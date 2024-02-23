Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?

Much of the gaming community is wondering whether Last Epoch has WASD movement. WASD are the keys used for movement in various video games. While many titles use it as the primary moving mechanism, some use the "click to move" feature. Developers may provide certain controls as default, but players always want multiple options.

With the full release of the Last Epoch Update 1.0 on February 21, 2024, there have been questions regarding WASD movement in the game. Diablo 4 introduced this feature not too long ago. Now, the question remains: does Last Epoch, the so-called Diablo killer, have this feature? While the game didn't have it during early access, will the title introduce it with its full release?

This article explains everything you need to know about WASD movement in Last Epoch.

Can you enable WASD movement in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch does not have WASD movement options (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch doesn't have WASD movement. Even with the game's full release on February 21, 2024, Eleventh Hour Studios has not added the feature to the title.

The main moving mechanism in the ARPG is click-to-move. Players can use the mouse cursor to move their characters. They can do this by clicking on the area they want their character to go. They can also use a control stick if they are playing the game on the Steam Deck.

Eleventh Hour Studios has stated that the title will not have the WASD movement option anytime soon. While players have asked for this feature to be introduced, the developer has shown no signs that it will add it.

While games with minimal and strategic movement can have a click-to-move feature, something as fast-paced as Last Epoch should not. The title requires a lot of movement from players to defeat enemies or collect loot, making it hard for them to use this clicking mechanism.

Players have raised concerns regarding WASD movement in the title, with some saying they will only buy the game once the feature is added. This has been discussed on multiple forums and Reddit threads.

While the game won't see the WASD feature anytime in the near future, fans are hoping that Eleventh Hour Studios will introduce it eventually.