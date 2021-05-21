New Zombies content arrives in Black Ops Cold War mid-season update

The Black Ops Cold War content just keeps piling up, with an update in the middle of Season 3.

On top of Warzone and multiplayer for Black Ops Cold War receiving updates, fans of the acclaimed Zombies mode have plenty to be excited about. Even more new content has been added to the undead game mode.

Zombies fanatics can take on a new main quest in Outbreak, a new limited time mode in the form of Crank 2, new intel to discover, and a new world event to take part in.

New Black Ops Cold War Zombies content for Season 3

Outbreak is the sandbox version of Black Ops Cold War Zombies. A new main quest has come to the mode. The events unfolding in the Ural Mountains location within Outbreak will set up the round-based map coming in Season Four.

The new world event is a boss by the name of Orda. It can appear in every map on Outbreak, spawning from Round 2 and onwards. It will freely roam the map, but this new Black Ops Cold War Zombies monster won't attack unless the player gets too close.

NOW LIVE in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• ‘80s Action Heroes

• Die Hardpoint

• Standoff 24/7

• Duga (MP)

• Multi-Team Elimination

• Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

• New Outbreak content

• New Dead Ops Arcade 3 bonus map

• Onslaught Standoff

• Onslaught Mystery Munitions LTM

+ more!

Orda has a ton of health and shoots zombie dogs out of its hands. It can also stomp the ground, causing shockwaves that push players back, and it will swing at players that are near it.

Those who retreat far enough from Orda will notice him summoning zombies to regenerate his health. This means the pressure needs to be maintained in order to eliminate him from Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak.

Our newest Zombies Main Quest is NOW LIVE in Outbreak.



Good luck out there… the future of the Dark Aether story awaits. pic.twitter.com/TrbK1dF2cL — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 20, 2021

Another small little detail is that players can fish in Outbreak now. This comes alongside other small tweaks such as new weapons being added to the Mystery Box and Black Ops Cold War Zombies-specific weapon tuning.

On top of that, Cranked 2: No Time to Crank will be available for a limited time in Firebase Z and Die Maschine. Players will recall that Cranked is a game mode where they will eventually explode if they don't keep racking up kills.