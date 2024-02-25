Last Epoch Shade of Orobyss boss guide: Unique drops, mechanics, best builds, and more

The Shade of Orobyss in the Last Epoch is one of the mightiest entities that appears as a mini-boss in the Monolith of Fate. This hostile humanoid can be found in the Echo of A World node, and it poses a major threat to players unaware of its vast skill sets. Shade has harnessed the power of all elements, but with a proper strategy, one can easily dispatch the creature.

This guide will cover everything about the Shade of Orobyss boss fight.

Shade of Orobyss boss mechanics and movesets in Last Epoch

Shade of Orobyss boss has complete control over all the elements (Image via Youtube/ Venno/ Eleventh Hour Games)

The Shade of Orobyss boss in Last Epoch is quite unique since he can launch a combined elemental attack instead of a few standard movesets. Note that its primary attacks deal Void Damage.

That said, refer to the following mechanics and strategies to wrap up the encounter quickly.

Fire

Shade can use Flame Thrower at its feet and activate Starburst, which detonates after a few seconds. While you can tank the first attacks with a good build, dodging the latter is strongly advised, as it can be lethal. In the meantime, utilize the small window after evading to deal damage.

Lightning

Watch out for when Shade channels the Lightning Bolt. It is a beam that shoots out from the front, which you can easily evade. The boss can further unleash Sparks, a couple of Lightning Balls that will seek out character.

Keep moving constantly to avoid getting hit by the projectile.

Cold

Both Orbiting Comet and Frozen Ice Storm can be extremely lethal as their damage increases over time. Shade uses the Ice storm to evade your attack, leaving a trail of damage behind. Pay close attention to the animation to evade.

In the case of the comet, you will find some safe spots between the projectiles.

Physical

Shade has another seeking attack called the Blood Orbs that deals Physical DMG on contact. Keep moving to maintain some distance.

Additionally, keep an eye on the Blood Effigy, where the boss creates a clown that inflicts Physical Damage. Destroy the summons immediately, as you can not avoid its attacks.

Poison

The Poison Puke can be deadly, but you can easily strafe around The Shade of Orobys to avoid getting hit. The boss will also try to hit you with a Toxic Spread, which is another skill you have to evade.

Void

He has quite a few Void Attacks, which are as follows:

Void Meteor

Concentrated Burst

Black Hole Decay

Mini Black Holes

Falling Meteor

Exploding Black Hole

Void Rift

Summon Tentacles

Summon Eyes

Oblivion Leap

Void Reform

Void Rush

The void projectiles are hard to ignore, and you would want to avoid getting hit by them at all costs. Things are a little different in the case of summons, as you need to destroy them before they become overwhelming to deal with.

All Unique drops from Last Epoch Shade of Orobyss boss

The following list presents all the Unique items dropped after defeating the Shade of Orobyss boss, along with their additional requirements:

Siphon of Anguish (Any Shade level)

(Any Shade level) Stymied Fate (Minimum Level 60 Shade at any Corruption value)

(Minimum Level 60 Shade at any Corruption value) Apathy's Maw (Minimum Level 65 Shade with at least 50 Corruption)

(Minimum Level 65 Shade with at least 50 Corruption) Shattered Chains (Empowered Timeline with at least 120 Corruption)

(Empowered Timeline with at least 120 Corruption) Omnis (Empowered Timeline with at least 200 Corruption)

Best builds for the Shade of Orobyss boss fight in Last Epoch

Infographic of all Masteries in the game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch features a stellar class system, which comprises characters that can easily dispatch bosses like the Shade of Orobyss as long as you equip them with the right build. Hence, instead of going over specific gears, we have discussed the relevant masteries that are more suitable for the encounter.

Since Shade unleashes a lot of AoE attacks, a Void Knight, Forage Guard, or Druid with a tanky build will be ideal, as they can sustain a lot of the splash damage. Someone like Lich, who has a lifestyle, is also viable against this boss.

Stack up some Void Resistance and Necrotic Resistance in your items to improve your survivability.

