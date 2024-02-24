Best Last Epoch Warlock builds guide: leveling, skill progression, and more.

The best Warlock build in Last Epoch revolves around dealing with a large number of curses and damage over time. The title recently added two new Masteries with the 1.0 update, including the Warlock. The Warlock mastery falls under the Acolyte class and is recommended for players trying to wield dark magic to triumph in battles. Skills, Passive, and Gear make a build stronger in this title.

Levelling in Warlock mastery can be effortless with the proper selection. This guide will go through the right skill progression and all that you need to know about the best Warlock builds in Last Epoch for levelling up.

Skill Progression and Passives in Last Epoch

You can use spells that deal overtime damage to level up easily (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch has various skills depending on which class you're playing. These skills are used to damage enemies or aid allies. You will unlock various skills as you progress in the game and level up. The game allows you to pick a total of 5 spells at once. These skills are what make up most of a good build; selecting the right skills is extremely necessary for you to level up efficiently in the game. Here are all the skills you will need for the best levelling Warlock build in Last Epoch.

Skills:

Rip Blood or Hunger Souls

Wandering Spirits

Chthonic Fissure

Profane Veil

Bone Curse

Rip Blood/Hunger Souls: The primary goal in an action-RPG is clearing the enemy mobs and gaining experience. Rip Blood can deal damage to multiple enemies while healing you. When you use Hunger Souls, five hungry souls get released upon the enemies, possess them, and deal damage over time.

Wandering Spirits: This spell skill inflicts damage upon all nearby foes over time. Upon casting this spell, spirits are revealed around you that move randomly, passing through enemies and dealing damage. The skill can summon about 13 wandering spirits throughout its runtime.

Chthonic Fissure: This spell deals AOE damage. Additionally, an infernal fissure on the ground deals fire damage to all the enemies when you use this skill. It also releases spirits that seek enemies and deal necrotic damage to them over time. You can only activate one fissure at a time, and while the skill is slow, it is very effective.

Profane Veil: When using this skill, the user is concealed while dodging hits from enemies. When activated, this skill also deals damage to nearby enemies over time. While other skills in this build are used to damage enemies, this protects you from getting damaged.

Bone Curse: This skill deals with curses, for enemies in a certain area, that inflict physical damage upon them. The skill causes triple the damage when dealt to them by yourself.

This build focuses on dealing area and AOE damage while also increasing survivability. You can use Rip Blood, Hunger Souls, Wandering Spirits, and Chthonic Fissure for damaging mobs or dealing damage in a large area. You can use Profane Veil to evade damage and Bone Curse to attack bosses and enemies.

Passives for the best Warlock build in Last Epoch:

For levelling up efficiently using a Warlock build, you will first need to select Bone Aura, increasing the damage dealt by you and your minions. You must also choose Vitality Stolen, which improves your vitality and the health of your minions. The last node you need to select is the Forbidden Knowledge; this increases your intelligence and necrotic resistance.

