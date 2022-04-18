New Soul Hackers 2 trailer showcases Black Frost as one of the demons for the upcoming title

Atlus finally released another video a couple of hours ago for their upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2. The video is another daily trailer for the game, and this time it showcases Black Frost as the demon in focus.

As a variant of the flagship demon of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise and all its offshoot games, Black Frost is quite notorious and has had a long-running presence in MegaTen.

Shin Megami Tensei fans might find the audio in the trailer a bit confusing as it calls the demon “Ja’aku Frost,” which many might confuse to be Jack Frost, who is the above-mentioned flagship demon in MegaTen. Incidentally, in Japanese, Black Frost is referred to as “Ja’aku Frost,” where the work “Aku” means “evil.”

Along with the demon reveal, the short trailer also includes the daily horoscope as well as a ranking of signs from the luckiest to the unluckiest. Sagittarius is at the bottom this time around, with Pisces at the top leading the charts.

Soul Hackers 2 is expected to have its official release this August

Countdown to Soul Hackers 2! @VelvetTimer There are 131 days left until Soul Hackers 2 releases WORLDWIDE on PS4/5/Xbox/Steam! There are 131 days left until Soul Hackers 2 releases WORLDWIDE on PS4/5/Xbox/Steam! https://t.co/xb9gzp1xDR

With the Persona series' success and Shin Megami Tensei V crossing 1 million units sold worldwide on the Nintendo Switch, Atlus' Soul Hackers 2 has become highly anticipated by MegaTen fans ever since its first reveal and announcement.

The JRPG’s official launch worldwide is set to be on August 26, 2022, which will be just one day after the game drops exclusively in Japan on August 25. The title will be released for all major platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

According to Atlus, Soul Hackers 2 will inherit the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker but will have a more evolved game concept and a better-defined art style. It will contain an "addictive RPG gameplay and Atlus' next-level storytelling."

The title will be set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe as well. However, it will follow a brand new story centered around the two Agents of Aion: Ringo and Figure. The narrative will revolve around their fight to stop the world's destruction.

The title will be produced by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, with music composed by MONACA and character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.

