New Nintendo Direct rumored for February 2025 as per leaker PH Brazil

Longtime Nintendo leaker PH Brazil claims a new Nintendo Direct is set to air next month, February 2025. He posted this on the online forum Famiboards, dropping the new tidbit in light of the officially revealed Nintendo Switch 2 hardware. While we already have a Nintendo Switch 2-focused Direct in the pipeline for April 2025, note that this February one has nothing to do with it.

Instead, it is perhaps unsurprisingly, a Direct centered around Nintendo Switch games. Here are the full details.

Nintendo Direct reportedly coming in February 2025

More surprises could be in store for Nintendo Switch fans (Image via Famiboards)

Citing the hype around the new reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, here's what PH Brazil said:

"What a ride it's been, huh, y'all? Thankfully the February Direct is just around the corner."

While he did not specify what sort of Nintendo Direct this is, the fact that it will center around the original Nintendo Switch is a no-brainer. Nintendo's current hybrid console may be on its last legs since it has been out on the market for a little over seven years now. However, it still has plenty of life in it, with several games (both first-party and third-party) under development for it.

While Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is already here, fans still look forward to future Nintendo Switch games such as Pokemon Legends ZA and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Furthermore, third-party developers will certainly not want to slow down support for the system that sold 150 million units worldwide, as seen with upcoming games like Civilization 7, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD Remake, Little Nightmares 3, and more.

Through this rumored February 2025 Nintendo Direct, we expect Nintendo to chalk down its 2025 schedule for the Nintendo Switch as first-party support slowly winds up before the company moves on to the successor. One game in particular that we have not had a proper look at yet is Metroid Prime 4, and the upcoming 2025 sci-fi adventure is something that deserves some attention during this potential February 2025 Direct.

So even though fans will be waiting until April 2025 for new Nintendo Switch 2 details, if PH Brazil's claim is true, then this supposed Nintendo Direct (for February 2025) should tide them over until then.

