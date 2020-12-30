PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

The developers of PUBG Mobile incorporate new features with regular updates. However, before the final update is launched, most features are tested in a beta version.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version was recently released, and users can find several new aspects like the Extreme Hunt Mode. They can download the APK file of the beta version to have a crack at all the new features, which is what this article enumerates.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download the PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version update via APK file

Users must note that the OBB file is not required to download the 1.2 beta, and only the APK file will suffice.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version for Android users: Click here

The APK file size is 625 MB, and hence, users must ensure to have enough space available on their devices before downloading the files.

They can follow the below steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version of their Android devices:

Step 1: Gamers have to first download the APK file from the link above.

Step 2: They must enable the “Install from Unknown sources” option if it hasn’t been enabled. Users can enable this option via (Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources).

Step 3: Gamers have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are complete, they may click the guest option and tap the login button.

Enter the invitation code

Step 5: A dialog box will pop-up, asking users to enter the invitation code. Upon entering the code, they can press the yellow button.

If players face a “There was a problem parsing the package” error, then they can consider downloading the files and following the steps given above.

