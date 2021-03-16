New Indian PUBG Mobile alternative SICO: Everything we know so far

Dubbed as an alternative to PUBG Mobile SICO: Special Insurgency Counter Operations is an upcoming mobile multiplayer action and modern combat title. It is developed and published by the Indian studio, Indic Arena.

PUBG Mobile's ban has created a massive void in the mobile gaming segment, as it is one of the most played titles in the Indian market. The game's popularity is unmatched. Banking on the Battle Royale genre's success, numerous Indian titles have come up "as alternatives."

The upcoming title, SICO, will provide numerous exiting maps, characters, killstreaks, and engaging multiplayer modes for users to relish with friends. The gameplay and cinematic trailer of SICO have been released, and the title's pre-registration has commenced on the Google Play Store.

This article provides an overview of the upcoming made-in-India game.

SICO: Special Insurgency Counter Operations

The game will provide a traditional 100 player battle royale mode and a campaign mode to engage in solo games and complete various challenges and missions.

The different maps

Advertisement

Besides this, the characters (Captain Shaurya Singh, Rudra, Ana, and Shiv) and maps like Warehouse, Vanam, Mandapa, Parvata provide an Indian flavor.

Game modes

Players will be able to experience the following multiplayer game modes in SICO:

Team Death Match

Free for all

Domination

Multiple Team Death Match

Gun Race

Apart from this, SICO will offer numerous features that will keep users engrossed.

Multiple characters, attachment system, and more.

Great graphics with intense sounds to have an exhilarating experience

Highly customizable controls

Numerous game modes, including battle royale, multiplayer, and campaign

Spectator Mode, to watch the teammates engaged in live online FPS battles

How to pre-register for SICO

Advertisement

The pre-registrations for SICO have commenced on the Play Store. Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They must open the pre-registration page of SICO on this link.

Step 2: Next, users have to tap on the "Pre-register" button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and they click the "OK" button to complete the pre-registration process.

However, no exact release date has been revealed by the developers. It will be fascinating to see what they bring to the table and how well SICO fares upon release.