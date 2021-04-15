New Gold Royale bundle in Free Fire World Series (OB27) update: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire had its most recent update on April 14th, the OB27 World Series update. It brought in various changes and, as always, also introduced a new Gold Royale bundle known as the Spa Vacation bundle.

It is one of the most popular and most accessible ones in the Luck Royale event in Free Fire. Players can easily get their hands on it by spending a few gold coins.

This article shares a detailed insight into the newly released Gold Royale Spa Vacation bundle in Free Fire.

Full details about the new Gold Royale Spa Vacation bundle in Free Fire

What is the Spa Vacation bundle?

The new Gold Royale bundle was released yesterday, i.e., April 14th, and consists of the Spa Vacation bundle as the grand prize. It will be available for another 56 days.

The Spa Vacation bundle consists of:

Spa Vacation (Top)

Spa Vacation (Head)

Spa Vacation (Bottom)

Spa Vacation (Shoes)

Spa Vacation (Mask)

How to get the Spa Vacation Gold Royale bundle in Free Fire?

Players can easily acquire it if they have enough gold coins for a couple of spins. They can obtain the Spa Vacation bundle in Free Fire by following these steps:

Step 1: Users must head to the 'Luck Royale' section at the left-hand side corner of the screen.

Choose the number of spins

Step 2: They can tap on the 'Gold Royale' segment and select the number of spins at the bottom of the screen. The first spin is free, and 11 spins cost 3000 gold coins.

Step 3: After selecting, players need to confirm the spin, and after they obtain the prize, they can equip it.

The Spa Vacation bundle is not difficult to get as all it needs is a couple of gold coin spins. After a few attempts, players are likely to get it.

