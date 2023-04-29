“Next video will blow your minds” - MrBeast teases that his next video will be his "biggest project yet"

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" recently expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support. The content creator shared some photos from his recent trips to Paris and Japan and found it amusing how everyone enjoyed his posts. He also revealed that he is working on his most substantial project to date and that his upcoming video will leave many surprised.

MrBeast wrote:

"I’ve been working on my biggest project yet, next video will blow you minds."

MrBeast @MrBeast Btw I appreciate all of you and I promise to make good use of all this attention I’m getting. Havnt uploaded in a bit because I’ve been working on my biggest project yet, next video will blow you minds Btw I appreciate all of you and I promise to make good use of all this attention I’m getting. Havnt uploaded in a bit because I’ve been working on my biggest project yet, next video will blow you minds ❤️

It's unclear if the video in question was filmed during his Japan visit.

MrBeast teases new project, says he was "traveling for a video"

Creating high-budget videos is not new for MrBeast, as evident from his Squid Game recreation, which is one of the most massive undertakings by a YouTuber, costing over $3 million.

The philanthropist has also uploaded other notable videos such as "Last To Take Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It" and "I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!," which reportedly cost him millions. However, according to him, his latest project is going to be grander in scale.

It's worth noting that the content creator recently had a chance to meet up with Felix "PewDiePie," who is currently residing in Japan. During his visit, he seized the opportunity to film a video there. He also revealed that he recorded a video during his visit to Paris last week.

The 24-year-old has been quite tight-lipped about his latest project, and it is uncertain if it is connected to his recent travels.

However, when a Twitter user said they were happy to see him "living a life," he responded by stating that he only traveled to shoot a video:

NightFoxx @MrNightfoxx @MrBeast I’m just happy to see you living a life still. Gives me motivation to try and balance both. It’s hard. @MrBeast I’m just happy to see you living a life still. Gives me motivation to try and balance both. It’s hard.

MrBeast @MrBeast @MrNightfoxx I don’t, I was traveling for a video @MrNightfoxx I don’t, I was traveling for a video 💀

Here's what fans said

Fans were excited to hear the announcement from the YouTube star. His videos typically receive nearly 100 million views, making him the most-viewed individual creator on the platform. His latest tweet received a deluge of enthusiastic comments. Here are some notable reactions:

Skyes @Skyes @MrBeast so excited to show the world our collab lil bro! @MrBeast so excited to show the world our collab lil bro!

Ronan @itisronan @MrBeast It seems minds can be blown an infinite number of times @MrBeast It seems minds can be blown an infinite number of times

MrBeast recently made headlines for his response to criticism he received for employing Chris Tyson, who disclosed that they were undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

Following a barrage of tweets targeting both of them, the YouTuber defended Tyson and called out the transphobia in the criticism. To read more about the story, click here.

