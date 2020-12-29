PUBG Mobile global version Season 17: Expected release date, leaked RP rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile is a leading title in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has touched great heights and has been very popular.

PUBG Mobile launched its Season 16 update on November 17th, 2020 in collaboration with Metro, a video game franchise. The devs bring in several new outfits, skins, and fashion items in every new season.

As always, Season 16 will last around two months, and is gradually nearing its end. This article sees all the details about the Season 17 update in PUBG Mobile.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile global version: The expected release date of Season 17

The Royale Pass of Season 16 will end on January 17th, 2021. The RP section will then be locked for the next 24 hours and players will not be able to access the rewards or the events in the RP section.

Every season is expected to start a day after a season ends. Hence, Season 17 in PUBG Mobile may begin on 19th January. The users may be able to purchase the two paid variants of the Royale Pass – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus – for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?

Advertisement

List of all leaked rewards in PUBG Mobile Season 17

The rewards listed below are not official and may not be there in the final update. They are only widespread speculations and leaks from various sources.

Diamond Tier M416 skin (Image via ShooterYT)

Galaxy Theme Parachute skin (Image via ShooterYT)

Galaxy Key Chain ornament (Image via ShooterYT)

Advertisement

Snowman Alert grenade (Image via ShooterYT)

Sea Dragon Pan skin (Image via ShooterYT)

Blue Eagle backpack (Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Sea Dragon Kar98k (Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Advertisement

Sea Dragon dacia (Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Turquoise helmet skin (Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY/YouTube)

Along with all these rewards, various other in-game event rewards and cosmetic items will be awarded in the upcoming Season 17.

As it is a well-known fact that most elements of PUBG Mobile are first introduced in China, the list of the rewards discussed above are based on the Chinese version of the game. This means they have a high probability of making it to the official release of PUBG Mobile Season 17.

Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap receives over 450k followers, authenticity not confirmed by developers