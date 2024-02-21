Last Epoch item rarities explained 

Last Epoch provides so many rarities in items that an ARPG fan should remain invested in it for a long time. It allows everyone to push through different tiers of a build, starting from campaign to endgame. However, by no means is each rarity locked behind a character's level, as the title allows players to use specific Unique to help them level up faster.

This article will guide you through the basics of each item rarity, alongside the best places to farm them.

All item rarities in Last Epoch and how to farm them

Here is a summarized list of all item rarities in Last Epoch:

Common: White

Magic: Blue

Rare: Yellow

Exalted: Purple

Unique: Orange

Set: Green

Legendary: Red

1) Common and Magic

Common and Magic items in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Common and Magic items will be your friend for the initial stages of the campaign, where your only objective will be to increase your stats overall. Defeat enemies and look for item drops that have upgrades to your build-specific stats. More often than not, you will be looking to upgrade to blue/Magic items from white Common ones.

Magic items can be upgraded to Rare items by adding affixes via crafting in Last Epoch.

2) Rare

Rare, or yellow items, are the second most common drops after Magic items. Starting from mid-campaign to the endgame, you will see many Rare items dropping from everywhere, be it trash mobs, bosses, or echo rewards.

Until you start min-maxing your build, Rare items will hold your stats in place until you upgrade to the higher tiers.

3) Exalted

Exalted items will be purple-colored gears found mostly in endgame activities. They are not as common as the yellow items and not as scarce as Uniques. You will need Exalted items in your endgame builds, as they exclusively come with T6 affixes.

Exalted items in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

T6, or tier 6 affixes, holds increased stats for a build, which cannot be altered through crating. However, having the desired stats in T6 can significantly boost the build's capability. For example, a Minion Necromancer must have increased Minion Damage stat. While a yellow/Rare item can provide up to 70%-100% increased Minion damage, an Exalted T6 item can roll with a 250%-300% damage boost.

This is the same with every stat in the game, including Health, Armor, Endurance, Spell Damage, Physical Damage, Elemental Damage, and a lot more.

4) Unique

Unique items are the orange-colored gears equivalent to an Exotic in any other title. They come with specific stats and affixes meant for specific classes and builds, which cannot be changed via crafting. Most unique items are tied behind trash mobs for common drops, while others are tied behind Dungeons and higher-tier bosses.

Unique drop from Temporal Sanctum Dungeon in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Note that certain Unique items can be obtained via crafting. You need a Rune of Ascendance and a gear of the same type.

For example, if you need a Unique Sword, you can slot in a Sword of either a Magic or a Rare rarity in the Forge alongside a Rune of Ascendance. The outcome will be one of many Unique Swords that aren't locked behind a Dungeon or a boss loot pool.

Unique drop from Lagon (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

An example of a unique item's functionality is as follows:

Let us assume you are playing a Druid build, which requires you to be in a separate form. However, being in this form will drain continuous Rage/Mana. An Exotic piece, meant exclusively for this build, can help players sustain the Rage/Mana drain, therefore completely strengthening the build.

Unique items come with Legendary Potential and Weaver's Will points, which can be further upgraded to a Legendary item.

5) Set

Set items are green gears that come with set bonuses. These work very much like a unique piece, where each set bonus can offer specific stats, amplifying the stats of a build.

6) Legendary

Unique item upgraded to Legendary in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Legendaries, or red items, can be obtained only by upgrading a Unique piece of gear. Unique gears with Legendary Potential or Weaver's Will can be upgraded to Legendaries via the Temporal Sanctum Dungeon and defeating enemies, respectively.

