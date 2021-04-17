New Safari Riot UMP in Free Fire Incubator: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire received the OB27 update on April 14th. Aside from the new features, the update also brought changes to the Luck Royale section of the game.

After the introduction of the new Gold Royale bundle a few days back, Garena has now released brand new Incubator skins.

The exclusive Safari Riot UMP Incubator in Free Fire began today, i.e., April 17th. Players stand a chance to win various UMP skins like the UMP Zebra Papercut, the UMP Gators Papercut, the UMP Grizzly Papercut and the UMP Tiger Papercut.

A detailed guide on how to get the Safari Riot UMP skins from the Incubator in Free Fire

Free Fire's official social media post regarding the Safari Riot Incubator skins reads:

"Equip yourselves with the new weapon skin collection from Incubator, Safari Riot! Spin and collect enough blueprints and Evo stones to get any one of the skins of your choice!"

To obtain the skins, players must exchange the Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns and the Evolution Stone.

Both can be obtained by spinning the Free Fire Incubator. Each spin costs 40 diamonds, and five spins cost 180 diamonds.

Players can spin the wheel and win blueprints and evolution tokens

Here are the number of tokens that players need for the respective skins:

UMP Gators Papercut: 8 Evolution Stone Token + 3 Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns UMP Tiger Papercut: 7 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns UMP Zebra Papercut: 6 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns UMP Grizzly Papercut: 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the skins:

Step 1: Players should click on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Tap on 'Enter'

Step 2: They should then press on the ‘Incubator’ tab and click on the ‘Enter’ button.

Exchange and redeem the skin

Step 3: Next, players should choose the required skin and click on the ‘Exchange’ option.

