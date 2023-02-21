New Tekken 8 trailer reveals Kazuya gameplay: Shows combos, Devil Form, and more

Tekken 8 revealed some amazing Kazuya Mishima gameplay right out of nowhere this morning. While it was known the character would be in the game, it wasn't clear what he could do until now.

The latest trailer from Bandai Namco shows the power of Kazuya Mishima, particularly the Devil Gene. It’s clear that he will have ready access to his Devil Form in Tekken 8 and will likely be connected to his Rage Art and Heat Mode.

Kazuya Mishima reveals the power of the Devil Gene in Tekken 8

Fresh off his time in Super Smash Bros., Kazuya Mishima returns to the world of fighting games as an integral part of Tekken 8. Bandai Namco dropped a trailer this morning out of nowhere, showing off just how devastating the Mishima family member can be.

Revealed as the “Cold-Blooded Oppressor,” the name is certainly fitting, given what was shown in the Tekken 8 trailer. In the trailer, he spends the entire time battering his son, Jin Kazama.

In particular, the trailer showed off how fast and devastating the character can be, blocking an attack by Jin and immediately following up with a pair of devastating uppercuts, a few more chain attacks, and the Eye Laser.

What makes this even more interesting is that he has new moves and seems to have even more ways to cancel out attacks, to create lengthy juggle combos than ever before. His combat style has expanded, and that’s bad news for his foes.

TEKKEN @TEKKEN

Kazuya joins the fight in True power runs in the family.Kazuya joins the fight in #TEKKEN8 True power runs in the family.Kazuya joins the fight in #TEKKEN8! https://t.co/x1yHdJrnJ1

The trailer revealed several lengthy combos, from mid-screen, against a wall where he can easily juggle, and more. But that’s not all players got to see. His Heat Mode sees him leap into the air, sprout wings, and activate the Devil Gene.

Mishima's strikes look impactful but seem even more potent while in the Devil Form. The game does not show the health bars, which makes sense. Damage numbers could easily be adjusted many times during the development cycle. But Kazuya looks to juggle Jin and strikes him with Eye Lasers during the combos.

His Rage Art is truly a thing of wonder. After a punch that knocked Jin back, he struck with the laser, which knocked his son into the air. Flying up after him, Kazuya attacked with a double axe-handle smash and an axe kick, creating a humongous explosion.

While there is no confirmed release date for Tekken 8, it is shaping up to be an impressive fighting game, both visually and with its in-game combat.

Poll : 0 votes