5 best Runemaster builds in Last Epoch

The best Runemaster builds in Last Epoch allow the player to deal astonishing damage, while increasing survivability and mobility. Although there are various builds that work great for this runic mage, some are better than others. The Runemaster is a subclass of the Mage class, which grants it access to a diverse range of spells. It allows players to choose from various elements and combine them with their skills, which draws many fans towards it.

This article will list five best Runemaster builds in Last Epoch that can wreak havoc even in the endgame.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows a great deal of build variety, encouraging players for creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations if you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Runemaster builds in Last Epoch?

1) Hydrahedron Runemaster

Hydrahedron build revolves around placing turrets like spells (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Hydrahedron can be considered one of Runemaster's most flexible and damaging builds. It allows you to use the lightning and flame elements, inflicting massive damage upon your enemies. The build revolves around paling turret-like spells that shoot at your enemies.

The main spells you should be focusing on are Rune Invocation and Runebold. You can combine lightning and fire elements before casting Rune Invocation to conjure a Hydrahedron that attacks your enemies while you stay out of their way. Although this build requires a proper setup, you will have a smooth gameplay.

You can also use Flame Ward and Flame Rush for defense and mobility.

2) Frost Claw Runemaster

Frost Claw build focuses on dealing cold damage and inflicting CC (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Frost Claw build is for you if you like range attacks with high crowd control. It brings forth the force of Cold and focuses more on damage. This build is useful and visually aesthetic and can easily handle the end-game content.

When using it, the primary skills you must focus on are Frost Claw, Elemental Nova, and Ice Barrage. Your primary damage-dealing skill will be Frost Claw in this build. Elemental Nova and Ice Barrage will proc from Frost Claw, providing AoE clearance and significant single-target damage.

You will also benefit from the crowd-control that Frost Wall provides, and for tackiness, you can use Flame Ward.

3) Disintegrate Runemaster

With this disintegrate build you can melt down your enemies (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

You can play with the Disintegrate Runemaster build if you want to conjure potent fire spells and melt down your enemies, which makes it one of the best Runemaster build in Last Epoch. It allows you to spam powerful skills, continuously dealing a large amount of damage. With continuous damage, buffs, defense, and mobility, you can consider this one of the best builds for Runemasters.

When using it, the main spells you need to focus on are Disintegrate, Focus, and Glyph of Dominion. Your damage-dealing spell will be Disintegrate, while you can use Glyph of Dominion to provide a ward for Disintegrate. Since this Last Epoch build continuously uses Disintegrate, you will need Focus to regain mana.

You can use Teleport for mobility and Flame Ward for defense. This Last Epoch build can be used to defeat end-game bosses as well.

4) Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster

Frost Bite Frost Claw build excels at CC, damage, and tankiness (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Like the Frost Claw build in Last Epoch, Frostbite Frost Claw also deals Cold damage and uses Frost Claw as the primary damaging skill. However, this variant is more tanky because of certain spell changes, and it also offers significant damage and crowd-control abilities.

When using this build, you will use Frost Claw, Ice Barrage, and Elemental Nove as the primary damage dealers, just like the Frost Claw build. You'll have to use Runic Invocation with cold and fire to cast Reowyn's Frostguard, which will give you damage reduction and ward.

Ultimately, you can use Flame Ward with Reowyn's Frostguard for tremendous damage reduction. These make you extremely tanky.

5) Plasma Orb Runemaster

Plasma Orb build focuses on dealing a large amount of lightning damage (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

When using Runemaster in Last Epoch, you must take advantage of as many elements as possible. The Plasma Orb build focuses on lightning damage that you can use to zap down your enemies. It not only has great damage, but can also provide you with tackiness and mobility.

Your primary damage-dealing skill will be Runic Invocation, you must select, fire and lighting before using it to cast Plasma Orbs, a skill with extreme lightning damage. You can use Runebolt as a setup for your Plasma Orbs to generate mana and use Static Orb as a support ability.

You can use Flame Ward to increase your defense.

