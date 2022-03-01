New Warzone bug is reportedly nullifying gun recoil, and the community is not happy

Call of Duty: Warzone has entered its first seasonal transition of the year with Season Two of the Caldera era. The new season has promised a lot of content on its plate but comes with some unwanted bugs and glitches. A new bug was discovered by players recently, where the recoil of any gun they used was nullified.

In the game, a total of 10 attachments can be used on any given gun at a time. However, an exploit has been found by players in the community, where an extra attachment can be used, thereby completely eliminating the recoil.

The community of Warzone is disappointed with the zero recoil glitch

Weapons that players use in the free Battle Royale mode from Raven Software allow a total of 10 attachments in general. This includes underbarrels, stocks, perks, muzzles, and more. However, an exploit has been discovered in the game that has literally eliminated the recoil factor of any gun, disappointing the fans in return.

JGOD, a popular Warzone content creator, has shown the details of this exploit in his video. It allows players to use extra attachments on their weapons and Vanguard perks in the Battle Royale mode. Primary Perks like Hardscope and Tight Grip are known to reduce recoils by a significant amount. Previously, only one of these perks could be applied to weapons, but that is not the case anymore, at least temporarily.

Jonathan @yeet_FPS Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ https://t.co/o9JzEccXiu

The new bug is allowing players to use a second primary perk, and fans have reacted in different ways to this exploit. One of them commented that he is looking forward to having even more kids with no recoil from now on.

Tom @TomDEX88 @saltyy_savage Jonathan @yeet_FPS Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ https://t.co/o9JzEccXiu twitter.com/yeet_fps/statu… you’ll be looking forward to having even more kids with no recoil from tomorrow @saltyy_savage twitter.com/yeet_fps/statu… you’ll be looking forward to having even more kids with no recoil from tomorrow 😂

OpTic Teep, a former Pro/Coach turned Content Creator, even commented that it is difficult for him to believe that the tight grip is even in the game.

OpTic TeeP @TylerTeeP Jonathan @yeet_FPS Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ https://t.co/o9JzEccXiu After messing around with several guns with this glitch, I cant believe tight grip is even in the game lmao what a joke! twitter.com/yeet_FPS/statu… After messing around with several guns with this glitch, I cant believe tight grip is even in the game lmao what a joke! twitter.com/yeet_FPS/statu…

While another user said it's better to invest time in Cyberpunk and Elden Ring after coming across this new Warzone bug.

Sam @sam4bez109 you can’t be serious look at the recoil on those guns, games chalked, time to grind cyberpunk/Elden ring twitter.com/yeet_fps/statu… Jonathan @yeet_FPS Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ https://t.co/o9JzEccXiu Nayou can’t be serious look at the recoil on those guns, games chalked, time to grind cyberpunk/Elden ring Na 😂💀you can’t be serious look at the recoil on those guns, games chalked, time to grind cyberpunk/Elden ring😅 twitter.com/yeet_fps/statu…

The clip in which the users commented shows the Tight Grip perk can be applied on the user's AS44 with the help of the glitch. The gun is known to have no recoil-boosting perks available. The occurrence of this bug made the AS44 a laser beam, allowing players to take down opponents in an instant.

Raven Software should address this issue as soon as possible. Otherwise, surviving against these players will be very difficult. For a game like Warzone, skills and strategies are always respected over the usage of cheats or exploits.

Edited by Shaheen Banu