New Drakinho pet in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server update: All you need to know

The new Free Fire Advance Server is already underway, and many players who have the authentication code can test out exclusive and new features in the update.

According to some popular sources, there has been a new addition to the character segment, a new training ground, a new weapon, and a new pet has also been introduced in the OB26 Advance Server update.

This article sheds light on everything to know about the new pet in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server update.

Everything to know about the new Drakinho pet in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server update

The new pet that has been introduced in the Pet section of the OB26 server is known as Drakinho, and it has a great ability to offer to its owner.

Drakinho's ability - Dragon Glare

New Drakinho pet in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

At Drakinho's level 1 passive ability, the owner will be able to spot one enemy using medkits within 10 meters. The ability lasts for around three seconds. As Drakinho is upgraded, its ability will also be boosted significantly.

Advertisement

Overall, this skill is not very useful when enemies flee after a gunfight, as players need to know where they go. As the radius of the ability is too limited (only 30 meters at max level), it will be very difficult for players to find them.

Not to mention, this ability requires that enemies use a medkit, and this usually happens only when they're at a safe distance from the player's position.

In conclusion, it is extremely doubtful that the capacity of the dragon pet will be beneficial unless it is upgraded and buffed in the official release version.

Upgraded skin of Drakinho in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Drakinho also possesses another skin that will be available when the players upgrade it to the next level.

Advertisement

Other than the Drakinho pet, the OB26 update also has a plethora of new features, modes, and characters. Users can click here to know more about the latest additions to the OB26 Advance Server update in Free Fire.