suffix: Electrify Duration and Leech with elemental damage over time (sentinel class, Common rarity).
- Prefix: Chance to Electrify with Lightning Skills (Sentinel, very rare).
- Prefix: Storm Champion’s (Dropped only by Champions, common rarity).
