What is Forging Potential in Last Epoch?

Forging Potential in Last Epoch is a fundamental part of the crafting system. While many elements in the title revolve around crafting items such as Affixes and Runes, this is a property that items drop with. It symbolizes the number of times that item can be forged.

When an item runs out of Forging Potential, it also loses its crafting ability. The amount of Forging Potential in an item is determined by its rarity; the rarer an item, the more Potential it has to be forged.

Understanding the concept of Forging Potential and how to use it properly can be the key to an astonishing set of items inside the game.

That said, this article will explain how Forging Potential in Last Epoch works and more.

How does Forging Potential work in Last Epoch?

You can prevent an item from losing its Forging Potential using Ghylps (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Before understanding how Forging Potential in Last Epoch works, you will need a concept about crafting.

Crafting in the title is easy to start, even for beginners, but it's hard to master. You can achieve various things through this, such as increasing the rarity of an item, modifying its attributes, and more. You will need Runes, Ghylps, and Affix Shards to craft an item.

While you can use crafting to improve any item, Forging Potential determines the number of times you can craft a specific item. Every time you use crafting on an item, its Forging Potential will decrease, eventually stripping the item of its crafting ability.

However, there is a chance of preventing an item from losing Forging Potential by using Ghylps. As long as there is Forging Potentil in the item, it can be crafted in the forge.

While crafting can decrease the Forging Potential of an item, certain crafting processes, such as adding Affixes using the Rune of Discovery, do not.

What is Legendary Forging Potential in Last Epoch?

The Legendary Forging Potential in Last Epoch means the number of affixes the item will receive from the Exalted item (Image via Eleventh Hour games)

Legendaries in Last Epoch can be forged through unique items and can be extremely powerful. Once you delve into the endgame of the title, you will start seeing items with various rarities, such as unique items, and you will notice that these items have something called Legendary Potential.

To forge a Legendary item, you will need a Unique item and an Exalted item of the same base with four affixes.

Crafting a Legendary basically means merging the Unique item with the Exalted item of the same base; for example, a Unique ring requires an Exalted ring for the upgrade.

The Legendary Forging Potential in Last Epoch means the number of affixes the item will receive from the Exalted item. The higher the Legendary Forging Potential, the more affixes will get added to the Unique item when it becomes a Legendary item.

To use this crafting method, you must complete the Temporal Sanctum dungeon by defeating Jura. Once you have finished the dungeon, you will come across a crafting platform through which you can craft a Legendary item, combining your Unique item with Legendary Forging Potential and Exalted item with four affixes.

Once you're in the endgame, you will find multiple Exalted and Unique items; try finding more Unique items with higher Legendary Forging Potential and Exalted items with affixes that fit your build.