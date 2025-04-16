Last Epoch Season 2: Tombs of the Erased release time

Last Epoch Season 2, titled "Tomb of The Erased", goes live soon — and we also know the official release time! Alongside update 1.2, this Cycle will go live at 9 am PT (4 pm UTC) on April 17, 2025. The first major update to hit the live-service ARPG in about 9 months, this update is bringing a mind-bending amount of new content alongside meta-shifting class balance changes.

For those who are eager to see when it comes out, here's Last Epoch Season 2 start time for all regions.

When does Last Epoch Season 2 go live for your timezone?

Last Epoch is going live on April 17 in US and Europe (Image via EHG)

As mentioned earlier, Last Epoch Season 2 "Tomb of The Erased" goes live on 9 am PT or 12 pm ET (4 pm UTC) on the previously unveiled release date, April 17. This is the officially confirmed start time for all platforms, so all players should get to play the new season at the following times:

United States and South America : 9 am PST / 10 am MDT / 11 am CDT / 12 pm EDT (noon) / 1 pm BRT (April 17, 2025)

: 9 am PST / 10 am MDT / 11 am CDT / 12 pm EDT (noon) / 1 pm BRT (April 17, 2025) Europe : 4 pm GMT / 4 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 6 pm EET (April 17, 2025)

: 4 pm GMT / 4 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 6 pm EET (April 17, 2025) Asia : 8 pm GST (April 17, 2025) / 9:30 pm IST (April 17, 2025) / 12:00 am PHT ( midnight, April 18, 2025) / 12:00 am CST (Beijing Time - April 18, 2025) / 1 am JST/KST (April 18, 2025)

: 8 pm GST (April 17, 2025) / 9:30 pm IST (April 17, 2025) / 12:00 am PHT ( midnight, April 18, 2025) / 12:00 am CST (Beijing Time - April 18, 2025) / 1 am JST/KST (April 18, 2025) Australia: 2 am AEDT / 4 am NZDT (April 18, 2025)

Depending on your timezone, the start date of Last Epoch Season 2 will technically roll over into April 18 for you. Most US players will get to enjoy the fresh economy reset in daylight, but it will be afternoon to evening for most of Europe, and late into the night for most of South-East Asia.

Here's a more precise countdown to the exact release time of Last Epoch Season 2, for those who want to plan ahead and schedule their playtime:

