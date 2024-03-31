5 best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch

The best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch are proficient in tackling all endgame content, even in Hardcore mode. As a Mastery of the Mage Class, the Sorcerer boasts a variety of skills with extensive passive trees, enabling a diverse range of builds in the game. With so many available options, many players wonder which Sorcerer builds excel the most in performance and enjoyment.

This article lists the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch that you should try in update 1.0

1) Elemental Nova Sorcerer

Elemental Nova Sorcerer stands out as one of the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch, as it boasts exceptional area-of-effect and single-target damage. It's also bolstered with strong defensive support skills.

Using The Ashen Crown Unique Helmet allows you to unleash Lightning Elemental Nova at a target location, decimating foes in a matter of seconds. So, acquiring this Unique item in Last Epoch is necessary for the build to perform at its maximum potential.

Additionally, defensive abilities like Flame Ward and Teleport provide adequate Ward protection and mobility, respectively, making this a well-rounded build.

2) Fireball Sorcerer

Fireball build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and ronarray/YouTube)

Fireball Sorcerer is among the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch, as they excel at engulfing the battlefield in flames with potent abilities like Fireball and Meteor.

Flame Ward and Teleport abilities make a return from the previous build for defensive and mobility purposes, respectively. Additionally, the Focus ability enables mana regeneration while bolstering Ward, enhancing the build's sustainability and defensive capabilities.

Overall, the Fireball Sorcerer build is well-suited for any endgame content, even in Last Epoch Hardcore mode.

3) Static Orb Sorcerer

Rather than focusing on meteors and fireballs, the Static Orb Sorcerer build specializes in decimating the battlefield with a thunderstorm. This is accomplished primarily through two damaging abilities: Static Orb and Lightning Blast. While the former is utilized for clearing areas with its area-of-effect damage, the latter delivers substantial damage to individual targets.

The Static Orb Sorcerer build is also easy to gear, as it doesn't require any Unique item to perform at its full potential. It can also survive the hardest encounters in the game, making it one of the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch.

4) Glacier Sorcerer

Glacier Sorcerer in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Glacier Sorcerer specializes in unleashing icy explosions through abilities like Glacier and Ice Barrage while effectively mitigating incoming damage from enemies. Alongside Flame Ward, which is a staple from previous builds, this setup relies on the Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health affix as a crucial defensive mechanic.

This build doesn't strictly require Unique items to function, but certain specific ones like Fractured Crown, Throne of Ambition, and Orian's Eye can significantly enhance its scalability in the endgame.

Overall, the Glacier Sorcerer build excels in casting large area-of-effect spells and possesses remarkable defensive capabilities, making it one of the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch.

5) Sorcerer Black Hole Armageddon

The Sorcerer Black Hole Armageddon build stands out as one of the best Sorcerer builds in Last Epoch as it boasts exorbitant single-target and area-of-effect damage.

This build relies on the Vilatria's Downfall Unique Set Staff to transform Meteor into Lightning Blast, serving as the primary damage-dealing ability along with Frost Wall and Black Hole. Besides amplifying outgoing damage to enemies, Frost Wall helps in Ward generation, enhancing your defensive capabilities.

Although gearing the Sorcerer Black Hole Armageddon build can be challenging due to the need for multiple Unique Set items, the effort pays off with its substantial outgoing damage, particularly advantageous for mapping in the endgame.

