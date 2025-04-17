6 Strongest starter builds to try in Last Epoch Season 2

The early game in Last Epoch is all about leveling up fast with optimized builds. As Season 2 is around the corner, it’s easier to get confused while choosing a good starter build. These builds not only need to be effective but also fun to play. Another common thing to look for while choosing a good starter build is to look for the possibility of taking it to the endgame.

Having to make major changes to the build can be off-putting, especially after putting in hours of work. Keeping that in mind, we have gathered the best starter builds for Last Epoch Season 2.

Last Epoch Season 2 Best Starter Builds Recommendation

Here are the 6 incredible starter builds across different classes that can be very effective in Last Epoch Season 2. Many of the skills have received additional buffs, making them much more rewarding to play with.

1) Cthonic Fissure Warlock

Acolyte Warlock (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Having your infernal pets do your bidding is a different kind of fun, and every Acolyte player knows Cthonic Fissure Warlock is the way to go for leveling up easily. It provides great area damage, crowd control, and can be paired with Infernal Shade for even more damage.

Infernal Shade is also automated by The Ghost Maker, a unique dagger that triggers the ability on kill. This combination feels illegal, as you not only deal a lot of damage over time, but enemies also struggle to damage you due to slowed movement.

Swapping to Cthonic Fissure is also very quick — simply reach level 13 using other skills, and you’re good to go. The Warlock is also getting a slight change in Last Epoch Season 2. Imperishable’s threshold bonus now grants 1 Ward decay threshold per 2% necrotic resistance.

2) Hail of Arrows Marksman

Rouge Marksman (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Rain arrows across the entire map using Hail of Arrows Marksman build, which goes on to take down any unfortunate monster entering the area of effect. The skill is great if you love ranged combat to keep your distance from some powerful attacks.

To add another layer of safety, pair the skill with Shift. Simply use the skill on a pack of monsters, let them come to you, and dash out of the zone. To add even more damage over time, pick up Jagged Cuts from the skill tree and use the Sanguine Hoard unique quiver.

Running out of Mana? Use Puncture with Mana Warp and Sapping Strikes to restore both Health and Mana per enemy hit, along with additional buffs. With the amount of enemies on screen, one cast should fill up both bars to get you back into action.

3) Tornado Werebear Druid

Primalist Druid (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Another great starter build for Last Epoch is Tornado Werebear Druid. The build is extremely fun, and Tornado is getting a buff in Season 2. Lower mana cost and increased damage should be enough to spark interest in the build.

The gameplay loop is also simple. Summon Tornadoes until your mana is empty and switch to Werebear form. This will do two things: fill up the empty mana with rage and grant additional damage to attacks.

While the Tornadoes deal damage, the Werebear Form will improve the ability to face-tank attacks. Pair Tornado with Charged Storm to drop lightning strikes on enemies. Werebear form can make use of Wisened Claws, which improves damage per point of Strength to Werebear form.

4) Devouring Orb Void Knight

Sentinel Void Knight (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch Season 2 is reworing Sentinel and Devouring Orb, making the gameplay much cozier. Devouring Orb now has a damaging aura that deals void damage over time.

After activating the skill, you are surrounded by void orbs, which deal damage to enemies. Paired with Abyssal Rush, Devouring Orb will cast automatically while moving if enough mana is available and the skill isn’t on cooldown.

This starter build is great if you do not like to press too many buttons. Last Epoch is also bringing the WSAD movement system, making it much easier to zoom through maps without misclick.

5) Ignite Frostclaw Sorcerer

Mage Sorcerer/Runemaster (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If dealing a lot of damage is the ultimate goal, the Ignite Frostclaw Sorcerer build is one of the most recommended builds in Last Epoch. As the name suggests, the Frostclaw skill is transformed to deal fire damage and ignite enemies using Lava Talon.

Not only does the skill specialize in dealing with strong bosses, but also increases survivability using Shiver Shell. The Reactive Ward node from the skill tree will grant you a ward if your health drops below 70% for added protection.

Acquiring the skill is easy by simply reaching level 24. Do note that the skill isn’t meant for faster clear time. Rather, this Ignite Frostclaw focuses on big damage without the need to move too much.

6) Volcanic Orb Runemaster

Mages are some of the most popular classes in class-based games, and the same is true for Last Epoch. While fun to play, the Volcanic Orb Runemaster build is also one of the best starter builds that can clear the entire screen without much effort.

With Volcanic Orb, you don’t need to worry about managing directions. Simply cast the spell and watch fireworks shoot across all directions. Pair the skill with Runebolt, which gives you extra damage and restores mana while keeping up the Ward for survivability.

Making use of idols is also recommended based on the type of content planned. Speeding up Volcanic Orb will help with faster clear speed, while slowing Volcanic Orb will be great for single-target damage.

