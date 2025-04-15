Last Epoch: Best Weaver Faction tree for Circle of Fortune (Season 2)

The new Weaver faction in Last Epoch 1.2 will help enhance your experience in mapping. The game will present an entire passive tree based on the different aspects of the faction, where you can encounter certain mobs and bosses, all of which will drop loot beneficial to you. To summarize, the Weaver Faction is here to help you choose how you want to play the Monolith.

This article will focus on the best passives to take from the Weaver tree and how to synergize it as a CoF (Circle of Fortune) player.

You can follow our complete guide on the Woven faction for a deeper dive into the system.

Which Weaver passives to take as CoF in Last Epoch Season 2

Before taking any passive skill, you must unlock the Weaver tree first. To do so, simply run any Echo in the Monolith of Fate and then encounter a Weaver tomb or a cemetery. Completing one of these side locations will allow you to interact with the faction vendor, Masque, who will show you the different Weaver faction tier bonuses and the tree.

Woven faction vendor (Image via EHG)

Since you are in the Monolith, we assume you have already invested in the CoF faction from Chapter 9 Divine Era's Majelka. Next, once you start investing in the Weaver tree, you can prioritize the following points in order:

Two points on Exalted Challenger: Higher chance to spawn a Champion who will drop additional Exalted gear pieces.

Higher chance to spawn a Champion who will drop additional Exalted gear pieces. One point on Exalted Find>Eclipsed Battleground: This should help you to avoid arena nodes, which usually have lower chances to spawn a Champion.

This should help you to avoid arena nodes, which usually have lower chances to spawn a Champion. One point in Tomes of Insight: Completing Echo objectives will grant you Experience Tomes. This will provide EXP for your character and CoF faction in the early mapping.

Completing Echo objectives will grant you Experience Tomes. This will provide EXP for your character and CoF faction in the early mapping. 8 Eyes in the Dark: Prevents Beacons from appearing and spawns in additional spiderling packs instead. This will improve earning EXP, loot, and sometimes, faction currency.

Prevents Beacons from appearing and spawns in additional spiderling packs instead. This will improve earning EXP, loot, and sometimes, faction currency. Two points on Allegiance: Increases the spawn rate of Favor caches. This will help you with your CoF ranking.

Increases the spawn rate of Favor caches. This will help you with your CoF ranking. Commoner's Riches>Sealed Riches: These two nodes are very viable with the CoF faction, as they synergize with the drop rate and allow players to target-farm specific gear pieces.

These two nodes are very viable with the CoF faction, as they synergize with the drop rate and allow players to target-farm specific gear pieces. The second point for the Tomes of Insight.

Six major nodes on the right, except for Shifted Knowledge.

Four points in Enthralling Bounty: Doubles the reward drop from Echo completion, stacking on top of the bonuses provided by CoF.

Doubles the reward drop from Echo completion, stacking on top of the bonuses provided by CoF. Three points in Grand Catacombs: This makes the spawn rate of tombs and cemeteries more common in your echoes.

This makes the spawn rate of tombs and cemeteries more common in your echoes. Three points in Necropolis of the Weaver: Rare enemies inside tombs or cemeteries have an increased chance to drop Woven echoes.

Rare enemies inside tombs or cemeteries have an increased chance to drop Woven echoes. Three points in Burial Grounds: Tombs and cemeteries will have increased pack size.

Tombs and cemeteries will have increased pack size. One point in Woven Echoes: Champions in your Echo can drop Woven echoes.

Champions in your Echo can drop Woven echoes. Three points in Burial Grounds: Increased pack size in tombs and cemeteries

Increased pack size in tombs and cemeteries Three points in Heroic Gauntlet: Champions will be more common in your echoes.

Champions will be more common in your echoes. One point in Memories of Fortune>two points in Graveborn Paths: This makes cemeteries a common spawn in your echoes.

This makes cemeteries a common spawn in your echoes. Go to Loomed Riches node>Dual Destruction: Can spawn two Champions

Can spawn two Champions Woven Riches>Echoing Riches>Warlord's Riches.

Weaver passive tree for CoF players in Last Epoch (Image via EHG || LE tools)

The rest of the points can be invested in any node of your choosing.

