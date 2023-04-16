Who won the NHL Playoffs last year? A recap of the 2022 Stanley Cup champions

Last year's NHL playoffs saw the Colorado Avalanche emerge as champions, winning the Stanley Cup for the third time in their history.

They clinched a playoff berth on April 5, 2022, after a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On April 16, they clinched the Central Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4, finishing the regular season with 119 points, a franchise record.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Avalanche faced the Minnesota Wild, whom they defeated in six games, with a series score of 4-2.

In the second round, they faced the St. Louis Blues and swept them in four games, advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Avalanche faced the Dallas Stars and defeated them in five games, with a series score of 4-1. They advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2001.

In the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche faced the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending champions. In an intense series, the Avalanche defeated the Lightning in six games, with a series score of 4-2, winning their third Stanley Cup championship and first since 2001.

Throughout the playoffs, the Avalanche were led by their star players, including Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, and Cale Makar. Their dominant offensive play, combined with solid goaltending from Philipp Grubauer, helped them sweep through the playoffs and secure the Stanley Cup.

Reigning Stanley Cup holders secure NHL playoff berth

The Colorado Avalanche have had a dominant season in the NHL, clinching a playoff spot and establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the league.

The Avalanche have been an offensive force, scoring 289 goals and posting a record of 51 wins, 24 losses, and 7 overtime losses for 199 points.

In addition to their high-powered offense, the Avalanche have also been a disciplined team, with the second-fewest penalty minutes in the NHL. They have been strong at home, with a record of 26-9-5 at the Ball Arena.

Despite facing tough competition in their division, including the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild, the Avalanche have maintained their position at the top of the Central Division and are tied for first place with the Stars.

As the postseason approaches, the Avalanche will be looking to defend their Stanley Cup title and continue their successful NHL season. With solid goaltending from Philipp Grubauer and a well-rounded roster, they will be a formidable opponent for any team in the playoffs.

