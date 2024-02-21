How to get Legendary items in Last Epoch

Last Epoch’s endgame is far from easy, and your only shot at overpowering the hostile characters is flaring up your build with some Legendary items. In that regard, Eleventh Hour Games has done a phenomenal job at their itemization, as you can only obtain the legendaries through an intricate crafting route.

This system is unlike any other title in the ARPG segment, where mindless dungeon runs are your only chance at getting the priced gear.

Here is a quick guide covering how Legendary item crafting works in Last Epoch. Remember that you must have access to the Temporal Sanctum dungeon for this forging bit, which is unlocked after completing the campaign

How to craft Legendary items in Last Epoch

Stack the necessary resources in Eternity Cache to craft the Legendary item (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Unlike the regular gear that can be crafted via the Forge menu, the Legendary items in Last Epoch require you to use the Eternity Cache within the Temporal Sanctum. The dungeon is swarmed by enemies, and you must complete the encounters to access the construct.

Now, to craft the legendaries, you need to merge a Unique and Exalted item in the Eternity Cache.

The process is quite simple, and it only has the following two steps:

Add the base items to the cache in the Divine Era (past).

Return to the future using the Temporal Shift and collect the Legendary item from the cache.

Here are some variables to keep in mind while crafting the perfect Legendary items in Last Epoch:

Firstly, every Unique item rolls with a specified Legendary Potential, with a value ranging from zero to four. Always use the one with the highest value, as it will fetch you powerful legendaries.

Bear in mind that the chances of a high Legendary Potential drop inversely correlate with the Unique item level. For instance, low-level uniques are likely to have high Legendary Potential and vice-versa.

The Legendary Potential will determine the quality of the final gear (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

When it comes to the Exalted item, it has to belong to the same type as the Uniques used in the cache. A glove can only be paired with another, and so on.

You can only use those Exalted Items that have four unsealed affixes. Try to put in the one that has better modifiers, as it will be transferred to the Legendary gear.

Now, the affixes will make way to the superior item, depending on the Legendary Potential. Only a random modifier will be transferred if your potential clocks at one.

Lastly, the level of Unique items you can use for the forge will be restricted based on the Tier of Temporal Sanctum. The threshold will be removed only at the final tier of the dungeon.

These crafting intricacies will make Last Epoch the next big ARPG after Path of Exile and Diablo 4.

