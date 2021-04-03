New Dreki pet in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has finally released a new pet named Dreki via a top-up event called Dreki Top Up. Players can purchase Dreki from this event.

Like all characters in the popular battle royale game (except the default ones), Dreki has special abilities that give players a significant advantage during a match.

This article takes a look at the new Dreki pet in Free Fire, its abilities, price, and more.

How can players obtain Dreki from the Dreki Top Up event in Free Fire?

Players can claim the Dreki pet after purchasing 300 diamonds

As mentioned above, Dreki was launched in Free Fire through the Dreki Top Up event. The event started today, i.e., April 3rd, and will end on April 13th.

Players can purchase Dreki by simply purchasing 300 diamonds from Free Fire's top-up store. Soon after purchasing the diamonds, players will be able to claim Dreki from the 'Events' > 'Dreki Top Up' tab.

Dreki's ability in Free Fire

Dreki pet in Free Fire

Dreki has an ability called Dragon Glare. At its base level, this ability can spot opponents using medkits within a 10m range. However, it only lasts for 3 seconds.

At pet level 7 and ability level 3, Dragon Glare can spot opponents who are using medkits within a 30m range. The ability lasts for 5 seconds.

Aside from Dreki, Free Fire has also launched new emotes and pet skins in the store section. Other than the default pet skin, the other exclusive Dreki skins include the Splashy Dreki skin, the Galaxy Dreki skin and the Zapping Dreki skin.

Three emotes were also released - Celebrate, Play, and Show.

Dreki will be available in the Dreki Top Up event for the next 10 days. Once the event ends, players will likely be able to purchase the pet directly from the store section.

