Neuro-sama creator Vedal987 shares 100% discount code for $30 plushie and sells over 5 million units, files for "bankruptcy"

On December 24, 2023, Vedal987, the creator of popular AI Twitch streamer Neuro-sama, went viral on Reddit. During the fourth day of the "Neuro-sama birthday subathon," Vedal987 inadvertently shared a 100% discount code for the "Evil Neuro Plush," worth $29.99. A few moments later, the content creator realized that over one million plushies had been sold.

Expressing his surprise at the situation, Vedal987 exclaimed:

"That's $30 million, chat! I don't have $30 million! Oh, that's rough. That's rough. Okay."

Neuro-sama made a lighthearted comment, saying:

"I mean, I could try stealing it from the bank."

The situation prompted Vedal987 to start looking at how to file for bankruptcy. After discovering that applying for the same via online services would cost £680, the Twitch streamer stated:

"Okay, now I have a problem. I don't have £680 on account of the fact that we've just... I'm now down $40 million. So, if I am bankrupt, how am I paying £680? Explain. It's okay, guys. To pay this back, we only need more subs than anyone's ever got on Twitch before. So, it shouldn't really be a problem. You know?"

At the time of writing, 5,240,357 Neuro-sama-themed plushies had been sold. Here's a screenshot from Makeship's official website:

Over 5.2 million AI Twitch streamer-themed plushies sold on the platform (Image via www.makeship.com/products/evil-neuro-plush)

"Makeship will most likely cancel all the 100% discount orders" - Fans react to Neuro-sama creator, Vedal987, selling over 5 million plushies after accidentally sharing 100% discount code

Timestamp: 11:49:00

Vedal987's clip quickly became one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With several community members sharing their thoughts on the situation, some fans wanted to know what the 100% discount code was:

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/NoSteinNoGate stated that it was "ironic" that people had to pay a fee to file for bankruptcy:

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/Paladynne speculated that Makeship would possibly cancel all the 100% discount orders. They added:

"For anyone wondering, Makeship will most likely cancel all the 100% discount orders. Also, their plush quality is pretty good (at least the BDT6 ones I got for presents), a lot of games and creators have been using them for the past few years."

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Meanwhile, one community member believed that Vedal987's clip was a "good viral marketing" attempt to gain Twitch viewership:

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more notable comments:

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/AboveThis from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

For those unaware, Vedal987 is a full-stack software developer, who launched the artificial intelligence-powered personality, Neuro-sama, in December 2022. He has since garnered 451,898 followers on his channel and averages over 7k viewers per stream.