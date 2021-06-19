New Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) UC prices revealed

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access version is now available to everyone, and developers have recently revealed the UC prices.

The Early Access version was rolled out for several PUBG Mobile influencers on June 17th. The developers made it available to the common public on June 18th.

Gamers were eager to purchase the Royal Pass and know the prices of the UC. This article will discuss the new UC prices of Battlegrounds Mobile India as revealed by Krafton Inc.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: UC prices changed after receiving feedback

The launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India marked the return of PUBG Mobile to the country almost a year after it was banned in September 2020.

Developers rolled out the Early Access version of the game to some popular gaming streamers such as Dynamo and Rawknee. Dynamo took to his official YouTube channel to stream content from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

During the stream, the initial UC prices were revealed. Gamers saw that the UC prices for BGMI were a bit higher than that of PUBG Mobile's global version. This led to a lot of speculation and eventually, the developers took note of the issue.

So, Bgmi Uc price is higher than that of the global version which is wierd is Gst applied? Or they will fix the price after some time.

Left- global. Right- Bgmi pic.twitter.com/FSGUCAT4zY — Jagjot Singh (@TechRemastered) June 17, 2021

It was recently revealed that Krafton Inc. has brought changes to UC prices following feedback from gamers.

Here is the initial price list for UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

60 UC - Rs 89

300 UC - Rs 449

600 UC - Rs 899

1500 UC - Rs 2199

3000 UC - Rs 4499

6000 UC - Rs 8900

Revised price list for UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

60 UC - Rs 75

300 UC - Rs 380

600 UC - Rs 750

1500 UC - Rs 1900

3000 UC - Rs 3800

6000 UC - Rs 7500

Several players have purchased UCs before Krafton Inc. revised the rates. The developers have assured that the gamers who have purchased UCs at higher rates will be compensated with UCs as soon as possible.

Gamers are advised to follow the compensation list given below:

60UC – 10 additional UC

300UC – 50 additional UC

600UC – 110 additional UC

1,500UC – 245 additional UC

3,000UC – 600 additional UC

6,000UC – 1,275 additional UC

Gamers have been waiting for this day for a long time and wasted no time in downloading the popular BR game. Reportedly, more than 5 million official downloads were completed within a few hours of the Early Access launch.

