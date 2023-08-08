NHL 24 Reveal: Premiere date, timing, and more

Hockey fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the premiere of NHL 24, the 38th edition of EA Sports' highly popular NHL video game series. The excitement has reached a fever pitch as updates surface about playtests, early access dates, and the official release date. The NHL 24 Reveal is just around the corner, promising thrilling new features and immersive gameplay for NHL fans and gamers.

The NHL 24 Reveal is scheduled to premiere on August 16 at 11 am EDT. This much-anticipated event will provide an exciting glimpse into the upcoming installment of the beloved video game series.

One of the highlights of the upcoming NHL 24 release is the playtest, which will be available from August 14th to August 18th. This early opportunity for players to get hands-on experience with the game before its official launch adds to the excitement surrounding the game's release.

Participants in the playtest will have a chance to provide valuable feedback to the developers, contributing to the game's refinement and ensuring it meets the expectations of hockey enthusiasts worldwide.

NHL 24 anticipated release date

Speaking of the release date, speculation is on the rise, and the date is still not released by official sources. But EA Sports has consistently adhered to a reliable release schedule.

As an example, NHL 22 had a global release on Friday, October 15, 2021, and early access began three days prior. Similarly, NHL 23 was launched on Friday, October 11, 2022, also with a three-day early access period.

So the highly anticipated NHL 24 is expected to hit the market on Friday, October 13, 2023, on various gaming platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Fans will most likely have the opportunity for early access on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. This three-day head start will undoubtedly be a treat for those eager to dive into the virtual hockey action as soon as possible.

The previous editions of the NHL series have enjoyed immense popularity among fans, setting the bar high. EA Sports has continuously evolved the franchise, adding new gameplay mechanics, improved graphics, and enhanced realism to create an immersive experience for players.

Prepare to witness the future of virtual hockey and get ready to embark on another thrilling season of NHL action, all from the comfort of your gaming console.