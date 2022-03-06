New Warzone bug allows operator Polina Petrova to kill with her head

The latest Warzone bug was spotted by a player who posted about it on Reddit, much to the amusement of the community. The bug seems to distort the killcam and does not show the player getting eliminated in the traditional manner but by the head of the operator instead.

Players are already aware of multiple bugs in the title, and every other day, they come across another one, on either Caldera or Rebirth Island. Raven Software initially delayed the release of Season 2 because the developers wanted to release a stable update. However, as Season 2 approaches the halfway mark, the frequency of fresh glitches shows no signs of easing up.

Polina Petrova mounts the gun barrel in new Warzone glitch

A Reddit user has posted a video on the official subreddit where the killcam is almost indecipherable due to a weird object blocking the weapon that is being fired at the opponent. While it is difficult to figure out at first, the flowing pigtails are a dead giveaway that the head of Warzone operator Polina Petrova seems to be mounted on the barrel of the weapon!

Petrova's floating head appears to shoot the player in the killcam, and many have found the situation hilarious. While this bug is not game-breaking and does not disrupt gameplay, it can be quite disturbing to watch this suddenly pop up on the screen.

The community often adjoins weird bugs with cheaters, as in the past, it has showcased that players who use third-party applications to influence their gameplay often end up inflicting glitches on themselves. However, it seems multiple players have experienced this bug, which dismantles the body of the in-game operator, and it might have nothing to do with cheating.

While the bug can be funny or disturbing, depending on individual perception, it might be best for players if the floating heads of operators do not start blocking the killcams once they are eliminated. Killcams are the best way for players to analyze how they got killed and whether the action was suspicious enough in any way to warrant filing a protest.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee