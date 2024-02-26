How to use Eternity Cache in Last Epoch?

The Eternity Cache in Last Epoch is an exciting loot system every endgame player should look forward to interacting with. In a nutshell, it allows crafting Legendary-tier gear by combining two items of the same type, such as Shields. This way, players can use the extra, dispensable gear to acquire the best loot.

As such, this guide goes over how to use the Eternity Cache in Last Epoch. This also covers its location and other requirements.

How does the Eternity Cache in Last Epoch work?

It is a one-click process (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Eternity Cache can be found in the Temporal Sanctum dungeon, which players should encounter halfway through their level-up process as it is level 50. A stash next to the contraption will allow them to use their stored gear for the fusing process.

Returning to the items that constitute the recipe for a Legendary gear crafted using the Eternity Cache, players require a Unique and Exalted rarity item each. Furthermore, the latter gear must have four unsealed affixes. It should be noted that sealed affixes will be ignored for the final creation process.

The ingredients for the Eternity Cache (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/Sportskeeda)

Once players have the gear, they only need to place the two items within by interacting with it and selecting "Seal Cache" in the Eternal Era. Coming back to the Eternity Cache in the Ruined Era using Temporal Shift will reveal that the Unique item has now been upgraded to Legendary after consuming the Exalted item.

In the screenshot above, the new Legendary Bastion of Honour shield will have some affixes from the Rending Tower Shield of Hope. The Legendary Potential of the unique decides how many affixes from the Exalted will be transferred. Since the Unique Bastion of Hope in the image has a Legendary Potential of two, only two affixes are marked in red.

The final creation (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/Sportskeeda)

There are some additional things to note. First, a Legendary gear crafted this way cannot be used in further crafting. The level of this new item is also based on the affixes. Set Items cannot be turned into Legendary, and fusing different gear types does not work either. All in all, this is a great method for post-game enthusiasts to spend their gathered loot.

This is all players need to know about using the Eternity Cache in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch is currently available exclusively on PC.