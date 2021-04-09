New Death Scythe weapon in COD Mobile Season 2: All you need to know

COD Mobile is popular for its frequent updates and regular changes in-game. The developers always put in a lot of hard work to keep it fresh and entertaining for the new/loyal gamers.

They have made a lot of changes to the title in the last few updates. With the addition of new weapons, maps, modes, and other features, there are many things for players to explore.

Activision has now come up with another legendary weapon and some new epic items in their latest update today. This is the last community update for Season 2: Day of Reckoning.

📢The latest and last community update of Season 2: Day of Reckoning has arrived!



Get the latest feedback, news, and discussions about the season and what is to come.



The latest update for #CODMobile can be found here 👉https://t.co/HIFAK14eWD pic.twitter.com/ld4rRl3Yh3 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 9, 2021

Items to look for in COD Mobile Eternal Rest Draw

COD Mobile developers never fail to amaze players. In today's update, Activision added new legendary weapons and epic items in the store.

💀He's on the hunt for souls...

You better hope he doesn't take yours.



☠️Dark Shepherd - Soul Reaper

🩸 Man-O-War - Death Scythe



🆕New legendary weapon and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store! pic.twitter.com/OC2uaS8pS1 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 9, 2021

Here is the list of items the players can get from the Eternal Rest Draw.

Six Feet Effect

A new skin for the M4, apart from the Shovel, Smoke Grenade, Parachute, and Wingsuit, for which players can view an effect.

Taker of Souls

Players can get a Calling Card with a Taker of Souls design.

The Eternal Rest Draw in COD Mobile

Soul in a Bottle

Players can get a Charm of Soul in a Bottle in this draw as well.

Dark Shepherd - Soul Reaper

Players can get Dark Shepherd in the Soul Reaper uniform as well.

Man-O-War - Death Scythe

It is the most exciting item in this draw. The Death Scythe is a legendary weapon previously used in different versions of Call of Duty. Now, it is going to be available in COD Mobile with the Man-O-War assault rifle.

Players can enjoy kills broadcast with effects, the Dream Crystal death effect, and get reactive camo dependent on a certain number of kills with this item.

How to get these items?

It can be somewhat frustrating for some players as all the items can only be claimed from the lucky draw.

The Lucky Draw rules

Players need to spend COD Points to claim these items. They need to pay a maximum of 12930 CP to claim all these items from COD Mobile Store.

However, the chance of getting Man-O-War in the first attempt is just 0.08%.