New Warzone graphic loading bug is disappearing parts of the map

Warzone is in its worst state once again, as players are reporting a ton of bugs every single day. The demon glitch was said to be back a few weeks ago. Players have also noticed bugs affecting their controllers and making them unusable in the middle of a match.

The community has shunned down the impact of Caldera, and Raven Software is yet to deliver Season 2 because of numerous development issues. Amidst all this, a new bug was reported by a Reddit user named 'RoyalMannequin' who posted a screenshot of a graphic bug disappearing parts of the map.

In his case, the Gulag vanished, with no walls and objects. The player could see his opponent on the opposite side of the map.

This glitch is not happening for the first time in the Battle Royale title, but reports are coming in from console players this time. An Xbox player made the Reddit post, and more comments have reported similar experiences.

Graphic glitches have evolved through the months in Warzone

Bugs have been synonymous with Warzone ever since its inception in 2020. Graphic bugs, in particular, are game-breaking and destroy the experience for the players.

The demon glitch is one of the most famous ones, and it completely covers the screen, making it impossible for the player to execute any action further in the match.

Jonna Mae @Mae Every time I play Warzone, I get a dumb glitch. From graphic errors with my gun looking like a trashbag, whole game crashing with no errors, and not being able to use armor.



This is everyday. As if the game isn't already hard enough to play... 🙄 Every time I play Warzone, I get a dumb glitch. From graphic errors with my gun looking like a trashbag, whole game crashing with no errors, and not being able to use armor.This is everyday. As if the game isn't already hard enough to play... 🙄

The recent bug occurring in Warzone is vanishing the environment and all its aspects. The glitch is quite common in Caldera, and other players have also reported that textures on the map are not downloading, making it difficult for players to surf the terrain.

Players have further reported the glitch taking place on weapons as well. Another Reddit user posted a clip on the official subreddit for Warzone showing how the gun completely disappears when aiming down sight.

While the player in the clip could secure the kill even with the glitch taking place, it is not difficult to assume how difficult it will be for other players if the crosshair suddenly disappears during a fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Here's hoping Raven Software picks up on these issues from now on with the massive Season 2 update on February 14.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar