New CS2 update fixes knife finishes and game crash bug

A new small CS2 update has recently been rolled out after fans rallied against the May 23 CS2 updates for having major issues. The most evident complaint about the new update was the appearance of several knife skins. These include the Doppler, Gamma Doppler, and Marble Fade knife finishes. The skins looked visibly different after the May 23 updates.

The issues revolved around some skins changing colors, reportedly going from blue to green or vice versa. To address this, Valve has recently rolled out a CS2 update that also fixed a couple of other issues.

CS2 update fixes knife skin issues and other bugs

The update came in today, May 25, 2024. After images of CS2 knife skins looking brutally different went viral on anonymous forums like Reddit, Valve has taken swift action by resolving the issue via an update to the game.

The earlier update mostly made quality-of-life changes, however, it also triggered certain bugs. The new patch will restore the skin colors to their original state. A game crash bug was also reported by many fans after the previous update. However, this bug has also been worked on quickly and has seemingly been fixed.

ESL Counter-Strike league took to their X handle to announce that the new patch would be utilized for the upcoming IEM Dallas event. This is to keep the game from crashing during live matches. The organizers also announced that the new changes to Vertigo would be present. The map received major structural changes on May 23, with the patch changing Bombsite A in a significant way.

In the recent update, Valve has made changes to the runbooster problem towards the B site during the Wingman game mode. Grenades through the crane base will also be blocked on A site. Some minor UI changes were also mentioned by Valve in the new patch notes, but they have not gone into detail about the particular changes yet.

Here are the official patch notes from Valve:

[ WEAPON FINISHES ]

Fixed the appearance of Doppler, Gamma Doppler, and Marble Fade finishes

[ DEMOS ]

Minor UI changes

[ MAPS ]

Vertigo:

Clipped the wings of runboosters to B site in Wingman

Blocked grenades through crane base at A site

