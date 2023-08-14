NHL 24 reveals Cale Makar as cover athlete for upcoming game

During the recent NHL 24 press preview, Cale Makar was revealed as this year’s cover star. A hockey player who has made an incredible impact since he began playing in the 2019-2020 season, the defenceman for the Colorado Avalanche seemed overjoyed to be on the cover of EA Sports’ upcoming ice hockey game. While the preview focused heavily on the moment-to-moment gameplay, fans and press alike were treated to a brief video where the defenceman discussed the reveal.

As a young man, he actively played both the game of hockey and video games and now he’s on the cover of what could be the biggest ice hockey game of all time, NHL 24. Here’s what we know about the player who made his way to the cover of the next hockey game.

NHL 24’s cover athlete is Colorado’s Cale Makar

Before Cale Makar was revealed as the cover star of NHL 24, the development team rattled off a list of accomplishments to see if anyone could guess who it was.

The big reveal was that the member of the Colorado Avalanche would be on the cover of both the standard and X-Factor editions of the EA Sports hockey simulator.

Notable achievements

Highest NHL Season Point Total is 86

Calder Trophy Winner

Stanley Cup Champion

Conn Smythe Winner

Norris Trophy Winner

Set a record for points by a defenceman in the first 4 games of a Postseason

Fastest defenceman to reach 200 points

They also pointed out that Cale Makar was named after another hockey player, Cale Hulse. Hulse played for a number of teams, such as the New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and several others. Also a defenceman, it’s interesting that Makar similarly went the same route.

During the press event for NHL 24, they revealed a brief video where the player himself thanked everyone for taking part. He briefly discussed his love of the games, with one, in particular, standing out:

“Obviously, when I was growing up, I played this game so much. One game that comes to mind is NHL 07 with Ovi on the cover. Such a huge, huge game and that’s probably the first one I ever played on a console.”

Makar is the star of both the standard cover and the digital-only X-Factor Edition (Image via EA Sports)

A remarkable defenceman, he’s collected a wide assortment of trophies. Within a few years of starting in the NHL, he already helped take his team to a Stanley Cup victory in 2022. That same year he was named MVP in the 2022 playoffs, securing the Conn Smythe trophy.

Cale Makar has been playing hockey as a career since 2011, when he was plying his trade at the Bantam level. He played with the Bruins and the Calgary Flames at that level before going to Minor Midget with the NWCAA Stampeders.

However, Cale Makar would really make waves in 2019 when he began playing for the Colorado Avalanche. Easily one of the best defensemen in the NHL, he was proud to be on the cover of NHL 24.

NHL 24 will release on October 6, 2023, worldwide. Early access will start 3 days ahead of that. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles.