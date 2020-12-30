New PUBG Mobile alternative, Players on Retaliation, in development by India-based gaming studio

PUBG Mobile enjoys a considerable player base worldwide and has found a special place in the Indian psyche. However, the title got banned in the country in September. Its suspension created a void in the Indian mobile gaming segment, as the game was undoubtedly among the most played games on the platform.

With PUBG Mobile being unavailable in the country, several new battle royale titles have come up to fill this void and establish themselves as alternatives.

Players on Retaliation is a new shooting battle royale in development from an India-based gaming studio – Chennai Games.

Players on Retaliation, another PUBG Mobile replacement, under development by India-based gaming studio

On December 23rd, the Chennai-based developers announced the new title on Facebook:

“POR (Players on Retaliation) is a new Shooting Battle Royale with nonstop action pack, thrill & revenge with a strong storyline based Shooter!”

POR will likely offer battle royale as well as story-based gameplay. The post also revealed it would feature interesting firearms, attractive characters with customization options, FPS and TPS options, and online shooter PvP.

The developers shared a teaser of the upcoming title, which gave away glimpses of the firearms and a map. It did not shed light on the actual gameplay, but the players are excited to check out what the developers have in store.

It will be fascinating to see how Players on Retaliation fares upon release.

About Chennai Games

Image via Chennai Games

Chennai Games is an upcoming mobile gaming studio located in the heart of Chennai. They have published three games on the Google Play Store, with the most popular being MR RACER: Car Racing Game 2020. The game has more than 1 million installs and is rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store.

