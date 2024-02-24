Last Epoch Temporal Sanctum Dungeon guide: Core mechanics, best builds, and rewards

This guide will cover the location, gameplay, expected rewards, and recommended build approximation of the Temporal Sanctum Dungeon for the Last Epoch. Like the other two end-game dungeons, Temporal Sanctum requires players to interact with a basic time-based mechanism. It was the first one ever released and has significant awards (such as Legendaries) and a Tier 4 boss fight that is among the hardest in the game.

We'll go over the fundamental mechanics, the best builds, and the dungeon awards in this guide.

Temporal Sanctum Dungeon Guide for the Last Epoch

Temporal Sanctum fight (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

A Temporal Sanctum Dungeon key is required to enter the dungeon. It can be collected from Timeline Bosses and the Arena of Champions, but random foes also drop them.

Players must proceed to the Temporal Sanctum in the Ruined Era after obtaining a Key. Begin in the Ruined Era, in the Shining Cove. Players should move northeast from the Portal until they reach a big stone door. Proceed through the Portal to the Ruined Coast by opening the door.

They must travel northwest because the route to the Ruined Coast is obstructed and leads south. Walk down through the deserted ships to reach the bridge. Flip the switch to eliminate Ortra'ek the Survivor. Players can now access the Temporal Sanctum Dungeon by opening the entrance to the east.

Temporal Sanctum Dungeon core mechanics

Temporal Shift is a special and entertaining dungeon mechanic, which is also basic and user-friendly. In the dungeon, players can switch between the Ruined Era and the Divine Era thanks to the Temporal Shift skill. To get over barriers, dodge enemy or boss attacks, or both, players can alternate between the Eras at any point during the dungeon. The Temporal Shift dungeon grants them total control over space and time.

Naturally, there will be adversaries unique to each era that are significant to the chronology.

Dungeon Layout

Map layout in Temporal Sanctum Dungeon ( Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Each dungeon will have two map parts and an arena containing the boss in a similar arrangement. To access the next map, players must navigate through both and open a door. The second door leads to the boss, while the first leads to the second map.

Unlike other games, the dungeon maps are not randomly generated. Instead, on each run, a random road will be closed. There will always be a route connecting the doors that divide each map. However, it might not always be the same one.

Rewards in Temporal Sanctum Dungeon

In addition to the standard loot, which includes gold, experience, and equipment, this dungeon only offers a few unique rare items.

Boss Unique drippings

Depending on the difficulty level, Julra may drop up to four distinct Unique items:

Tier 1+: Julra's Stardial (Unique Ring)

Tier 2+: Somnia (Unique Helmet)

Tier 3 +: Julra's Obsession (Unique Gloves)

Tier 4 +: Vessel of Strife (Unique Relic)

Eternity Cache

Completing the Temporal Sanctum Dungeon unlocks the most significant system: the capacity to create Legendaries.

The Eternity Cache is accessible through a door that players can enter after defeating Julra. They can combine legendary potential with exalted and unique goods to produce potent Legendary items.

The crafting system is simple to understand: place an exalted of the same sort with at least four unsealed affixes and a unique item with Legendary Potential in the Eternity cache.

Note that in each dungeon run, players are limited to crafting a single legendary. They must make several dungeon runs if they wish to harvest legendaries in this manner.

Best builds for Temporal Sanctum Dungeon in Last Epoch

Multiple classes to choose from in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Most opponents in Temporal Sanctum are not particularly hazardous, even if any monster can be lethal at a high enough difficulty level. There are a few adversaries, though, whose mechanics must be avoided. To deal with them, we will discuss the various classes best suited for this dungeon.

The following are the top builds for Temporal Sanctum Dungeon:

Time Mage - A class specializing in time magic manipulation. They could slow down or speed up opponents, go back in time to correct mistakes, and predict the future to make calculated plans.

Chrono Knight - A warrior class that can use time travel to their advantage in battle, including teleporting short distances, briefly freezing opponents in place, and even aging opponents to weaken them.

Temporal Alchemist - A flexible character that may mix potions and elixirs with time magic to give both foes and allies momentary advantages or disadvantages. To change an object's characteristics or change the course of time around them, they can also transmute it.

Temporal Assassin - A cunning class capable of controlling time to move undetected and deliver lethal blows with accuracy. They can produce temporal clones to confound opponents, speed up to deliver many blows in a split second, and slow down time to avoid attacks.

Temporal Scholar - A support class capable of offering their friends invaluable information and direction, with a focus on researching the mysteries of time and space. They can control time to mend injuries, guard against temporal anomalies, and even build portals for interstellar travel.

Ultimately, the best class for the Temporal Sanctum Dungeon will depend on your team's composition and style of play. Social interaction and choosing classes that build on each other's advantages and disadvantages are essential.

