New Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG in Free Fire: All you need to know

Following the OB26 update, Garena Free Fire has introduced many new features, events, and exclusive items to the game. One of the most recent items added to the game is the Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG skin.

It is one of the special skins released, keeping in mind the Project Cobra update. This brand new skin enhances and boosts the attributes of the MP40 SMG.

This article shares all details about it and how to get it.

Every detail about the Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG in Free Fire

The brand new skin was added to the game on February 20th, in the Faded Wheel section. It will be available for players in the lucky draw for one month, i.e., till March 21st.

The skin is upgradable, and players can win it at its default level. The cosmetic can be upgraded to level 7, where it offers a new look, hit effect, kill effect, exclusive emote, specialized killfeed, and more. Here are the attributes that the skin offers:

Doubled and increased damage

Increased rate of fire

Decreased reload speed

How to get the Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG skin?

As previously mentioned, the skin is available in the Faded Wheel section. Here are the steps to obtain this skin:

Run Free Fire on the preferred device.

Default menu interface

After the default loading menu opens, tap the Luck Royale section on the screen's left-hand side.

Tap the Faded Wheel box at the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

The Predatory Cobra MP40 Wheel will appear.

The Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Players can then participate in the draw by using diamonds. Prizes already obtained will not be repeated. Each subsequent draw will require more diamonds.

Before drawing, players can remove two undesired prizes (except the grand prize) by selecting the two items and pressing confirm at the middle of the wheel.

After spinning the wheel each time, cumulative draws reach a target, and players can claim their bonus prize.

The MP40 skin is guaranteed to the players on the 8th spin.

The cost of each cumulative draw or spin is: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, 499 diamonds.

