Last Epoch: Electrify Ailment, explained

Last Epoch has a wealth of ailments, and Electrify can be one of the more painful ones. Whether you’re dishing it out or taking it, what makes it dangerous isn’t the baseline damage. That can certainly hurt, but it’s an ailment that can stack forever. The longer it’s being dished out, the scarier it is.

Ad

In fact, in Season 2, it can be much easier to hit targets with Electrify, depending on what kind of equipment and skills you’ve got access to. At least one Unique is being balanced with Electrify in mind, and several abilities now have a chance to add Electrify on hit or gain a higher percentage chance to trigger, according to the patch notes.

What does the Electrify Ailment do in Last Epoch?

The Electrify Ailment is one of Last Epoch’s damaging ailments, deals 44 base damage, and lasts 2.5 seconds. It’s a DOT (damage over time), and it can stack infinitely. It doesn’t have a lengthy duration, but it’s likely that it will be just long enough, depending on yours/your target's Lightning Resistance.

Ad

Trending

Paladins have a host of ways to electrify foes (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While there are many pieces of gear that can have Electrify on them, it feels like it’s most common on the Paladin’s various skills, especially once the Season 2 patch drops. If you’re looking to add some Electrify to your build, we’ve got a few options. Season 2 also added “Electrify Chance” and “Increased Electrify Duration” to the character sheet.

Ad

Sources of the Electrify Ailment in Last Epoch

There are a few sources of the Electrify Ailment in Last Epoch on skills and talents, and they’re found in the Paladin tree. They had a few sources of it before Season 2, but this was improved by a significant margin in the update.

Javelin can do some amazing Electrify damage if you spec into it (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Blinding Light will grant 7% Electrify Chance per point, but Endurance is no longer offered. At 5 points, you’ll gain 25% increased Electrify Duration (in addition to Blind Duration).

Judgement of the Storm: New node that adds +5% shock chance per point, +5% lightning resistance shred per point, and +5% electrify chance per point.

Holy Aura’s Rahyeh’s Devotion will grant a 5% ignite chance and a 5% electrify chance per point.

Javelin’s Pilgrimage skill will offer 40% melee electrify chance (up from 30%).

Javelin’s Purifying Lightning will grant more electrify chance, at 25% (from 20%).

Javelin's Divine Throws converts Bleed and Ignite from all sources into Electrify.

Javelin's Pilgrimage increases fire/lightning damage, and increases chance to ignite/electrify with melee attacks while Javelin's on cooldown.

Javelin's Purifying Lightning has a chance to Electrify enemies on hit.

Smite’s Piety will grant more chance to electrify on hit, at 25% (from 20%).

Smite's Charged Hand makes Electrify applied by Smite have an increased duration.

Smite's Order of Lagon converts base fire damage to lightning, and ignite chance from all sources converts to Electrify.

Symbols of Hope’s Word of Power was replaced by Zeal of Storms, which grants a 6% electrify chance on hit per point to you and your allies.

Healing Hands Holy Winds talent spreads your Electrify to other targets.

Healing Hands Consecrated Storm grants 25% to Electrify on hit.

Ad

Aurelius is a Unique adds Lightning Penetration with Electrify, so that makes it a more powerful ability to stack in Last Epoch as well. Turani’s Bident, another Unique, also does the same thing, with different percentages. There are other Uniques that benefit Electrify users, found below:

Blight of Lachesis

Mad Alchemist’s Ladle

Weaver’s Gift

If you’re looking for gear that has Electrify in Last Epoch, there are prefixes and suffixes that you can look out for throughout the game. Here’s the currently known ones:

Ad

Suffix: Chance to apply Electrify on hit with Lightning Skills and Lightning Pen with Electrify (Sentinel class, common rarity).

Chance to apply Electrify on hit with Lightning Skills and Lightning Pen with Electrify (Sentinel class, common rarity). Suffix: Electrify Duration and Leech with elemental damage over time (sentinel class, Common rarity).

Electrify Duration and Leech with elemental damage over time (sentinel class, Common rarity). Prefix: Chance to Electrify with Lightning Skills (Sentinel, very rare).

Chance to Electrify with Lightning Skills (Sentinel, very rare). Prefix: Storm Champion’s (Dropped only by Champions, common rarity).

Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features

Join the Woven: What you need to know about the new Season 2 faction

A brand-new Sentinel is coming: The first class rework hits the game in Season 2

How much can you customize? Can you change your looks in Last Epoch? Here’s what you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More