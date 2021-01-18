Create
New Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Here
Here's the lowdown about the Saitama's Pajamas bundle (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 18 Jan 2021, 10:53 IST
News
Free Fire offers various events and lucky spinning wheels every alternate month to help players redeem thrilling and unique rewards.

These redeemed prizes include weapon skins, characters, and cosmetics such as individual fashion items and bundles. Players can also buy different bundles from the in-game store.

After the big collaboration with the Japanese cartoon series One Punch Man, the devs have brought a new Diamond Royale spin event that offers players an exclusive costume bundle of Saitama, called Saitama's Pajamas bundle.

Also read: 40 best creative Free Fire guild names with stylish symbols in January 2021

All details about the Saitama's Pajama bundle and the new Diamond Royale in Free Fire

Players can navigate to the Luck Royale section of Free Fire and then to the Diamond Royale spin to check out this exclusive bundle. The Diamond Royale is valid for another 19 days from today, i.e., January 18th.

The rewards that the spin offer are:

  • Saitama's Pajama bundle: Including the top. bottom, shoes, and head.
  • I'm Saitama emote
  • 50x Saitama Token
  • 10x Saitama Token
  • 5x Saitama Token
  • 4x Saitama Token
  • 3x Saitama Token
  • 2x Saitama Token
  • 1x Saitama Token

Users must spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies, to obtain these items. Each spin in Diamond Royale costs 60 diamonds, while the price of eleven spins is 600 diamonds. 

How to play the Diamond spin?

Click the
  • They need to open Free Fire and click the 'Luck Royale' button on the lobby's left side.
Click the âFree Fire x One Punch Man
  • Users then need to press the 'Free Fire x One Punch Man' button.
Choose the required number of spins
  • Finally, players need to pick the number of spins they want.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Published 18 Jan 2021, 10:53 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
