Last Epoch: What is the Rune of Ascendance and how to use it?

The Rune of Ascendance is one of the more valuable items you will come across in Last Epoch. The item is a rune that has the power to transform an item into any other unique item or a set of that unique item in the game.

However, there is a fair bit of RNG involved, and you will not get to select what you want to transform the item into. The choice is completely random, however, the Rune of Ascendance will help you make some of the most powerful Legendary items in the game.

The game is not entirely clear on how players will be able to go about making the most of the Rune. Today’s Last Epoch guide will go over some of the things that you need to do to make the most of the Rune of Ascendance.

How to use the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch

The only place you can use the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch is during crafting. When you are crafting an item or enhancing it, you will find a lot of other stats that go into making the final product.

These stats contain values like durability meters and modifiers that let you get the perfect gear for your playstyle. This is where the Rune of Ascendance comes in, as it will let you change the modifiers of the existing item.

Here's how you can use it:

Free the “F” key to bring up the Forge menu. Then, head to your inventory and select the item that you want to enhance.

Drag and place the item in the space at the center of the menu. Make sure that the Rune has enough forging material to be able to change the modifiers.

If it doesn't have the required potential, the process will not take place.

Once you have met the requirements, you will need to click on the “+” button, which is located at the bottom of the screen.

Now select the Rune of Ascendance and craft a new, random, but enhanced item.

While the Rune of Ascendance will not let you pick the gear that you want to make, the item is one of the best ways of making Legendary gear in Last Epoch.

