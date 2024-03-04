5 Best Paladin builds in Last Epoch

Almost every Paladin build in Last Epoch is surprisingly satisfying to play, as this Mastery class has some of the strongest abilities in the game. These holy warriors have complete control over offensive and defensive strength. Hence, they have shaped up to be a force to be reckoned with, and many players are naturally drawn towards these specialized Sentinels.

This article outlines some of the best Paladin builds in Last Epoch that can handle any end-game content.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch facilitates a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only "best" viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations, provided you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Paladin builds in Last Epoch?

1) Bleed Hammer Throw Paladin

Image showing a Bleed Hammer Throw Paladin (Image via Youtube/ JayTheProduct || Eleventh Hour Games)

The Bleed Hammer Throw Paladin has some serious single-target damage potential, which is ideal for dispatching annoying bosses like Shade of Orobyss and Julra in Last Epoch. Here are the Skills you must target for this particular build:

Holy Aura

Hammer Throw

Sigils of Hope

Smite

Volatile Reversal

Your play here should be to pop up the Holy Aura and unleash Hammer Throw to optimize the overall damage output. You obtain further extra health regeneration from the Sigils of Hope, which will help you sustain yourself throughout the battle.

That said, this Paladin build also requires the Bleeding Heart unique item to apply bleed to enemies while leeching their HP.

2) Healing Hand Rive Paladin

The Healing Hand Rive Paladin build in Last Epoch is also a solid boss-killing option, as it allows your character to unleash swift melee strikes that will also crit on impact. Listed below are the priority Skills for the setup:

Holy Aura

Healing Hands

Sigils of Hope

Rive

Volatile Reversal

The Rive will be your primary source of damage, which can be enhanced by activating the Holy Aura. Besides, Healing Hands is currently a top-tier ability that will skyrocket your sustain game.

Note that this build depends on items like Shattered Chains and Siphon of Anguish, all of which will empower your melee attacks.

3) Holy Smiter Paladin

The Smite is an excellent Skill that Sentinels have access to, and this build revolves around its damage to heal property. A Holy Smiter should be able to eradicate all the evils of Ettera while sustaining the battle with the following set of abilities:

Smite

Holy Aura

Healing Hands

Lunge

Volatile Reversal

As with most Paladin builds on this list, your crucial support Skill is the Holy Aura. Make sure to use it while engaging with the enemy to unleash powerful lightning bolts from the Smite.

The restricted range is the only downside of the setup, which you can mitigate by pouncing on enemies with the Lunge ability.

4) Judgement Javelin Paladin

Image showing Judgement Javelin Paladin (Image via Youtube/ Malagant || Eleventh Hour Games)

The Paladin Mastery class in the Last Epoch is not only about swords and shields. You can also play around with a bunch of ranged options and damage setups in a build like Judgement Javelin, which has the following key components:

Javelin

Healing Hands

Holy Aura

Judgement

Volatile Reversal

Your rotation should commence with a proper strike of the Javelin Skill that pierces enemies and increases your melee damage. Next, follow up with the Judgment to see massive numbers, as this ability is considered melee.

5) Holy Trail Paladin

You cannot go wrong with the Holy Trail Paladin build in Last Epoch if you like a gimmicky playstyle. Here are the Skills required for the specified setup:

Holy Aura

Javelin

Sigil of Hope

Shield Rush

Volatile Reversal

As the build's name suggests, you must unlock the Holy Trail passive on Javelin, which leaves behind a path of Lightning and Fire Damage. Make sure to cycle through the buffs from Holy Aura and Volatile Reversal to deal consistent damage.

